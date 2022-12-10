Kansas residents hold their nose as crews mop up massive U.S. oil spill

WASHINGTON, Kan., Dec 10 (Reuters) - Residents near the
site of the worst U.S. oil pipeline leak in a decade took the
commotion and smell in stride as cleanup crews labored in
near-freezing temperatures, and investigators searched for clues
to what caused the spill.
A heavy odor of oil hung in the air as tractor trailers
ferried generators, lighting and ground mats to a muddy site on
the outskirts of this farming community, where a breach in the
Keystone pipeline discovered on Wednesday spewed 14,000 barrels
of oil.
Pipeline operator TC Energy said on Friday it was
evaluating plans to restart the line, which carries 622,000
barrels per day of Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and export
hubs.
"We could smell it first thing in the morning; it was bad,"
said Washington resident Dana Cecrle, 56. He shrugged off the
disruption: "Stuff breaks. Pipelines break, oil trains derail."
TC Energy did not provide details of the breach or say when
a restart on the broken segment could begin. Officials are
scheduled on Monday to receive a briefing on the pipeline breach
and cleanup, said Washington County's emergency preparedness
coordinator, Randy Hubbard, on Saturday.
OIL FLOWS TO CREEK
Environmental specialists from as far away as Mississippi
were helping with the cleanup and federal investigators combed
the site to determine what caused the 36-inch (91-cm) pipeline
to break.
Washington County, a rural area of about 5,500 people, is
about 200 miles (322 km) northwest of Kansas City.
The spill has not threatened the water supply or forced
residents to evacuate. Emergency workers installed booms to
contain oil that flowed into a creek and that sprayed onto a
hillside near a livestock pasture, said Hubbard.
TC Energy aims to restart on Saturday a pipeline segment
that sends oil to Illinois, and another portion that brings oil
to the major trading hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, on Dec. 20,
Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. Reuters has not
verified those details.
It was the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude
on the 2,687-mile (4,324-km) pipeline since it opened in 2010. A
previous Keystone spill had caused the pipeline to remain shut
for about two weeks.
"Hell, that's life," said 70-year-old Carol Hollingsworth of
nearby Hollenberg, Kansas, about the latest spill. "We got to
have the oil."
TC Energy had around 100 workers leading the cleanup and
containment efforts, and the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency was providing oversight and monitoring, said Kellen
Ashford, an EPA spokesperson.
U.S. regulator Pipeline and Hazardous Materials
Administration (PHMSA) said the company shut the pipeline seven
minutes after receiving a leak detection alarm.
CRUDE BOTTLENECK
A lengthy shutdown of the pipeline could lead to Canadian
crude getting bottlenecked in Alberta, and drive prices at the
Hardisty storage hub lower, although price reaction on Friday
was muted.
Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy
grade, for December delivery last traded at a discount of $27.70
per barrel to the U.S. crude futures benchmark, according
to a Calgary-based broker. On Thursday, December WCS traded as
low as $33.50 under U.S. crude, before settling at around a
$28.45 discount.
"The real impact could come if Keystone faces any (flow)
pressure restrictions from PHMSA, even after the pipeline is
allowed to resume operations," said Ryan Saxton, head of oil
data at consultants Wood Mackenzie.
