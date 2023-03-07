Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCBP   US87807D2027

TC BIOPHARM (HOLDINGS) PLC

(TCBP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-03-02
4.210 USD   +4.47%
09:05aTC BioPharm Shifts Focus to FDA Clinical Trials for TCB-008
DJ
02/23TC BioPharm Announces Dr. Mike Leek as Chief Technology Officer
CI
02/14TC Biopharm Appoints Arlene Morris as New Chair of the Board
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TC BioPharm Shifts Focus to FDA Clinical Trials for TCB-008

03/07/2023 | 09:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


TC BioPharm (Holdings) Plc said Tuesday it has taken steps to focus clinical strategy on the planned U.S. Food & Drug Administration trials for TCB-008 in acute myeloid leukemia as a monotherapy and other oncology indications in combination with additional assets.

The biotechnology company said the pending protocol submission will be a Phase 1b safety trial, with a relatively small patient population and a short timeline to completion.

In conjunction with refocusing the clinical team's efforts on the U.S., the company intends to file the first investigational new drug application in the third quarter of 2023 with an expected additional IND to be filed in the fourth quarter or early 2024. The company is anticipating a dose escalating study of about 9 patients with an expansion cohort at the optimal dose.

TC BioPharm expects the U.S. clinical trial enrollment to be relatively rapid due to the fact that the U.S. offers a significantly greater pool of patients with more than 20,000 AML diagnoses each year. This transition will allow TC BioPharm to become more economically efficient by simplifying its strategy and reducing manufacturing and production efforts.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 0904ET

All news about TC BIOPHARM (HOLDINGS) PLC
09:05aTC BioPharm Shifts Focus to FDA Clinical Trials for TCB-008
DJ
02/23TC BioPharm Announces Dr. Mike Leek as Chief Technology Officer
CI
02/14TC Biopharm Appoints Arlene Morris as New Chair of the Board
CI
02/07TC Biopharm Plc Announces Successful Dosing of Final Patient in ACHIEVE Safety Cohort
CI
01/30TC BioPharm plc Announces the Appointment of Bree Harlin as Chief Clinical Officer
CI
01/26HC Wainwright Starts TC Biopharm (Holdings) at Buy With $9 Price Target
MT
01/23TC BioPharm to Host Shareholder Update Call
AQ
01/18Top Premarket Gainers
MT
01/17TC Biopharm Plc Announces Strategic Collaboration to Advance Gamma Delta T Cells in Onc..
CI
2022China Reopening Prospects Lend Some Support to European Equities But Uncertain Outlook ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TC BIOPHARM (HOLDINGS) PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,45 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,76 M 9,76 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart TC BIOPHARM (HOLDINGS) PLC
Duration : Period :
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC BIOPHARM (HOLDINGS) PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,31 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryan Kobel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Edward Thorp Chief Financial Officer & Director
Arlene M. Morris Chairman
Michael Leek Chief Technology Officer
Angela Scott Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TC BIOPHARM (HOLDINGS) PLC9.35%10
MODERNA, INC.-19.81%55 644
LONZA GROUP AG24.48%44 884
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.16%40 779
SEAGEN INC.38.00%33 127
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.76%24 789