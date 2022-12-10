Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TC Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
57.74 CAD   -0.43%
12:09pCleanup underway in Kansas following oil Keystone pipeline rupture
AQ
10:09aResidents hold their nose as crews mop up huge U.S. oil spill
RE
02:30aKansas oil spill leaked 14,000 barrels - official
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kansas residents hold their nose as crews mop up massive U.S. oil spill

12/10/2022 | 02:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Kan., Dec 10 (Reuters) - Residents near the site of the worst U.S. oil pipeline leak in a decade took the commotion and smell in stride as cleanup crews labored in near-freezing temperatures, and investigators searched for clues to what caused the spill.

A heavy odor of oil hung in the air as tractor trailers ferried generators, lighting and ground mats to a muddy site on the outskirts of this farming community, where a breach in the Keystone pipeline discovered on Wednesday spewed 14,000 barrels of oil.

Pipeline operator TC Energy said on Friday it was evaluating plans to restart the line, which carries 622,000 barrels per day of Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and export hubs.

"We could smell it first thing in the morning; it was bad," said Washington resident Dana Cecrle, 56. He shrugged off the disruption: "Stuff breaks. Pipelines break, oil trains derail."

TC Energy did not provide details of the breach or say when a restart on the broken segment could begin. Officials are scheduled on Monday to receive a briefing on the pipeline breach and cleanup, said Washington County's emergency preparedness coordinator, Randy Hubbard, on Saturday.

OIL FLOWS TO CREEK

Environmental specialists from as far away as Mississippi were helping with the cleanup and federal investigators combed the site to determine what caused the 36-inch (91-cm) pipeline to break.

Washington County, a rural area of about 5,500 people, is about 200 miles (322 km) northwest of Kansas City.

The spill has not threatened the water supply or forced residents to evacuate. Emergency workers installed booms to contain oil that flowed into a creek and that sprayed onto a hillside near a livestock pasture, said Hubbard.

TC Energy aims to restart on Saturday a pipeline segment that sends oil to Illinois, and another portion that brings oil to the major trading hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, on Dec. 20, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. Reuters has not verified those details.

It was the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the 2,687-mile (4,324-km) pipeline since it opened in 2010. A previous Keystone spill had caused the pipeline to remain shut for about two weeks.

"Hell, that's life," said 70-year-old Carol Hollingsworth of nearby Hollenberg, Kansas, about the latest spill. "We got to have the oil."

TC Energy had around 100 workers leading the cleanup and containment efforts, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was providing oversight and monitoring, said Kellen Ashford, an EPA spokesperson.

U.S. regulator Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration (PHMSA) said the company shut the pipeline seven minutes after receiving a leak detection alarm.

CRUDE BOTTLENECK

A lengthy shutdown of the pipeline could lead to Canadian crude getting bottlenecked in Alberta, and drive prices at the Hardisty storage hub lower, although price reaction on Friday was muted.

Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade, for December delivery last traded at a discount of $27.70 per barrel to the U.S. crude futures benchmark, according to a Calgary-based broker. On Thursday, December WCS traded as low as $33.50 under U.S. crude, before settling at around a $28.45 discount.

"The real impact could come if Keystone faces any (flow) pressure restrictions from PHMSA, even after the pipeline is allowed to resume operations," said Ryan Saxton, head of oil data at consultants Wood Mackenzie.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Washington, Kansas, and Nia Williams in Calgary, Alberta; Additional reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston, Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Stephanie Kelly in New York Editing by Gary McWilliams, Stephen Coates and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.24% 76.63 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.22% 183.875 End-of-day quote.9.95%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 0.79% 153.625 End-of-day quote.9.11%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION -0.43% 57.74 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
WTI -0.79% 71.473 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
All news about TC ENERGY CORPORATION
12:09pCleanup underway in Kansas following oil Keystone pipeline rupture
AQ
10:09aResidents hold their nose as crews mop up huge U.S. oil spill
RE
02:30aKansas oil spill leaked 14,000 barrels - official
RE
12/09Cleanup efforts continue at site of Keystone pipeline leak in U.S.
AQ
12/09TSX posts biggest weekly decline since September as oil tumbles
RE
12/09TSX Down Six Days In A Row; Stock Wise, TC Energy in Focus
MT
12/09Keystone spill prompts scrutiny of permit allowing pipeline to run faster
RE
12/09Tc energy says evaluating plans to return keystone pipeline to s…
RE
12/09TC Energy Could Restart Parts of the Keystone Pipeline System on Saturday, Bloomberg Re..
MT
12/09TC Energy To Restart One Leg Of Keystone Pipeline from Saturday, Dec. 10 - Bloomberg Ne..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TC ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 701 M 10 790 M 10 790 M
Net income 2022 3 525 M 2 587 M 2 587 M
Net Debt 2022 57 848 M 42 460 M 42 460 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 6,24%
Capitalization 58 433 M 42 889 M 42 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,91x
EV / Sales 2023 7,57x
Nbr of Employees 7 017
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TC Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 57,74 CAD
Average target price 64,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois L. Poirier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel E. Hunter Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Leslie C. Kass Executive Vice President-Technical Centre
Mary Pat Salomone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-1.85%42 889
ENBRIDGE INC.8.06%79 348
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.65%51 953
WILLIAMS COMPANIES26.38%39 706
KINDER MORGAN, INC.10.03%39 223
MPLX LP7.30%31 472