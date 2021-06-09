Log in
    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
  Report
TC Energy : terminates Keystone XL pipeline project

06/09/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
June 9 (Reuters) - Energy infrastructure company TC Energy said on Wednesday it had terminated the $9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project.

The pipeline, which would have been under construction this year, was blocked after U.S. President Joe Biden revoked a key permit on his first day in office.

The company swung to a loss in the first quarter, hit by C$2.2 billion ($1.81 billion) impairment charges related to the suspension of the Keystone XL project. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 011 M 11 563 M 11 563 M
Net income 2021 2 959 M 2 442 M 2 442 M
Net Debt 2021 50 588 M 41 751 M 41 751 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 5,39%
Capitalization 62 842 M 51 923 M 51 865 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,10x
EV / Sales 2022 7,93x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TC Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 69,05 CAD
Last Close Price 64,21 CAD
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francois L. Poirier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald R. Marchand Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Strategy
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart Independent Director
Mary Pat Salomone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION24.08%51 971
ENBRIDGE INC.17.93%80 426
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.26.24%54 039
KINDER MORGAN, INC.37.53%42 574
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.40.50%34 220
MPLX LP35.70%30 248