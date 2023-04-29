Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TC Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
04:00:00 2023-04-28 pm EDT
56.31 CAD   +2.14%
05:22pMississippi gas pipeline operator lifts contract suspension after repairs
RE
02:41pPipeline restores gas flow after lightning-sparked inferno
AQ
04/28Toronto market notches April gain as energy shares climb
RE
Mississippi gas pipeline operator lifts contract suspension after repairs

04/29/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
April 29 (Reuters) - Canadian energy pipeline operator TC Energy Corp said on Saturday that unit completed repairs on a portion of its Columbia Gulf Transmission gas transmission line in Mississippi that was halted a day earlier.

It earlier declared a suspension after a fire at its Corinth, Mississippi, natural gas compressor station that resulted from a suspected lightning strike during storms on Friday, the company had said.

"Today, we notified customers that the Force Majeure at the Corinth Compressor Station has been lifted," the company said in a statement. Force majeure can be declared when unexpected circumstances prevent a party to a contract from meeting their obligations.

TC Energy said the pipeline unit "has completed operational adjustments on the impacted segment of its system" and would provide customers with further information. The statement did not say when service on the line might resume. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams, additional reporting by Scott DiSavino)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.34% 112.8383 Real-time Quote.-46.15%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION 2.14% 56.31 Delayed Quote.4.32%
Financials
Sales 2023 15 700 M 11 578 M 11 578 M
Net income 2023 4 356 M 3 212 M 3 212 M
Net Debt 2023 59 158 M 43 623 M 43 623 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 6,59%
Capitalization 57 588 M 42 466 M 42 466 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,44x
EV / Sales 2024 7,27x
Nbr of Employees 7 477
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TC Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 56,31 CAD
Average target price 60,87 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois L. Poirier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel E. Hunter Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Leslie C. Kass Executive Vice President-Technical Centre
Jawad A. Masud Senior Vice President-Technical Centre
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION4.32%42 466
ENBRIDGE INC.1.80%80 438
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.08%57 211
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-5.14%38 437
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-9.39%36 881
MPLX LP6.55%35 027
