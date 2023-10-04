Oct 4 (Reuters) - TC Energy's 600,000 barrel-per-day Keystone oil pipeline returned to normal operations on Wednesday after briefly being shut down for maintenance on Tuesday, two industry sources said.

The pipeline, which ships Canadian crude to refineries in the U.S. Midwest, will deliver all contracted volumes to customers, one of the sources said.

Calgary-based TC regularly conducts maintenance on Keystone, occasionally resulting in lower flow rates.

TC did not respond to an emailed request for comment. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by David Gregorio)