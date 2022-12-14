Advanced search
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:25 2022-12-14 pm EST
TC Energy will give update on Keystone pipeline restart Wednesday

12/14/2022 | 12:16pm EST
Dec 14 (Reuters) - TC Energy said it expects to give an update on the Keystone pipeline restart later on Wednesday, a week after the 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline was shut after leaking oil into a creek in Kansas.

Keystone is a crucial artery shipping Canadian crude south to U.S. refineries and traders have been awaiting news of when it may restart operations.

The 14,000-barrel leak was the largest U.S. oil spill in nearly a decade and officials in Kansas said the clean-up operation could take weeks.

The spill occurred just south of a key junction in Steele City Nebraska, where Keystone splits into two legs. Market players have speculated TC may first restart the leg of the pipeline that delivers to Patoka, Illinois, which did not leak.

Bloomberg on Tuesday reported the Patoka leg could restart on Wednesday, citing sources.

"We don't have a confirmation of a timeline and anticipate an update on re-start today," TC said in an email. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Mark Porter and Chris Reese)


