TC Energy to issue third quarter results October 29

10/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) will hold a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to discuss its third quarter financial results, which will be released pre-market.

Russ Girling, TC Energy President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Marchand, Executive Vice-President, Strategy & Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer, François Poirier, Chief Operating Officer and President, Power & Storage and other members of the executive leadership team will discuss the financial results and company developments at 9 a.m. (MDT) / 11 a.m. (EDT).

Members of the investment community and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling 1-855-327-6838. No pass code is required. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the teleconference will be available on TC Energy’s website at TCEnergy.com/events or via the following URL: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10883.

A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until midnight (EDT) on November 5, 2020. Please call 1-855-669-9658 and enter pass code 5322.

About TC Energy
We are a vital part of everyday life - delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

-30-

Media Inquiries:
Jaimie Harding / Hejdi Carlsen
403-920-7859 or 800-608-7859

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
David Moneta / Hunter Mau
403-920-7911 or 800-361-6522

Financials
Sales 2020 13 141 M 9 949 M 9 949 M
Net income 2020 4 053 M 3 068 M 3 068 M
Net Debt 2020 50 278 M 38 066 M 38 066 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 5,76%
Capitalization 52 316 M 39 553 M 39 608 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,81x
EV / Sales 2021 7,63x
Nbr of Employees 7 305
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TC Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 71,79 CAD
Last Close Price 55,66 CAD
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russell K. Girling President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Francois L. Poirier COO, President-Power, Storage & Mexico
Donald R. Marchand Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Strategy
Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-19.52%38 956
ENBRIDGE INC.-24.85%58 755
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-41.76%35 827
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-40.53%28 498
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-18.25%23 531
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.-12.13%16 931
