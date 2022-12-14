TC Energy will give update on Keystone pipeline restart Wednesday

Dec 14 (Reuters) - TC Energy said it expects to
give an update on the Keystone pipeline restart later on
Wednesday, a week after the 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline was
shut after leaking oil into a creek in Kansas.
Keystone is a crucial artery shipping Canadian crude
south to U.S. refineries and traders have been awaiting news of
when it may restart operations.
The 14,000-barrel leak was the largest U.S. oil spill in
nearly a decade and officials in Kansas said the clean-up
operation could take weeks.
The spill occurred just south of a key junction in
Steele City Nebraska, where Keystone splits into two legs.
Market players have speculated TC may first restart the leg of
the pipeline that delivers to Patoka, Illinois, which did not
leak.
Bloomberg on Tuesday reported the Patoka leg could
restart on Wednesday, citing sources.
"We don't have a confirmation of a timeline and
anticipate an update on re-start today," TC said in an email.
