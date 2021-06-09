TC Energy : terminates Keystone XL pipeline project

June 9 (Reuters) - Energy infrastructure company TC Energy
said on Wednesday it had terminated the $9 billion
Keystone XL pipeline project.
The pipeline, which would have been under construction this
year, was blocked after U.S. President Joe Biden revoked a key
permit on his first day in office.
The company swung to a loss in the first quarter, hit by
C$2.2 billion ($1.81 billion) impairment charges related to the
suspension of the Keystone XL project.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)