Media statement - June 25, 2024

Today, Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) announced a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Haisla-led Cedar LNG Project.

"I want to congratulate the Haisla Nation and Pembina on achieving this tremendous milestone and recognize how they have redefined the future of energy development in North America. Through Indigenous-ownership, Cedar LNG will create opportunities that will support Indigenous and local communities in northern British Columbia and deliver benefits to the world by meeting global demand for more secure, affordable and sustainable energy," said François Poirier, President and CEO, TC Energy.

By leveraging the existing Coastal GasLink infrastructure with the addition of a connector, meter station and a new compressor station, we are supporting Cedar LNG in the delivery of lower-carbon Canadian LNG to global markets. Through maximizing asset value, we can further unlock export capacity on Coastal GasLink and provide additional long-term egress for the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) in support of our customers and Indigenous and local communities in B.C. and Canada.

Cedar LNG is the culmination of many years of collaboration and engagement with Indigenous and local communities, government and industry and represents a transformative moment for Indigenous-led energy projects in Canada. We are proud to stand with them and continue Coastal GasLink's extraordinary legacy of creating lasting benefits and providing lower-carbon Canadian LNG to the world.

Learn more about Coastal GasLink and the Cedar Link Project.