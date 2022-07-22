Log in
    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:56 2022-07-22 am EDT
68.59 CAD   +0.91%
11:43aMexican official seeks 'open, frank,' dialogue with U.S. and Canada in energy dispute
RE
10:27aCredit Suisse Says TC Energy Well-Positioned For Growth
MT
09:19aCredit Suisse Cuts Target Price For Certain Canadian Energy Infrastructure Companies
MT
Mexican official seeks 'open, frank,' dialogue with U.S. and Canada in energy dispute

07/22/2022 | 11:43am EDT
MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's government will hold frank and open discussions to resolve a dispute with the United States and Canada over Mexican energy policies that they argue breaches a regional trade pact, a senior trade official said.

The U.S. and Canadian demands come after years of concern among those nations' private firms that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's drive to tighten the state's grip on oil and electricity output treated them unfairly and was in violation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The U.S-led request for consultations with Mexico marks the most serious trade spat between Washington and Mexico City since the USMCA trade pact took effect two years ago. If unresolved, it could ultimately lead to costly U.S. tariffs.

Deputy Economy Minister Luz Maria De la Mora, who handles trade disputes for the Mexican government, said she hoped talks with U.S. officials would yield a breakthrough.

"We want to take advantage of this consultation phase ... to see how we can reach a mutually satisfactory solution through an open, frank and constructive dialogue, which will allow us to overcome these differences," she told Reuters in an interview.

Though De la Mora said Mexico would seek to argue that its energy policies are not in breach of the trade deal, her conciliatory tone contrasts with Lopez Obrador's defiant push back against the complaints.

A combative leftist, Lopez Obrador said on Friday "we will not yield" on the matter, promising to continue a robust defense of his nationalist energy vision.

Lopez Obrador has pledged to revive state oil producer Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad, which he argues his predecessors deliberately "destroyed" to cede Mexico's energy market to foreigners.

The U.S. Trade Representative says the moves to bolster the state-run firms have undermined American companies in Mexico.

De la Mora said Mexico would not use a separate dispute with Washington over the auto industry as a bargaining chip.

"We hope this issue will be resolved before the end of the year and we are very optimistic that we have a very solid case and that we will have a favorable resolution for Mexico," said De la Mora, referring to the auto spat.

Canada said in January it would join Mexico in requesting a dispute settlement panel to iron out their differences with the United States over how to apply automotive sector content requirements under the treaty.

Asked if Lopez Obrador's energy policies were spooking investors, De la Mora pointed to recent announcements of investments in Mexico by U.S. energy company Sempra Energy and Canada's TC Energy.

She argued that the USMCA's dispute settlement mechanism gave investors certainty because if differences arise, like they have now, its use would help clear things up.

"The dispute resolution mechanism is a very solid mechanism, it is a mechanism that allows the investor to have greater certainty and this is very positive for the business climate," she said.

The U.S. requested consultations under the USMCA over Mexico's energy policies on July 20.

Under USMCA rules, the United States and Mexico would enter into consultations within 30 days of the U.S. request, unless the parties decide otherwise. If they do not resolve the matter through consultations within 75 days of the U.S. request, the United States may request the establishment of a dispute panel. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Additional reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Kim Coghill and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.14% 105.43 Delayed Quote.36.58%
SEMPRA ENERGY 1.07% 155.01 Delayed Quote.15.49%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION 0.85% 68.59 Delayed Quote.15.54%
WTI 0.90% 97.481 Delayed Quote.31.96%
All news about TC ENERGY CORPORATION
11:43aMexican official seeks 'open, frank,' dialogue with U.S. and Canada in energy dispute
RE
10:27aCredit Suisse Says TC Energy Well-Positioned For Growth
MT
09:19aCredit Suisse Cuts Target Price For Certain Canadian Energy Infrastructure Companies
MT
09:14aNatural Gas Rises Back Above US$8.00 as Searing Heat Continues to Boost Power Demand
MT
08:02aMexico eyes 'mutually satisfactory' solution to U.S. energy trade spat -deputy minister
RE
07/21Keystone pipeline disruption seen as having low impact on oil deliveries
RE
07/21Natural Gas Prices Fall Ahead of Fresh Storage Data as Hot Weather Continues for Most M..
MT
07/20Oil prices edge lower as demand concerns outweigh tight supply
RE
07/20BMO Capital Markets on Downside and Upside Expectations for Q2 Results from the Energy ..
MT
07/20TC Energy's Keystone oil pipeline operating at reduced rates for third day
RE
Analyst Recommendations on TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 14 450 M 11 209 M 11 209 M
Net income 2022 3 532 M 2 740 M 2 740 M
Net Debt 2022 54 973 M 42 643 M 42 643 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 5,29%
Capitalization 66 815 M 51 829 M 51 829 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,43x
EV / Sales 2023 8,06x
Nbr of Employees 7 017
Free-Float 93,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 67,97 CAD
Average target price 71,52 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois L. Poirier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel E. Hunter Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Leslie C. Kass Executive Vice President-Technical Centre
Mary Pat Salomone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION15.54%51 829
ENBRIDGE INC.11.90%86 910
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.08%56 059
KINDER MORGAN, INC.11.35%40 044
WILLIAMS COMPANIES24.46%39 476
MPLX LP3.18%30 906