Canada's TC Energy will not revive Keystone XL oil pipeline project

CALGARY, Alberta, March 8 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp
said on Tuesday its Keystone XL (KXL) pipeline project
to carry Canadian oil to U.S. refineries will not be revived,
even as politicians on both sides of the border call for its
resurrection to help replace Russian oil imports to North
America.
The United States on Tuesday banned Russian oil imports in
retaliation to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a decision that is
expected to worsen disruptions in the global energy market.
"The Keystone XL Pipeline Project was terminated and will
not proceed," a TC Energy spokesman said in an email.
KXL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of Canadian
crude from Alberta to U.S. refineries, but ran years of
regulatory delays and fierce environmental opposition before
ultimately being scrapped.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Monday urged the U.S.
government to reconsider the pipeline, which was canceled last
year after U.S. President Joe Biden revoked a key permit.
In the United States, opposition Republicans including
former vice-president Mike Pence have also called for KXL to be
authorized.
(Reporting by Nia Williams
Editing by Marguerita Choy)