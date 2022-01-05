Log in
    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil falls from one-month high after U.S. fuel inventory surge

01/05/2022 | 11:43pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Towers and smokestacks are silhouetted at an oil refinery in Melbourne

* OPEC+ sticks to plan to boost output in February

* Data shows sharp increase in U.S. gasoline stocks

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices lost ground on Thursday, falling more than $1 a barrel from their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. fuel stockpiles surged amid declining demand.

The global benchmark Brent crude futures fell $1.12, or 1.40%, to $79.68 a barrel, as of 0423 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost $1.04, or 1.3%, to $76.81 a barrel.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week while gasoline inventories surged more than 10 million barrels, the biggest weekly build since April 2020, as supplies backed up at refineries due to reduced fuel demand.

"Implied product demand – particularly for gasoline – slumped, suggesting that the public were cautious about travel in the wake of surging cases of the Omicron variant," Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics said in a note.

"These fears are likely to persist for a few weeks yet."

The United States reported nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases on Monday, setting a global record as the spread of the Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing, while heavy snow also disrupted traffic.

As well, minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that showed policymakers may raise rates more quickly than markets anticipated weighed on riskier assets such as oil.

On Wednesday, Brent and WTI futures climbed to their highest since late November as a decision by OPEC+ to increase supplies signaled easing concern of a big surplus in the first quarter.

OPEC+, a group that includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, agreed on Tuesday to add another 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of supply in February, as it has done each month since August.

"Our reference case now assumes the alliance will fully phase out the remaining 2.96 million bpd of oil production cuts by September 2022," JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

"With signs of demand withstanding the Omicron variant, low stocks and increasing market vulnerability to supply disruptions, we see the need for more OPEC+ barrels," the bank said. JP Morgan forecast Brent prices to average at $88 a barrel in 2022, up from $70 last year.

Meanwhile, TC Energy's 590,000-bpd Keystone oil pipeline was shut on Tuesday evening for unplanned maintenance, the company said on Wednesday, as parts of western Canada grappled with frigid winter weather.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.70% 79.64 Delayed Quote.1.30%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.56% 6181.533 Real-time Quote.0.23%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.45% 677.9583 Delayed Quote.2.85%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.35% 420.8044 Delayed Quote.2.37%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION 0.18% 59.84 Delayed Quote.1.53%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.40% 76.979 Delayed Quote.0.48%
WTI -0.57% 76.75 Delayed Quote.0.78%
Financials
Sales 2021 13 429 M 10 505 M 10 505 M
Net income 2021 1 752 M 1 370 M 1 370 M
Net Debt 2021 51 595 M 40 360 M 40 360 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 5,80%
Capitalization 58 599 M 46 130 M 45 838 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,21x
EV / Sales 2022 7,70x
Nbr of Employees 7 283
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TC Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 59,84 CAD
Average target price 67,57 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois L. Poirier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel E. Hunter CFO, Chief Risk Officer & Vice President
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Leslie C. Kass Executive Vice President-Technical Centre
Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION1.53%46 025
ENBRIDGE INC.0.26%78 980
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.4.19%50 080
KINDER MORGAN, INC.5.11%37 594
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.2.92%32 490
MPLX LP2.37%31 330