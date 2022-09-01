Log in
    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-09-01 pm EDT
62.94 CAD   -0.55%
Canada Energy Regulator issues order after injury at Alberta pipeline site

09/01/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
(Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on Thursday said it issued TC Energy's NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) an "Inspection Officer Order" after an injury at NGTL's North Corridor Expansion Project worksite near Fairview, Alberta.

"The Order requires the company to stop unloading pipe across the entire North Corridor Expansion Project and assess this procedure at all of their sites," the regulator said.

The worker suffered a serious, non-fatal injury when unloading a truck at the Bear Canyon stockpile yard when a 36" pipe fell on them, it said.

The NGTL system supplies natural gas produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to markets in Canada and the United States.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.48% 433.6549 Real-time Quote.144.69%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION -0.55% 62.94 Delayed Quote.7.58%
