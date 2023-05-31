Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TC Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-31 pm EDT
52.84 CAD   -1.01%
05:01pMedia Advisory : TC Energy to host Sustainable Energy Forum for investors
GL
05/30Pace of oilsands decarbonization an open question after UCP win in Alberta
AQ
05/30FERC approves TC Energy's US-Mexico North Baja natgas pipe expansion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Media Advisory: TC Energy to host Sustainable Energy Forum for investors

05/31/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) will host its Sustainable Energy Forum on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. MDT (9:30 to 11:30 a.m. EDT).

François Poirier, TC Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and other leaders will highlight the company’s approach to a sustainable energy future with a focus on answering investor questions around our role in energy transition and energy security.

A live audio webcast will be available on our website at Sustainable Energy Forum (tcenergy.com) along with the presentation materials.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website after the event.

About TC Energy
We’re a team of 7,000+ energy problem solvers working to move, generate and store the energy North America relies on. Today, we’re taking action to make that energy more sustainable and more secure. We’re innovating and modernizing to reduce emissions from our business. And, we’re delivering new energy solutions – from natural gas and renewables to carbon capture and hydrogen – to help other businesses and industries decarbonize too. Along the way, we invest in communities and partner with our neighbours, customers and governments to build the energy system of the future.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This release contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). Forward-looking statements in this document are intended to provide TC Energy security holders and potential investors with information regarding TC Energy and its subsidiaries, including management's assessment of TC Energy's and its subsidiaries' future plans and financial outlook. All forward-looking statements reflect TC Energy's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. As actual results could vary significantly from the forward-looking information, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. We do not update our forward-looking information due to new information or future events, unless we are required to by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to the most recent Quarterly Report to Shareholders and Annual Report filed under TC Energy’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

-30-

Media Inquiries:
Media Relations
media@tcenergy.com
403-920-7859 or 800-608-7859

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Gavin Wylie / Hunter Mau
investor_relations@tcenergy.com
403-920-7911 or 800-361-6522

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4d77d054-3187-4d0a-b91f-fd83bf7056fa


All news about TC ENERGY CORPORATION
05:01pMedia Advisory : TC Energy to host Sustainable Energy Forum for investors
GL
05/30Pace of oilsands decarbonization an open question after UCP win in Alberta
AQ
05/30FERC approves TC Energy's US-Mexico North Baja natgas pipe expansion
RE
05/30TSX hits two-month low in broad-based sell-off as energy tumbles
RE
05/30TC Energy Unit Gets Approval for North Baja Natural Gas Pipeline Expansion From US FERC
MT
05/26TC Energy seeks US OK to put US-Mexico North Baja natgas pipe in service
RE
05/25S&P Corrects Outlook on TC Energy Unit Great Lakes Gas Transmission
MT
05/18Some Canadian oil and gas producers re-curtail output as wildfires persist
RE
05/17Factbox-Some Canadian oil and gas producers re-curtail output as wildfires persist
RE
05/16Consultants : Design issues, operations lapses led to big Kansas oil spill
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TC ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 599 M 11 480 M 11 480 M
Net income 2023 4 240 M 3 121 M 3 121 M
Net Debt 2023 60 079 M 44 215 M 44 215 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 6,96%
Capitalization 54 592 M 40 177 M 40 177 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,35x
EV / Sales 2024 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 7 477
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TC Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 53,38 CAD
Average target price 60,84 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois L. Poirier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel E. Hunter Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Leslie C. Kass Executive Vice President-Technical Centre
Jawad A. Masud Senior Vice President-Technical Centre
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-1.11%40 144
ENBRIDGE INC.-8.47%72 120
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.4.98%55 059
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-10.67%36 196
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-12.61%34 791
MPLX LP1.83%33 479
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer