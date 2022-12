Dec 10 (Reuters) -

* TC ENERGY IS PLANNING TO RESTART ONE LEG OF SHUTTERED KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE BEGINNING SATURDAY, DEC 10 - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* TC ENERGY EXPECTS TO RESTART FLOWS ON THE SEGMENT OF THE LINE EXTENDING TO PATOKA, ILL.- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* THE LEG OF THE PIPELINE THAT EXTENDS TO THE CUSHING, OKLA., STORAGE HUB IS EXPECTED TO RESTART DEC. 20. - BLOOMBERG NEWS, CITING SOURCES Source link: https://bloom.bg/3UTtbEA Further company coverage: