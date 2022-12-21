U.S., Canada natgas output could hit growing pains in 2023

NEW YORK/CALGARY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. and Canadian
natural gas production is expected to hit new records in 2023,
but growth may be slow due to weakened demand, pipeline
bottlenecks and a lack of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export
plants.
Gas demand surged worldwide after Russia cut off Europe's
primary supply, and the United States and Canada are expected to
feed copious demand for exports in coming years, bolstered by
high prices. The two countries produced a record combined 116
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2022.
The United States has become one of Europe's most important
sources of gas, providing essential energy security after
Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Next year's growth could be slower than recent years. Major
production fields in both countries are inhibited by a lack of
pipelines to move gas to key markets, including export terminals
in the U.S. Gulf. Canada is in the midst of building a large
terminal to export LNG, but its completion is two years away.
"It’s not production that can’t keep up, it’s just simply
infrastructure constraints," said Alan Armstrong, chief
executive of Williams Cos, one of the biggest U.S.
pipeline companies. "We’re going to go through a period here
where production is going to be a little bit constrained."
Much of U.S. and Canadian gas output increases this year
came from gas associated with oil production in places like the
Permian in West Texas and eastern New Mexico.
BOTTLENECKS CONSTRAIN OUTPUT
U.S. gas output is expected to rise to 100.4 bcfd in 2023,
up 2% from 2022's level, according to U.S. energy data. Canadian
gas production is on track to reach a record 18 bcfd in 2022 and
19 bcfd in 2023, according to energy consultancy Rystad Energy.
Output in the Haynesville, located in Arkansas, Louisiana
and Texas, and the Permian has increased more than 20% annually
over the past five years and was on track to rise about 10% in
2022, according to federal forecasts.
But continued growth depends on building more pipelines,
lest those basins become constrained like Appalachia, the
biggest U.S. shale gas region in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West
Virginia.
Pipelines are also constrained in Canada due to swift
production growth, particularly TC Energy Corp's NGTL
pipeline system that ships gas around and out of western Canada.
In August, gas prices in Alberta <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL> briefly
turned negative because of bottlenecks stemming from NGTL
maintenance. TC Energy is expanding the system to boost flows.
GROWING LNG EXPORT DEMAND
From 2017 to 2021, U.S. LNG exports rose by an average of
96% annually, but that pace is expected to slow with no new U.S.
terminals set to open in 2023.
U.S. LNG exports are expected to reach 10.6 bcfd in 2022 and
12.3 bcfd in 2023, according to federal estimates. Exports could
rise in 2023 once Freeport LNG's plant in Texas returns to
service. It has been closed for several months since a fire in
June. At least two new U.S. LNG export plants are expected to
enter service in 2024.
"Growth in associated gas will cause an oversupply of gas
going into next year because we don't see the same growth in
demand until new LNG export plants enter service in the
2025-2030 time frame," said Rob Wilson, vice president of
analytics at energy research firm East Daley.
If Canadian output rises in anticipation of future shipments
from the Shell-led LNG Canada project starting in 2025,
it could depress prices, Wood Mackenzie analyst Dulles Wang
said.
Analysts expect gas prices at the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark
<NG-W-HH-SNL> in Louisiana to average $5.19 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) in 2023, down from the current $5.39.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Nia Williams in
