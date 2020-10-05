Log in
TC Energy Corporation    TRP

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/05 02:19:34 pm
55.48 CAD   -0.77%
02:02pTC PipeLines Shares Up 11% After Buyout Offer From TC Energy
DJ
11:07aTC ENERGY : makes $2 billion offer to take over U.S. pipeline partnership
AQ
07:45aTC Energy Offers to Acquire TC PipeLines
DJ
TC PipeLines Shares Up 11% After Buyout Offer From TC Energy

10/05/2020 | 02:02pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

TC PipeLines LP shares were up 11% to $28.66 in afternoon trading.

TC Energy Corp. before the market open said it made an offer to acquire all common units of TC PipeLines LP in a deal that values the company at about $1.5 billion.

Under the proposal, TC PipeLines common unitholders would receive 0.650 common shares of TC Energy for each TC PipeLines common unit, for an implied value of $27.31 per common unit.

The exchange ratio values all TC PipeLines publicly held common units at about $1.48 billion, or 35.2 million TC Energy common shares.

TC PipeLines said that since its general partner is an indirect subsidiary of TC Energy, its board will form a conflicts committee to consider the offer.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TC ENERGY CORPORATION -0.80% 55.48 Delayed Quote.-19.16%
TC PIPELINES, LP 11.74% 28.92 Delayed Quote.-38.77%
