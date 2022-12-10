Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TC Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
57.74 CAD   -0.43%
10:09aResidents hold their nose as crews mop up huge U.S. oil spill
RE
02:30aKansas oil spill leaked 14,000 barrels - official
RE
12/09Cleanup efforts continue at site of Keystone pipeline leak in U.S.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Residents hold their nose as crews mop up huge U.S. oil spill

12/10/2022 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Investigators, cleanup crews begin scouring oil pipeline spill in Kansas

WASHINGTON, Kan. (Reuters) - Residents near the site of the worst U.S. oil pipeline leak in a decade took the commotion and smell in stride as emergency crews labored to clean up in near-freezing temperatures, and investigators searched for clues to what caused the spill.

A heavy odor of oil hung in the air as tractor trailers ferried generators, lighting and ground mats to a muddy site on the outskirts of this farming community.

Pipeline operator TC Energy on Friday said it was evaluating plans to restart the line, which carries 622,000 barrels of oil per day to U.S. refineries and export hubs. It did not provide details of the breach or when a restart on the broken segment could begin.

"We could smell it first thing in the morning; it was bad," said Washington resident Dana Cecrle, 56. However, he shrugged off the disruption: "Stuff breaks. Pipelines break, oil trains derail."

Environmental specialists from as far away as Mississippi were helping with the clean-up and federal investigators combed the site to determine what caused the breach in the 36-inch (91-cm) pipeline.

THIRD BIG SPILL

TC Energy aims to restart on Saturday a pipeline segment that sends oil to Illinois, and another portion that brings oil to Cushing on Dec. 20, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. Reuters has not verified those details.

It was the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the 2,687-mile (4,324-km) pipeline since it opened in 2010. A previous Keystone spill had caused the pipeline to remain shut for about two weeks.

"Hell, that's life," said 70-year-old Carol Hollingsworth of nearby Hollenberg about the latest spill. "We got to have the oil."

TC Energy had around 100 workers leading the clean-up and containment efforts, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was providing oversight and monitoring, said Kellen Ashford, an EPA spokesperson.

U.S. regulator Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration (PHMSA) said the company shut the pipeline seven minutes after receiving a leak detection alarm.

Washington County, a rural area of about 5,500 people, is about 200 miles northwest of Kansas City.

The spill has not threatened the water supply or forced residents to evacuate, Washington County Emergency Management Coordinator Randy Hubbard told Reuters. Workers quickly set up a containment area to restrict oil that had spilled into a creek from flowing downstream.

"There is no human consumption drinking water that would come out of this," Hubbard said.

CRUDE BOTTLENECK

A lengthy shutdown of the pipeline could lead to Canadian crude getting bottlenecked in Alberta, and drive prices at the Hardisty storage hub lower, although price reaction on Friday was muted.

Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade, for December delivery last traded at a discount of $27.70 per barrel to the U.S. crude futures benchmark, according to a Calgary-based broker. On Thursday, December WCS traded as low as $33.50 under U.S. crude, before settling at around a $28.45 discount.

"The real impact could come if Keystone faces any (flow) pressure restrictions from PHMSA, even after the pipeline is allowed to resume operations," said Ryan Saxton, head of oil data at consultants Wood Mackenzie.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Washington, Kansas and Nia Williams in Calgary, Alberta; additional reporting by Arathy Somasekhar, Rod Nickel, and Stephanie Kelly; editing by Gary McWilliams and Stephen Coates)

By Erwin Seba and Nia Williams


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.24% 76.63 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION -0.43% 57.74 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
WTI -0.79% 71.473 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
All news about TC ENERGY CORPORATION
10:09aResidents hold their nose as crews mop up huge U.S. oil spill
RE
02:30aKansas oil spill leaked 14,000 barrels - official
RE
12/09Cleanup efforts continue at site of Keystone pipeline leak in U.S.
AQ
12/09TSX posts biggest weekly decline since September as oil tumbles
RE
12/09TSX Down Six Days In A Row; Stock Wise, TC Energy in Focus
MT
12/09Keystone spill prompts scrutiny of permit allowing pipeline to run faster
RE
12/09Tc energy says evaluating plans to return keystone pipeline to s…
RE
12/09TC Energy Could Restart Parts of the Keystone Pipeline System on Saturday, Bloomberg Re..
MT
12/09TC Energy To Restart One Leg Of Keystone Pipeline from Saturday, Dec. 10 - Bloomberg Ne..
RE
12/09Tc energy expects to restart flows on the segment of the line ex…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TC ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 701 M 10 790 M 10 790 M
Net income 2022 3 525 M 2 587 M 2 587 M
Net Debt 2022 57 848 M 42 460 M 42 460 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 6,24%
Capitalization 58 433 M 42 889 M 42 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,91x
EV / Sales 2023 7,57x
Nbr of Employees 7 017
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TC Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 57,74 CAD
Average target price 64,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois L. Poirier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel E. Hunter Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Leslie C. Kass Executive Vice President-Technical Centre
Mary Pat Salomone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-1.85%42 889
ENBRIDGE INC.8.06%79 348
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.65%51 953
WILLIAMS COMPANIES26.38%39 706
KINDER MORGAN, INC.10.03%39 223
MPLX LP7.30%31 472