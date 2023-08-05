TCC Concept Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 38.55 million. Revenue was INR 38.66 million compared to INR 0.292 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 26.41 million compared to net loss of INR 0.004 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.58 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1,258 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.01 a year ago.

