Mexican official seeks 'open, frank,' dialogue with U.S. and Canada in energy dispute

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's government will
hold frank and open discussions to resolve a dispute with the
United States and Canada over Mexican energy policies that they
argue breaches a regional trade pact, a senior trade official
said.
The U.S. and Canadian demands come after years of concern
among those nations' private firms that Mexican President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador's drive to tighten the state's grip on oil
and electricity output treated them unfairly and was in
violation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
The U.S-led request for consultations with Mexico marks the
most serious trade spat between Washington and Mexico City since
the USMCA trade pact took effect two years ago. If unresolved,
it could ultimately lead to costly U.S. tariffs.
Deputy Economy Minister Luz Maria De la Mora, who handles
trade disputes for the Mexican government, said she hoped talks
with U.S. officials would yield a breakthrough.
"We want to take advantage of this consultation phase ... to
see how we can reach a mutually satisfactory solution through an
open, frank and constructive dialogue, which will allow us to
overcome these differences," she told Reuters in an interview.
Though De la Mora said Mexico would seek to argue that its
energy policies are not in breach of the trade deal, her
conciliatory tone contrasts with Lopez Obrador's defiant push
back against the complaints.
A combative leftist, Lopez Obrador said on Friday "we will
not yield" on the matter, promising to continue a robust defense
of his nationalist energy vision.
Lopez Obrador has pledged to revive state oil producer
Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and power utility Comision Federal
de Electricidad, which he argues his predecessors deliberately
"destroyed" to cede Mexico's energy market to foreigners.
The U.S. Trade Representative says the moves to bolster the
state-run firms have undermined American companies in Mexico.
De la Mora said Mexico would not use a separate dispute with
Washington over the auto industry as a bargaining chip.
"We hope this issue will be resolved before the end of the
year and we are very optimistic that we have a very solid case
and that we will have a favorable resolution for Mexico," said
De la Mora, referring to the auto spat.
Canada said in January it would join Mexico in requesting a
dispute settlement panel to iron out their differences with the
United States over how to apply automotive sector content
requirements under the treaty.
Asked if Lopez Obrador's energy policies were spooking
investors, De la Mora pointed to recent announcements of
investments in Mexico by U.S. energy company Sempra Energy
and Canada's TC Energy.
She argued that the USMCA's dispute settlement mechanism
gave investors certainty because if differences arise, like they
have now, its use would help clear things up.
"The dispute resolution mechanism is a very solid mechanism,
it is a mechanism that allows the investor to have greater
certainty and this is very positive for the business climate,"
she said.
The U.S. requested consultations under the USMCA over
Mexico's energy policies on July 20.
Under USMCA rules, the United States and Mexico would enter
into consultations within 30 days of the U.S. request, unless
the parties decide otherwise. If they do not resolve the matter
through consultations within 75 days of the U.S. request, the
United States may request the establishment of a dispute panel.
