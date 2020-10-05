TC PipeLines Shares Up 11% After Buyout Offer From TC Energy

By Michael Dabaie

TC PipeLines LP shares were up 11% to $28.66 in afternoon trading.

TC Energy Corp. before the market open said it made an offer to acquire all common units of TC PipeLines LP in a deal that values the company at about $1.5 billion.

Under the proposal, TC PipeLines common unitholders would receive 0.650 common shares of TC Energy for each TC PipeLines common unit, for an implied value of $27.31 per common unit.

The exchange ratio values all TC PipeLines publicly held common units at about $1.48 billion, or 35.2 million TC Energy common shares.

TC PipeLines said that since its general partner is an indirect subsidiary of TC Energy, its board will form a conflicts committee to consider the offer.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com