Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TC Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/08 04:17:57 pm EDT
73.78 CAD   +0.07%
04/07RBC CEO defends pipeline funding, calls for net-zero incentives
RE
04/07UBS Outlines Production Estimates For Bakken Crude, Natural gas, NGLs
MT
04/07Natural Gas Continues to Rise Ahead of New Storage Data
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TC Energy : to hold annual meeting of common shareholders and issue first quarter 2022 results on April 29 - Form 6-K

04/08/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TC Energy to hold annual meeting of common shareholders and
issue first quarter 2022 results on April 29

CALGARY, Alberta - April 8, 2022 - News Release - TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) will hold its 2022 annual meeting of common shareholders on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. MDT / 12 p.m. EDT.
As virtual shareholder meeting technology continues to advance, and matters of public health and safety remain top of mind, TC Energy will hold its meeting in a virtual-only format with a live webcast. It will also be archived and available for replay following the meeting, including the live question and answer session.
For more information on participating in the virtual meeting, please visit the annual meeting page on our website at 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (tcenergy.com).
First quarter 2022 financial results will also be released pre-market on April 29, 2022. François Poirier, TC Energy President and Chief Executive Officer; Joel Hunter, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer; and other members of the executive leadership team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide an update on recent company developments at 1 p.m. MDT / 3 p.m. EDT.
Members of the investment community and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling 1-800-319-4610. No passcode is required. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the teleconference will be available on our website at TC Energy - Events and presentations or via the following URL: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11768.
A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until midnight EDT on May 6, 2022. Please call 1-855-669-9658 and enter passcode 8702.
About TC Energy
We are a vital part of everyday life - delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and liquids pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens - we're there. Guided by our core values of safety, innovation, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This release contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). Forward-looking statements in this document are intended to provide TC Energy security holders and potential investors with information regarding TC Energy and its subsidiaries, including management's assessment of TC Energy's and its subsidiaries' future plans and financial outlook. All forward-looking statements reflect TC Energy's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. As actual results could vary significantly from the forward-looking information, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than


their intended purpose. We do not update our forward-looking information due to new information or future events, unless we are required to by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to the most recent Quarterly Report to Shareholders and Annual Report filed under TC Energy's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

-30-

Media Inquiries:
Jaimie Harding / Suzanne Wilton
media@tcenergy.com
403-920-7859 or 800-608-7859

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Gavin Wylie / Hunter Mau
investor_relations@tcenergy.com
403-920-7911 or 800-361-6522


Disclaimer

TC Energy Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 21:29:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TC ENERGY CORPORATION
04/07RBC CEO defends pipeline funding, calls for net-zero incentives
RE
04/07UBS Outlines Production Estimates For Bakken Crude, Natural gas, NGLs
MT
04/07Natural Gas Continues to Rise Ahead of New Storage Data
MT
04/06Natural Gas Rises to the Highest Since 2008 on Solid Demand and Tight Supply
MT
04/05Factbox-Proposed capital projects relying on Alberta carbon capture and storage build-o..
RE
04/05Natural Gas Rises to the Highest in More Than Two Months Despite Low Spring Demand
MT
04/04Natural Gas Rises Despite Mild Forecasts
MT
04/04TC Energy to redeem Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Se..
AQ
04/04Industrial Alliance Upgrades TC Energy to Buy From Hold; Raises Price Target to CA$74 F..
MT
04/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Extending Gains Ahead of Friday Close
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TC ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 722 M 11 694 M 11 694 M
Net income 2022 4 260 M 3 384 M 3 384 M
Net Debt 2022 53 884 M 42 801 M 42 801 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 4,89%
Capitalization 72 316 M 57 442 M 57 442 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,57x
EV / Sales 2023 8,45x
Nbr of Employees 7 017
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TC Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 73,73 CAD
Average target price 69,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target -5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois L. Poirier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel E. Hunter Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Leslie C. Kass Executive Vice President-Technical Centre
Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION25.33%57 367
ENBRIDGE INC.17.65%93 407
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.19.40%57 065
KINDER MORGAN, INC.21.50%43 694
WILLIAMS COMPANIES28.26%40 963
MPLX LP12.30%33 716