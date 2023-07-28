By Adriano Marchese

TC Energy shares were down Friday morning after the company said it plans to spin off its liquids pipeline business into a separately traded, investment-grade company.

At 9:38 a.m. ET, shares were trading 6.5% lower at 44.24 Canadian dollars ($33.46).

On Thursday after markets closed, the board said it approved the new plan to separate the entities after concluding a two-year strategic review.

Following the spinoff, TC Energy will focus on natural gas infrastructure and power and energy solutions. François Poirier will remain as president and chief executive of TC Energy, the company said.

The deal is expected to be completed in the second half of next year.

