  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TC Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:37 2022-11-29 am EST
62.69 CAD   -4.11%
10:32aEnergy, materials push TSX higher; Scotiabank falls
RE
08:43aTC Energy expects cost of Coastal GasLink pipeline project to rise
AQ
07:57aTSX futures climb; Scotiabank Q4 profit in line with estimate
RE
Energy, materials push TSX higher; Scotiabank falls

11/29/2022 | 10:32am EST
(Adds comments; updates prices, details)

*

Scotiabank falls on larger loan loss provisions

*

TC Energy, Suncor expect 2023 costs to rise

*

GDP Q3 annualized data better than expected

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index bounced on Tuesday, tracking prices of crude oil and metals, although the Bank of Nova Scotia kept gains in check after reporting a jump in loan loss provisions in the fourth quarter.

At 10:09 a.m. ET (15:09 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.73 points, or 0.41%, at 20,303.22.

Scotiabank fell 1.7% as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit. The financials sector slipped 0.1%.

"If I was the CEO of a Canadian bank right now, I would look at my stock price and earnings that have held up well, and would seek to use this opportunity to protect the balance sheet just in case things worsen," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

As earnings from top Canadian banks start rolling in, Schwartz expects them to increase bad debt provisions as financial institutions brace for the most anticipated recession ever.

Among gainers, the energy and materials sectors rose between 1% and 2%, tracking prices of oil and metals that rose on hopes that a relaxation of China's strict COVID-19 controls would spur demand in the top consumer.

However, Suncor Energy Inc and TC Energy Corp fell 1.2% and 3.6%, respectively, on higher 2023 cost forecasts due to macro pressures, while TC Energy's costs were also related to its delayed Coastal GasLink pipeline.

"Funding of capital expenditures for energy firms have gone up with higher rates and so, if the Bank of Canada wanted to slow the economy, I must say, it is working," Schwartz added.

Meanwhile, gross domestic product data rose at an annualized rate of 2.9%, according to a Reuters poll, in the third quarter driven by exports and non-residential structures.

Royal Bank of Canada edged higher on its deal to buy HSBC's business in Canada for $10.04 billion. ($1 = 1.3441 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 3.41% 86.09 Delayed Quote.7.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.41% 0.73817 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.27% 132.87 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.84% 431.6013 Real-time Quote.1.42%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.44% 20312.81 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -0.35% 46.04 Delayed Quote.45.97%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION -4.31% 62.69 Delayed Quote.11.13%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -1.60% 70.305 Delayed Quote.-20.20%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.41% 1.35438 Delayed Quote.6.14%
WTI 3.84% 79.514 Delayed Quote.1.56%
Financials
Sales 2022 14 700 M 10 930 M 10 930 M
Net income 2022 3 523 M 2 620 M 2 620 M
Net Debt 2022 57 632 M 42 853 M 42 853 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 5,51%
Capitalization 66 165 M 49 198 M 49 198 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,42x
EV / Sales 2023 7,98x
Nbr of Employees 7 017
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TC Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 65,38 CAD
Average target price 66,43 CAD
Spread / Average Target 1,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois L. Poirier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel E. Hunter Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Leslie C. Kass Executive Vice President-Technical Centre
Mary Pat Salomone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION11.13%49 198
ENBRIDGE INC.13.22%83 756
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.34%53 193
KINDER MORGAN, INC.16.39%41 493
WILLIAMS COMPANIES28.57%40 790
MPLX LP12.37%33 358