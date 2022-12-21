U.S. pipeline regulator reviewing special permits after Keystone oil spills -source

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. pipeline regulator launched
a review this year of its special permits that waive certain
operating requirements for pipelines, following a government
report into spills on TC Energy's Keystone oil pipeline, a
source familiar with the matter said.
The review for U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration (PHMSA) highlights growing questions by
legislators about whether such permits contribute to spills. The
most recent major spill occurred this month in rural Kansas
along Keystone, the only U.S. oil pipeline with a special permit
to operate at higher pressure.
TC shut the 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline, which
has been operating for 12 years, after it spilled 14,000 barrels
on Dec. 7, its third major spill in five years.
PHMSA commissioned Oak Ridge National Laboratory, a
Department of Energy research institution, to review special
permits following a 2021 report on Keystone accidents, the
source said. Laboratory spokesperson Sara Shoemaker declined to
comment.
The review includes the program itself and individual
permits, including Keystone's, the source said.
The review began with a meeting between PHMSA and the
laboratory on Aug. 16, several months before Keystone's latest
spill.
TC has submitted a plan to restart the ruptured
section of Keystone. In a statement, the company said Keystone's
special permit was rigorously reviewed by government officials
and pipeline experts, and its terms did not cause past
incidents.
The 2021 report to Congress by the U.S. Government
Accountability Office (GAO) found that TC Energy performed worse
than nationwide averages in the previous five years due to major
spills in 2017 and 2019. PHMSA allowed Keystone to run at higher
pressure than other pipelines starting in 2017, subject to 51
conditions.
The latest Keystone spill raises doubts about whether PHMSA
adequately assesses risk in granting special permits, said Don
Deaver, a pipeline consultant.
"I don’t think they should give any (special permits),"
Deaver said. "There’s problems with the rules we’ve already got.
Pipelines operate at very high stress levels and they have very
low tolerance for mechanical damage or defects."
The 2017 Keystone incident near Amherst, South Dakota
spilled 6,592 barrels of oil, caused by a crack originating from
damage during construction.
It's unlikely that PHMSA can properly enforce special permit
conditions for the vast pipeline industry, said Josh Axelrod,
senior advocate at environmental group Natural Resources Defense
Council.
"I don't think PHMSA is staffed to justify (special permits)
because it's not a big regulator and is responsible for tens of
thousands of miles of pipeline," Axelrod said. "If they're
relying on industry self-reporting or data, it's in industry's
best interest to keep their pipeline operating.
Richard Kuprewicz, president of pipeline safety consulting
company Accufacts, said he suspects a faulty weld joining two
segments caused the Kansas spill. TC has not publicly identified
a cause.
"It probably has nothing to do with the special permit
conditions," Kuprewicz said.
PHMSA has denied 27 special permit applications since 2009
and approved 112. Six of those denied applications were from TC
Energy, more than any other company.
PHMSA's reasons for denying permits range from TC not
complying with existing conditions by failing to make regular
patrols, to PHMSA deciding the permit request would not be safe.
