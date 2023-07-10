By Stephen Nakrosis

TC Energy said Monday the Canadian Ministry of Energy will commence a final evaluation on the proposed Ontario Pumped Storage Project, with a decision expected by Nov. 30.

The proposed project would pump water from Georgian Bay into an upper reservoir during times of low electricity demand, and release the water from the reservoir through a turbine when demand is higher, the company said.

"Ontario Pumped Storage would be Ontario's largest energy storage project, storing enough clean electricity to power one million homes for 11 hours," TC Energy said.

The project is subject to approval by TC's board and a successful partnership agreement with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, the company said. TC Energy also said it is targeting a final investment decision in 2024.

If approved, the project is expected to be in-service in the early 2030s, according to the company.

