TSX dips for fifth day as energy shares drag

TORONTO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
closed slightly lower on Thursday as a drop in oil prices
weighed on high-flying energy shares and a senior Bank of Canada
official left the door open to additional interest rate hikes.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 4.03 points at 19,969.19, its fifth
straight day of declines and its lowest closing level since Nov.
17.
The Bank of Canada will study the most recent economic data
to gauge whether to raise interest rates further, Deputy
Governor Sharon Kozicki said, adding the central bank would
still move forcefully if necessary.
"It's becoming clear that the Bank of Canada is seeing some
early signs of a demand slowdown," said Angelo Kourkafas, an
investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.
"Given the magnitude of the rate hikes, they want some time
to evaluate how that's going to impact the economy."
Wall Street's major indexes gained ground, with the S&P 500
snapping its losing streak, as investors took data
showing a rise in weekly jobless claims as a sign the pace of
interest rate hikes could soon slow.
The Toronto market's energy sector declined 0.6% as the
price of oil fell to its lowest level this year, settling
down 0.8% at $71.46 a barrel.
Still, energy is up 45.2% since the start of the year, the
best performing sector by far.
TC Energy Corp shares dipped 0.1% as the company
said it had shut its Keystone pipeline, crimping the flow of
Canadian oil to U.S. refineries after a spill into a Kansas
creek.
Technology fell 0.3% and heavily-weighted financials ended
0.2% lower.
The consumer-related sectors were a bright spot. Consumer
discretionary gained 1.1% and consumer staples was up 1.6%,
moving to a record high.
