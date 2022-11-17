Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TC Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:57 2022-11-17 am EST
63.77 CAD   -1.13%
10:56aTSX falls as commodity stocks weigh
RE
07:12aTSX futures drop as oil, gold prices weigh
RE
04:07a'Bridge fuel' or climate villain? Natural gas in the spotlight as COP27 continues
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX falls as commodity stocks weigh

11/17/2022 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds comments; updates prices, details)

*

Tim Hortons enters 2-year pact with Alibaba Group

*

TC Energy resumes delivery on Keystone pipeline

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in oil and precious metal prices, amid worries over the path of U.S. interest rates and demand in top metal consumer China.

At 10:22 a.m. ET (1522 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 130.67 points, or 0.65%, at 19,827.29, extending losses from the previous session.

The energy sector and materials sector, fell 1.5% each, as metal and crude prices slid over the dollar's strengthening and investors reckoned that China's recent easing of some COVID-19 curbs might not be enough to boost demand.

Month-on-month consumer prices rose in October and now traders are looking to producer prices data, due on Friday, for cues on how it would alter the Bank of Canada's (BoC) rate hiking path.

"I think they're still on track for another hike," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. "The data hasn't done enough to derail them from their plan and I think that's a good thing given high inflation,"

Traders are pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike by the BoC in its Dec. 7 session.

Among stocks, TC Energy said that the weather-related issues that prompted it to halt deliveries through its Keystone oil pipeline have been resolved. Stock was down 0.9%.

Restaurant Brands International rose 1.3% after it said that its coffee chain brand Tim Hortons had forged a two-year partnership with Alibaba Group's grocery chain.

"I think Restaurant Brands is still one of the better run companies in Canada and probably is very keen to add some exposure to China and Alibaba could help with that," Taylor added.

Wall Street opened lower as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve official James Bullard spurred concerns that the U.S. central bank would not tone down its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 7.47% 83.96 Delayed Quote.-34.20%
BRENT OIL -2.10% 90.73 Delayed Quote.20.29%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.02% 64.4369 Delayed Quote.5.06%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION -1.22% 63.77 Delayed Quote.9.64%
WTI -2.99% 82.749 Delayed Quote.15.84%
All news about TC ENERGY CORPORATION
10:56aTSX falls as commodity stocks weigh
RE
07:12aTSX futures drop as oil, gold prices weigh
RE
04:07a'Bridge fuel' or climate villain? Natural gas in the spotlight as COP27 continues
AQ
11/16Oil falls as geopolitical tensions ease, China COVID concerns return
RE
11/16Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after storms cause volumes to be cut -source
RE
11/15TC Energy's Keystone pipeline to curtail volumes due to recent weather impacts
RE
11/10TC Energy Neutral Rating Maintained at Credit Suisse After Q3 Results; Price Target Kep..
MT
11/10TC Energy Neutral Rating Maintained by UBS Following Q3 Earnings Beat; Price Target Kep..
MT
11/10RBC Capital Markets Slashes TC Energy's Price Target
MT
11/10RBC Cuts Price Target on TC Energy to CA$75 From CA$78, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TC ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 636 M 10 994 M 10 994 M
Net income 2022 3 523 M 2 646 M 2 646 M
Net Debt 2022 57 030 M 42 836 M 42 836 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 5,58%
Capitalization 65 274 M 49 029 M 49 029 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,36x
EV / Sales 2023 8,03x
Nbr of Employees 7 017
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TC Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 64,50 CAD
Average target price 66,55 CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois L. Poirier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel E. Hunter Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Leslie C. Kass Executive Vice President-Technical Centre
Mary Pat Salomone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION9.64%49 029
ENBRIDGE INC.8.46%81 854
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.89%54 411
KINDER MORGAN, INC.16.08%41 381
WILLIAMS COMPANIES29.69%41 143
MPLX LP11.22%33 017