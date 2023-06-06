Canada's TC Energy laying off staff

June 6 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy is
cutting some jobs to "optimize value" a company spokesperson
said on Tuesday, without giving details of how many positions
have been impacted.
News of the job cuts at TC Energy comes a week after Suncor
Energy told employees it would eliminate 1,500 jobs.
Earlier this year, Imperial Oil cut the number of
contractors working at its Kearl oil sands project.
A Calgary-based industry source said the number of layoffs
at TC Energy was believed to be much smaller than the job cuts
at Suncor, where new CEO Rich Kruger has vowed to reduce costs,
improve efficiency and simplify operations.
TC Energy said the company continually reviews its
operations and as the business evolves some positions are
reduced.
"These decisions are difficult but necessary to optimize the
value for our business," a TC Energy spokesperson said in an
email.
The Calgary-based energy infrastructure firm owns and
operates the Keystone oil pipeline and transports 25% of all the
natural gas consumed in North America.
(Reporting by Nia Williams
Editing by Denny Thomas and Lisa Shumaker)