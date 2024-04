April 22 (Reuters) - TC Energy's NGTL gas pipeline system in Alberta has resumed normal operations after a rupture last week prompted the company to reduce pressure on a segment of the line, TC said in a statement on Monday.

The cause of the rupture, which sparked a wildfire in a remote part of Yellowhead County in the western Canadian province, is still under investigation. (Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; editing by Jonathan Oatis)