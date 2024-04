(Reuters) - TC Energy on Wednesday said it does not anticipate any service interruptions as it continues to respond to the rupture of its NGTL gas pipeline in Alberta, Canada, which caused a wildfire on Tuesday.

"We continue to work closely with regulatory agencies and authorities," TC Energy said in a statement, adding that survey crews and an environmental inspector will make observations and assessments to inform repair and restoration planning.

