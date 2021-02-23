TC Energy : Trudeau welcomes 'sorely missed' U.S. leadership in Biden meeting

(Updates with meeting started)
WASHINGTON/OTTAWA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe
Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought on
Tuesday to turn the page on the Trump era, stressing the
countries' deep ties and pledging to work together on COVID-19
and climate change in their first bilateral meeting.
"The United States has no closer friend, no closer friend
than Canada," Biden told Trudeau via an electronic video link
with the Canadian leader and top aides. "That's why you were my
first call as president (and) my first bilateral meeting," he
said.
The two leaders "robust" agenda would address the COVID-19
pandemic, economic recovery, climate change, refugees and
migration, fighting for democratic values around the globe and
strengthening democracies at home, Biden said.
Trudeau welcomed the Biden administration, citing in
particular Washington's renewed attention to climate change in
contrast to former U.S. President Donald Trump.
"Thank you, again, for stepping up in such a big way on
tackling climate change. U.S. leadership has been sorely missed
over the past years," the Canadian leader said.
Canada has often been a U.S. president's first foreign stop,
but the COVID-19 pandemic turned the sit-down between the two
leaders and some of their top deputies into a virtual affair.
Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other officials, all
wearing dark masks, sat at a long table in a White House meeting
room, near a large video screen beaming in Trudeau's image from
Ottawa.
It was not clear the meeting would result in any new deal on
issues including Canada's access to vaccines produced in the
United States or a shared standoff with China over the detention
of a Huawei executive.
It is expected to yield a shared document outlining
cross-government collaboration on a wide range of issues, a
senior U.S. administration official told reporters.
Biden irritated Ottawa shortly after taking office on Jan.
20 by blocking the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline project to
pump oil sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska, and proposing a
"Buy American" program aimed at directing more U.S. spending
toward domestic manufacturers.
But the two leaders made clear they wanted to put the
dispute behind them and work together.
REKINDLED ALLIANCE
A Biden administration official said the U.S. president
would raise the topic of the countries' investment in the North
Atlantic Treaty Organization. Trump often disparaged allies for
their shortfall in funding the mutual defense organization.
Trudeau was the first world leader to congratulate Biden
when the Democrat was declared the winner of the November
election, illustrating the degree to which the close U.S. ally
looks to move on from Trump's four years in office.
The Republican former president, who often clashed with
traditional allies on trade, imposed tariffs on Canadian
aluminum and steel. He traveled only once to Canada for a G7
meeting in 2018, and blasted Trudeau for being “very dishonest
and weak” after he left.
Trump also forced the renegotiation of the North American
Free Trade Agreement, talks that consumed Trudeau's government
for years.
Tuesday's session began with a 45-minute meeting between
Biden, Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national
security adviser Jake Sullivan and their Canadian counterparts.
An expanded meeting following that was expected to include a
broader set of officials. Trudeau was accompanied by his finance
minister, Chrystia Freeland, and others. Biden and Trudeau
planned to address the public around 5:45 p.m. (2245 GMT).
The U.S. official signaled little willingness to expand
Canada's access to vaccines manufactured in the United States,
saying Washington's focus is on vaccinating Americans.
The official said the White House expected Trudeau to raise
the issue of two Canadians detained by Beijing and charged with
espionage after Canada's detention of Meng Wanzhou, chief
financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, on a U.S. arrest warrant.
The official said the White House believed the Canadians
were unjustly detained and would work to secure their release
but added it would not meddle in independent Department of
Justice matters. Meng remains under house arrest.
Trudeau also wants Canada and the United States to
collaborate more closely on manufacturing electric vehicles and
supplying critical minerals needed to make batteries for cars
and other clean technologies, Trudeau told Reuters earlier this
month.
Canada also seeks exemptions to a U.S. effort to ensure
federal agencies buy American-produced goods. That could hurt
Canada, given how tightly the two nations' economies are
integrated.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and David Ljunggren; additional
reporting by Stee Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington and
Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Additional reporting by Valerie
Volcovici; Writing by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Heather
Timmons and Peter Cooney)