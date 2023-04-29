Mississippi gas pipeline operator lifts contract suspension after repairs

April 29 (Reuters) - Canadian energy pipeline operator
TC Energy Corp said on Saturday that unit completed
repairs on a portion of its Columbia Gulf Transmission gas
transmission line in Mississippi that was halted a day earlier.
It earlier declared a suspension after a fire at its
Corinth, Mississippi, natural gas compressor station that
resulted from a suspected lightning strike during storms on
Friday, the company had said.
"Today, we notified customers that the Force Majeure at the
Corinth Compressor Station has been lifted," the company said in
a statement. Force majeure can be declared when unexpected
circumstances prevent a party to a contract from meeting their
obligations.
TC Energy said the pipeline unit "has completed operational
adjustments on the impacted segment of its system" and would
provide customers with further information. The statement did
not say when service on the line might resume.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams, additional reporting by Scott
DiSavino)