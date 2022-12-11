Advanced search
  TC Energy Corporation
TC ENERGY CORPORATION

Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
57.74 CAD   -0.43%
11:09aTc energy corp-teams continue to actively investigate the cause…
RE
11:09aTc energy-have not confirmed timeline for re-start of pipeline i…
RE
10:49aOil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
AQ
TC ENERGY CORP-TEAMS CONTINUE TO ACTIVELY INVESTIGATE THE CAUSE…

12/11/2022 | 11:09am EST
TC ENERGY CORP-TEAMS CONTINUE TO ACTIVELY INVESTIGATE THE CAUSE OF THE INCIDENT


Financials
Sales 2022 14 701 M 10 790 M 10 790 M
Net income 2022 3 525 M 2 587 M 2 587 M
Net Debt 2022 57 848 M 42 460 M 42 460 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 6,24%
Capitalization 58 433 M 42 889 M 42 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,91x
EV / Sales 2023 7,57x
Nbr of Employees 7 017
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Francois L. Poirier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel E. Hunter Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Leslie C. Kass Executive Vice President-Technical Centre
Mary Pat Salomone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-1.85%42 889
ENBRIDGE INC.8.06%79 348
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.65%51 953
WILLIAMS COMPANIES26.38%39 706
KINDER MORGAN, INC.10.03%39 223
MPLX LP7.30%31 472