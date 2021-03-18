Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TC Energy Corporation    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TC Energy : Several U.S. states sue Biden administration for revoking permit for Keystone XL pipeline

03/18/2021 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne

(Reuters) - Texas and several other U.S. states have sued the administration of President Joe Biden over his decision to revoke a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The lawsuit states that Biden does not have the unilateral authority to change energy policy that the U.S. Congress has set, Paxton said https://bit.ly/3bUFxc0.

Biden revoked a permit for the pipeline which would transport 830,000 barrels a day of carbon-intensive heavy crude from Canada's Alberta to Nebraska. It was part of a flurry of executive orders aimed at curbing climate change.

The head of the U.S. Senate energy committee, Joe Manchin, urged Biden last month to reverse his opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline, saying the project provides union jobs and is safer than transporting the oil via trucks and trains.

Canada's TC Energy Corp is the owner of the oil pipeline project.

The complaint on Wednesday was filed by Paxton and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen in Texas federal district court.

The suit is joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Wednesday.

"The Executive's unilateral decision to revoke the Keystone XL permit is contrary to the constitutional structure to which the states agreed at the time of ratification," the states said in the lawsuit https://bit.ly/2P4UG1G.

"The Executive's decision also encroaches upon the states' abilities to steward and control the lands within their borders."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TC ENERGY CORPORATION
12:32aTC ENERGY  : Several U.S. states sue Biden administration for revoking permit fo..
RE
03/09MARKET CHATTER ON COMMODITIES : Energy Regulator Invites Comment On Trans Mounta..
MT
03/05MARKET CHATTER ON COMMODITIES : Line 5 "Very Different" From Keystone XL, Canada..
MT
03/04TC ENERGY  : Kept at Hold Following TC Pipeline Purchase
MT
03/04TC ENERGY BRIEF : Closes $500 Million Subordinated Notes Offering by TransCanada..
MT
03/04TC Energy announces closing of $500 million subordinated notes offering by Tr..
GL
03/03TC ENERGY BRIEF : Says It and TC PipeLines, LP Completed Merger
MT
03/03TC ENERGY  : PipeLines, LP and Energy complete merger
AQ
03/03TC Energy and TC PipeLines, LP complete merger
GL
03/02SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Trading Higher During Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 201 M 11 452 M 11 452 M
Net income 2021 3 676 M 2 964 M 2 964 M
Net Debt 2021 52 265 M 42 148 M 42 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 6,00%
Capitalization 57 048 M 45 699 M 46 005 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,70x
EV / Sales 2022 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TC Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 68,24 CAD
Last Close Price 58,06 CAD
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francois L. Poirier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald R. Marchand Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Strategy
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart Independent Director
Mary Pat Salomone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION12.72%45 644
ENBRIDGE INC.11.40%73 740
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.89%51 704
KINDER MORGAN, INC.18.65%36 978
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.16.61%28 730
MPLX LP20.00%27 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ