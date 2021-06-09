TC Energy : terminates Keystone XL pipeline project

June 9 (Reuters) - Energy infrastructure company TC Energy said on Wednesday it had terminated the $9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project.

The pipeline, which would have been under construction this year, was blocked after U.S. President Joe Biden revoked a key permit on his first day in office.

The company swung to a loss in the first quarter, hit by C$2.2 billion ($1.81 billion) impairment charges related to the suspension of the Keystone XL project. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)