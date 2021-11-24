Log in
TC Energy 2021 virtual Investor Day to be webcast live

11/24/2021 | 01:01pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

Members of TC Energy’s senior executive team will provide an update on the company’s operations, recent developments and strategic outlook.

The event is scheduled from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. MST (9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST). A live webcast of the event will be available through the Investors section of TC Energy’s website at TCEnergy.com/InvestorDay. The webcast will also be posted online for replay following the event.

The presentation materials and webcast link will be available at TCEnergy.com/InvestorDay the morning of the event.

About TC Energy
We are a vital part of everyday life — delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and liquids pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, innovation, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This release contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). Forward-looking statements in this document are intended to provide TC Energy security holders and potential investors with information regarding TC Energy and its subsidiaries, including management's assessment of TC Energy's and its subsidiaries' future plans and financial outlook. All forward-looking statements reflect TC Energy's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. As actual results could vary significantly from the forward-looking information, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. We do not update our forward-looking information due to new information or future events, unless we are required to by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to the most recent Quarterly Report to Shareholders and Annual Report filed under TC Energy’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

-30-

Media Inquiries:
Jaimie Harding / Suzanne Wilton
media@tcenergy.com
403-920-7859 or 800-608-7859

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
David Moneta / Hunter Mau
investor_relations@tcenergy.com
403-920-7911 or 800-361-6522

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4a72bd8b-d9ee-4ced-ac63-8f579638671e


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 434 M 10 593 M 10 593 M
Net income 2021 2 587 M 2 040 M 2 040 M
Net Debt 2021 51 115 M 40 305 M 40 305 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 5,64%
Capitalization 60 234 M 47 550 M 47 495 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,29x
EV / Sales 2022 7,81x
Nbr of Employees 7 283
Free-Float 94,0%
