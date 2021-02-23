TC Energy : Biden, Trudeau pledge to counter China, climate change, in warm first "meeting"

(Updates with statement after meeting, diplomat, Canadian
government source)
WASHINGTON/OTTAWA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe
Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought on
Tuesday to turn the page on the Trump era, stressing the
countries' deep ties and pledging to work together to counteract
Chinese influence and address climate change.
"The United States has no closer friend, no closer friend
than Canada," Biden told Trudeau via an electronic video link
with the Canadian leader and top aides. "That's why you were my
first call as president (and) my first bilateral meeting," he
said.
After talking for about two hours, the two leaders emerged
and said they planned to work closely together to beat the
COVID-19 pandemic and combat climate change, with a goal of
achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
Trudeau also thanked Biden for reiterating U.S. support for
the release of two Canadians held by China, Michael Spavor and
Michael Kovrig. "Human beings are not bartering chips," Biden
said. "We're going to work together until we get their safe
return."
Biden and Trudeau did not take questions after delivering
their remarks.
Trudeau welcomed the Biden administration, citing in
particular Washington's renewed attention to climate change in
contrast to former U.S. President Donald Trump.
"Thank you, again, for stepping up in such a big way on
tackling climate change. U.S. leadership has been sorely missed
over the past years," the prime minister said.
Canada has often been a U.S. president's first foreign stop,
but the COVID-19 pandemic turned the sit-down between the two
leaders and some of their top deputies into a virtual affair.
Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other officials, all
wearing dark masks, sat at a long table in a White House meeting
room, near a large video screen beaming in Trudeau's image from
Ottawa.
A Canadian government source said there had been no progress
on the possibility of Canada accessing COVID-19 vaccines
produced in the United States. Canada is currently receiving
doses from plants in Europe.
"We're focused on ourselves, the United States is focused on
itself. They feel they have a supply shortage, so there is no
news on that front," said the source, who requested anonymity
given the sensitivity of the situation.
REKINDLED ALLIANCE
Biden irritated Ottawa shortly after taking office on Jan.
20 by blocking the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline project to
pump oil sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska, and proposing a
"Buy American" program aimed at directing more U.S. spending
toward domestic manufacturers.
But the two leaders made clear they wanted to put the
dispute behind them and work together.
The meeting drew scrutiny as an early view of Biden
diplomacy. "Everyone around the world is watching this meeting
very closely. They will want to get what the Canadians got and
they won't all succeed. This is the top level of access, the
gold standard," a senior Western diplomat in Ottawa said.
""We feel we are off to the races here," the Canadian
government source added.
Trudeau was the first world leader to congratulate Biden
when the Democrat was declared the winner of the November
election, illustrating the degree to which the close U.S. ally
looks to move on from Trump's four years in office.
The Republican former president, who often clashed with
traditional allies on trade, imposed tariffs on Canadian
aluminum and steel. He traveled only once to Canada for a G7
meeting in 2018, and blasted Trudeau for being “very dishonest
and weak” after he left.
Trump also forced the renegotiation of the North American
Free Trade Agreement, talks that consumed Trudeau's government
for years.
Tuesday's session began with a 45-minute meeting between
Biden, Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national
security adviser Jake Sullivan and their Canadian counterparts.
Another meeting with more officials followed. Trudeau was
accompanied by his finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, and
others.
The official said the White House had expected Trudeau to
raise the issue of the two Canadians detained by Beijing and
charged with espionage after Canada's detention of Meng Wanzhou,
chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, on a U.S. arrest warrant.
Meng remains under house arrest.
Biden also said the leaders would work closely to strengthen
supply-chain security and resilience, and to drive a robust
post-pandemic "economic recovery that benefits everyone, not
just those at the top."
