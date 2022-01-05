Oil falls from one-month high after U.S. fuel inventory surge

* OPEC+ sticks to plan to boost output in February
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices lost ground on
Thursday, falling more than $1 a barrel from their highest
levels in more than a month after U.S. fuel stockpiles surged
amid declining demand.
The global benchmark Brent crude futures fell $1.12,
or 1.40%, to $79.68 a barrel, as of 0423 GMT. U.S. West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost $1.04, or 1.3%, to
$76.81 a barrel.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week while gasoline
inventories surged more than 10 million barrels, the biggest
weekly build since April 2020, as supplies backed up at
refineries due to reduced fuel demand.
"Implied product demand – particularly for gasoline –
slumped, suggesting that the public were cautious about travel
in the wake of surging cases of the Omicron variant," Caroline
Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics said in a
note.
"These fears are likely to persist for a few weeks yet."
The United States reported nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases
on Monday, setting a global record as the spread of the Omicron
variant showed no signs of slowing, while heavy snow also
disrupted traffic.
As well, minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that
showed policymakers may raise rates more quickly than markets
anticipated weighed on riskier assets such as oil.
On Wednesday, Brent and WTI futures climbed to their highest
since late November as a decision by OPEC+ to increase supplies
signaled easing concern of a big surplus in the first quarter.
OPEC+, a group that includes members of the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers,
agreed on Tuesday to add another 400,000 barrels per day (bpd)
of supply in February, as it has done each month since August.
"Our reference case now assumes the alliance will fully
phase out the remaining 2.96 million bpd of oil production cuts
by September 2022," JP Morgan analysts said in a note.
"With signs of demand withstanding the Omicron variant, low
stocks and increasing market vulnerability to supply
disruptions, we see the need for more OPEC+ barrels," the bank
said. JP Morgan forecast Brent prices to average at $88 a barrel
in 2022, up from $70 last year.
Meanwhile, TC Energy's 590,000-bpd Keystone oil
pipeline was shut on Tuesday evening for unplanned maintenance,
the company said on Wednesday, as parts of western Canada
grappled with frigid winter weather.
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom
Hogue)