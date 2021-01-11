Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TCF Financial Corporation    TCF

TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TCF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ZAGG, PS, TCF, and SNCA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

01/11/2021 | 11:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ: ZAGG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ: ZAGG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a group led by Evercel, Inc.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will only receive $4.20 per share in cash and a contingent amount of up to $0.25 for each share of ZAGG common stock that they hold.  If you own ZAGG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/zagg/

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Vista Equity Partners.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, PS shareholders will receive $20.26 per share in cash for each share of PS common stock that they hold.  If you own PS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/ps/

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the company with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ("Huntington").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, TCF shareholders will receive 3.0028 shares of Huntington common stock for each share of TCF that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $43.33 based upon Huntington's January 8, 2021 closing price of $14.43.  If you own TCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tcf/  

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Leading BioSciences, Inc. ("LBS").  Under the terms of the agreement, LBS shareholders will receive shares of SNCA, resulting in LBS stockholders owning a majority of the combined company, with SNCA shareholders owning just 26.2% of the surviving combined entity.  If you own SNCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/snca/  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-zagg-ps-tcf-and-snca-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301205859.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION
01/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds ZAGG, PS, TCF, and SNCA Shareholders Ab..
PR
01/11TCF FINANCIAL : Wedbush Adjusts Price Target on TCF Financial to $43 From $39, K..
MT
01/07TCF FINANCIAL : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for TCF Financial to $42 Fro..
MT
01/06HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED : Named to Wedbush's 'Best Ideas List' on Exp..
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at TCF Financial Continues Selling Trend with Tax Sale
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : TCF Financial Insider Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day Selling Tre..
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : TCF Financial Insider Continues Selling Trend with Tax Sale
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at TCF Financial Sells for Tax Adds to 90-Day Selling T..
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : TCF Financial Insider Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at TCF Financial Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day Selling ..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ