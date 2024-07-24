TC Energy Corporation is a Canada-based energy problem solver working to move, generate and store the energy in North America. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines and Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Power and Energy Solutions. The Company's business includes Energy Solutions, Natural Gas, Oil and Liquids and Power and Storage. The Natural Gas business includes its 93,300 kilometers (km) (57,900 miles) network of natural gas pipelines, which supplies more than 25 % of the clean-burning natural gas consumed daily across North America to heat homes, fuel industries and generate power. The Oil and Liquids business has its oil & liquids pipeline infrastructure, approximately 4,900 km, which connects Alberta crude oil supplies to United States refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas and the United States Gulf Coast. Its portfolio of energy infrastructure assets includes investments in seven power generation facilities.