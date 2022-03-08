Log in
    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:45:52 pm
72.35 CAD   +1.29%
12:43pCanada's TC Energy will not revive Keystone XL oil pipeline project
RE
09:35aNatural Gas Down 5.4% as Mild Forecasts Seen Lowering Demand
MT
07:55aIt's Not Too Late To Approve Keystone XL, Alberta's premier says
MT
Canada's TC Energy will not revive Keystone XL oil pipeline project

03/08/2022 | 12:43pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta, March 8 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp said on Tuesday its Keystone XL (KXL) pipeline project to carry Canadian oil to U.S. refineries will not be revived, even as politicians on both sides of the border call for its resurrection to help replace Russian oil imports to North America.

The United States on Tuesday banned Russian oil imports in retaliation to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a decision that is expected to worsen disruptions in the global energy market.

"The Keystone XL Pipeline Project was terminated and will not proceed," a TC Energy spokesman said in an email.

KXL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude from Alberta to U.S. refineries, but ran years of regulatory delays and fierce environmental opposition before ultimately being scrapped.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Monday urged the U.S. government to reconsider the pipeline, which was canceled last year after U.S. President Joe Biden revoked a key permit.

In the United States, opposition Republicans including former vice-president Mike Pence have also called for KXL to be authorized.

(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
