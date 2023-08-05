TCC Concept Limited Appoints Kunaal Deepak Agashe as Additional Independent Director

Today at 03:46 am Share

TCC Concept Limited at its board meeting held on August 5, 2023, approved the appointment of Mr. Kunaal Deepak Agashe as an Additional Independent

Director of the company with effect from August 5, 2023 to hold office of Director upto the date of upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. Mr. Kunaal Deepak Agashe is Experienced head of business operations, legal and compliance with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry. Skilled in negotiation, business Planning & Strategy, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Public Speaking, Change Management, and Legal Writing. Particularly strong skills in start-up management and strategy. Strong operations professional graduated from

Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College.