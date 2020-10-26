MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > TCF Financial Corporation TCF TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TCF) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 10/26 04:00:00 pm 29.4 USD -0.74% 04:22p TCF FINANCIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:09p TCF FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 04:09p TCF FINANCIAL : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies TCF Financial : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results 0 10/26/2020 | 04:09pm EDT Send by mail :

TCF also announces quarterly cash dividends on common and preferred stock TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF): Third Quarter 2020 Highlights Quarterly net income of $55.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, up 134.5% from the second quarter of 2020

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $0.63 (1) , up 16.7% from the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share excludes $43.0 million, or $0.28 per share, after-tax impact of merger-related expenses and notable items

, up 16.7% from the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share excludes $43.0 million, or $0.28 per share, after-tax impact of merger-related expenses and notable items Successful on-time completion of merger-of-equals integration activities

Loan and lease balances on deferral status down to $403.6 million as of September 30, 2020 ($289.5 million of commercial balances and $114.1 million of consumer balances)

Loan and lease balances declined 3.4% from June 30, 2020, primarily due to declines in the commercial and industrial and consumer portfolios

Net charge-offs of $24.6 million, or 0.28% of average loans and leases (annualized)

Provision for credit losses of $69.7 million, down 11.5% from the second quarter of 2020

Allowance for credit losses, which includes the reserve for unfunded lending commitments, of 1.60% of total loans and leases, up from 1.42% at June 30, 2020

Efficiency ratio of 75.29%, improved 297 basis points from the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted efficiency ratio of 61.17% (1) , up 137 basis points from the second quarter of 2020

, up 137 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.45%, compared to 11.06% at June 30, 2020

Declared quarterly cash dividends on common stock of $0.35 per share payable on December 1, 2020 Merger-related Expenses and Notable items in the Third Quarter of 2020 and Second Quarter of 2020( Pre-tax merger-related expenses of $54.0 million, $42.8 million net of tax, or $0.28 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2020, compared to pre-tax merger-related expenses of $81.6 million, $64.6 million net of tax, or $0.42 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020

Pre-tax expenses, of $154 thousand, $122 thousand net of tax, or $0.00 per diluted common share related to notable items for the third quarter of 2020, compared to pre-tax income, net expenses of $4.4 million, $3.5 million net of tax, or $0.02 per diluted common share related to notable items for the second quarter of 2020, see summary of notable items adjustments below (1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables and the following table detailing merger-related expenses and notable items. Note: For the third quarter 2019, TCF’s reported financial results reflect Legacy TCF financial results for the period before August 1, 2019 and the post-merger combined TCF financial results on and after August 1, 2019. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, additional paid-in-capital, dividends paid and all references to share quantities of TCF have been retrospectively restated to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the Merger as the Merger was treated as a reverse merger. Summary of Financial Results(1) At or For the Quarter Ended Change From Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Financial Results Net income attributable to TCF $ 55,738 $ 23,764 $ 51,899 $112,399 $ 22,148 134.5 % 151.7 % Net interest income 377,167 378,359 401,481 408,753 371,793 (0.3 ) 1.4 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.14 $ 0.33 $ 0.72 $ 0.15 150.0 133.3 Diluted earnings per common share 0.35 0.14 0.32 0.72 0.15 150.0 133.3 Return on average assets ("ROAA")(2) 0.46 % 0.21 % 0.46 % 0.99 % 0.26 % 25 bps 20 bps ROACE(2) 3.87 1.56 3.64 8.00 1.75 231 212 ROATCE (non-GAAP)(2)(3) 5.71 2.57 5.42 11.35 2.68 314 303 Net interest margin 3.31 3.33 3.73 3.86 4.12 (2 ) (81 ) Net interest margin (FTE)(2)(3) 3.34 3.35 3.76 3.89 4.14 (1 ) (80 ) Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases(2) 0.28 0.04 0.06 0.07 0.39 24 (11 ) Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and other real estate owned(4) 1.20 0.94 0.80 0.59 0.62 26 58 Efficiency ratio 75.29 78.26 69.57 73.49 91.32 (297 ) (1,603 ) Adjusted Financial Results (non-GAAP) Adjusted net income attributable to TCF(2) $ 98,696 $ 84,862 $ 89,855 $161,581 $128,301 16.3 % (23.1 ) % Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(3) $ 0.63 $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 1.04 $ 0.98 16.7 (35.7 ) Adjusted ROAA(2)(3) 0.81 % 0.70 % 0.78 % 1.42 % 1.34 % 11 bps (53 ) bps Adjusted ROACE(2)(3) 6.99 6.03 6.43 11.57 11.21 96 (422 ) Adjusted ROATCE(2)(3) 9.96 8.70 9.24 16.25 14.96 126 (500 ) Adjusted efficiency ratio(3) 61.17 59.80 58.24 58.51 58.74 137 243 (1) For the third quarter 2019, TCF’s reported financial results reflect Legacy TCF financial results for the period before August 1, 2019 and the post-merger combined TCF financial results on and after August 1, 2019. (2) Annualized. (3) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables. (4) Prior to the adoption of CECL as of January 1, 2020, purchased credit impaired loans were not classified as nonaccrual loans because they were recorded at their net realizable value based on the principal and interest expected to be collected on the loans. At January 1, 2020, $73.4 million of previous purchased credit impaired loans were reclassified to nonaccrual loans as a result of the adoption of CECL. The following table includes merger-related expenses and notable items used to arrive at adjusted net income in the Adjusted Financial Results (non-GAAP) (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables). For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Pre-tax income (loss) After-tax benefit (loss)(1) Per Share Pre-tax income (loss) After-tax benefit (loss)(1) Per Share Merger-related expenses $ (54,011 ) $ (42,836 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (81,619 ) (64,585 ) $ (0.42 ) Notable items: Expenses related to the sale of Legacy TCF auto finance portfolio(2) — — — (901 ) (713 ) — Branch sales and exit costs, net(3) — — — 14,166 11,210 0.07 Loan servicing rights impairment(4) (154 ) (122 ) — (8,858 ) (7,009 ) (0.05 ) Total notable items (154 ) (122 ) — 4,407 3,488 0.02 Total merger-related and notable items $ (54,165 ) $ (42,958 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (77,212 ) $ (61,097 ) $ (0.40 ) (1) Net of tax benefit at our normal tax rate and other tax benefits. (2) Second quarter of 2020 included within other noninterest expense ($0.8 million) and compensation and employee benefits ($0.1 million). (3) Second quarter of 2020 included within other noninterest income ($14.7 million net gain) and other noninterest expense ($0.6 million). (4) Included within other noninterest income. TCF Financial Corporation ("TCF" or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: TCF) today reported net income of $55.7 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.35, for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $23.8 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.14, for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $98.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $84.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020 (see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables). “The highlight of the third quarter was the successful completion of integration activities related to our merger of equals, with our business now aligned under a single brand and going to market as One TCF across the broader footprint,” said Craig R. Dahl, president and chief executive officer. “We were able to complete these efforts on time, despite the challenges related to COVID-19 and our work-from-home approach. This success was driven by the hard work and dedication of our team members across the bank who continued to focus on serving our customers. As a result, we remain on track to achieve our expense target for the fourth quarter. Now fully integrated, we can bring the full breadth and depth of our services - and our team members’ expertise - to enhance our ability to support our customers and communities. “Financial results for the third quarter included a stable net interest margin, significant declines in loan deferrals, and continued strong capital ratios and liquidity. While loan demand remained at relatively low levels due to economic uncertainty, we have begun to see trends gradually improve over the past couple of months as commercial loan pipelines have been building, including in CRE and certain C&I sectors such as manufacturing. In addition, we are continuing to monitor credit quality trends as we further isolate the portions of certain portfolios that are more heavily impacted by COVID. “As we look ahead, we expect to benefit from the outcomes of our merger-of-equals, including our expanded product set that is allowing us to better meet the needs of our commercial and consumer customers. This has also resulted in various merger-related revenue synergy initiatives that are still in front of us and provide opportunities to drive incremental organic growth.” Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income was $377.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 0.3%, from the second quarter of 2020. Purchase accounting accretion and amortization included in net interest income was $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $18.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, third quarter of 2020 net interest income recorded included $14.7 million of interest and fee income from PPP less funding costs, compared to $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest income, excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization and the impact from PPP loans, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $344.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $350.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net interest margin was 3.31% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.33% in the second quarter of 2020, while net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), a non-GAAP financial measure, was 3.34%, down one basis point from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin from the second quarter of 2020 was driven by higher average cash balances and lower yields on loans, leases and securities, partially offset by lower cost of funds. Adjusted net interest margin FTE, excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization and the impact of PPP loans, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 3.19% for the third quarter of 2020, down one basis point from the second quarter of 2020. See the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables for reconciliations of our noted non-GAAP measures. Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $118.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $14.2 million, or 10.7%, from the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 included a notable item of an $154 thousand loan servicing rights impairment, included in other noninterest income. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 included notable items of a $14.7 million gain on the sale of our Arizona branches and an $8.9 million loan servicing rights impairment, both included in other noninterest income. Adjusted noninterest income, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the third quarter of 2020 was $119.0 million, compared to $127.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2020 noninterest income, compared to the second quarter of 2020, also included decreases of $5.5 million in net gains on sales of loans and leases, $5.3 million in leasing revenue due to a decrease in sales-type lease revenue through our equipment financing activity, and $2.7 million in servicing fee revenue due to accelerated loan servicing rights amortization related to faster prepayment speeds, partially offset by increases of $2.7 million in card and ATM revenue, $2.6 million in fees and service charges on deposit accounts, and $2.3 million in net gains on investment securities. The third quarter of 2020 also included a $2.6 million unfavorable interest rate swap mark-to-market adjustment resulting from changes in the interest rate environment, included in other noninterest income, compared to an unfavorable interest rate swap mark-to-market adjustment of $428 thousand in the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense was $373.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $26.8 million, or 6.7%, from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the third quarter of 2020 reflected decreases in merger-related expenses, occupancy and equipment expense and compensation and benefits expense, partially offset by an increase in other noninterest expense. The third quarter of 2020 included $54.0 million of merger-related expenses, compared to $81.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 also included $0.9 million of expense related to the sale of the Legacy TCF auto finance portfolio ($0.8 million in other noninterest expense and $0.1 million in compensation and employee benefits) and $0.6 million of expense related to branch exit costs, included in other noninterest expense considered notable items. Excluding merger-related expenses and notable items, adjusted noninterest expense, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $319.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $317.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 (see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables). The third quarter of 2020 also included $1.8 million of federal historic tax credit amortization, included in other noninterest expense, compared to $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Income Tax Expense Income tax benefit for the third quarter of 2020 was $4.4 million, compared to income tax expense of $6.2 million, an effective tax rate of 19.1% for the second quarter of 2020. Income tax for the third quarter of 2020 included a benefit of $16.0 million attributable to tax net operating loss carryback benefits associated with the CARES Act. Excluding the benefit provided by the CARES Act, our effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 21.9%. Credit Quality Provision for credit losses Provision for credit losses was $69.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $9.1 million, from the second quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2020 reflects a build to the allowance for credit losses primarily due to commercial portfolio credit risk management activities, driven by Capital Solutions loans and leases, as well as the impact of net charge offs. Third quarter 2020 net charge offs were $24.6 million compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net charge-off rate The annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases were 0.28% for the third quarter of 2020, up 24 basis points from the second quarter of 2020. The increase from the second quarter of 2020 was due to an increase in net charge-offs in the commercial and industrial portfolio, primarily driven by two loans totaling $16.1 million of charge-offs. Subsequent to September 30, 2020, we received a $9.1 million full repayment related to one of these loans which was fully charged off at quarter-end. Allowance for Credit Losses Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") includes both the allowance for loan and lease losses, which is presented separately on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition, and the reserve for unfunded lending commitments, which is included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. The ACL was $549.4 million, or 1.60% of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2020, up from $503.9 million, or 1.42%, at June 30, 2020. The ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 1.69% at September 30, 2020, an increase from 1.49% at June 30, 2020 (see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables). The PPP loans are individually guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and therefore the accounting under CECL does not require reserves to be recorded on such loans. The increase in the ACL and the ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases from June 30, 2020 was primarily due to commercial portfolio credit risk management activities, driven by Capital Solutions loans and leases, partially offset by a decrease in reserve for unfunded lending commitments. Nonaccrual loans and leases Nonaccrual loans and leases were $376.7 million at September 30, 2020 and represented 1.10% of total loans and leases, compared to $291.5 million, or 0.82% of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2020. The $85.3 million increase in nonaccrual loans and leases from June 30, 2020 was impacted by $46.6 million of motor coach and shuttle bus balances, within our commercial and industrial portfolio, that moved to nonaccrual. Balance Sheet Loans and leases Loans and leases were $34.3 billion at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.2 billion, or 3.4%, compared to $35.5 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in inventory finance loans in the commercial and industrial portfolio related to continued strong dealer activity and the lack of backfill from manufacturers as a result of the previous economic shutdown and slow reopening, in addition to a decline in the consumer loan portfolio. At both September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, we had $1.8 billion of PPP loans outstanding, all included in our commercial and industrial loan portfolio. Investment securities The investment securities portfolio was $7.6 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $267.0 million, or 3.6%, compared to $7.3 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase from June 30, 2020 was primarily due to purchases of residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and municipal securities. Deposits Deposits were $39.2 billion at both September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, despite the continued run-off of higher cost certificates of deposit. Increases in checking deposit account balances of $760.4 million and noninterest bearing deposits of $210.8 million were offset by decreases in certificates of deposits of $808.2 million, money market accounts of $186.9 million and savings account balances of $14.9 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2020. Capital The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.45% at September 30, 2020, compared to 11.06% at June 30, 2020. Our capital ratios reflect our election of the five-year CECL transition for regulatory capital purposes. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TCF temporarily suspended buybacks under its share repurchase program, but retains the ability to resume as circumstances warrant. TCF is well positioned with strong capital and liquidity and is committed to supporting our customers, team members and communities. TCF's board of directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share payable on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020. In addition, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35625 per depositary share payable on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record of the depositary shares, representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the 5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, at the close of business on November 16, 2020. Conference Call Details TCF will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be available via a live webcast on the Investor Relations section of TCF's website, ir.tcfbank.com, and archived for replay. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2926 and entering access code 8567352. To listen to the replay via phone, please dial (877) 344-7529 and enter access code 10148473. The replay begins approximately one hour after the call is completed on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 and will be available through Tuesday, November 3, 2020. TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $48 billion in total assets at September 30, 2020 and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest. TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. TCF has approximately 475 banking centers primarily located in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Colorado, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. TCF also conducts business across all 50 states and Canada through its specialty lending and leasing businesses. To learn more about TCF, visit ir.tcfbank.com. Cautionary Statements for Purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act Any statements contained in this earnings release regarding the outlook for the Corporation's businesses and their respective markets, such as projections of future performance, targets, guidance, statements of the Corporation's plans and objectives, forecasts of market trends and other matters are forward-looking statements based on the Corporation's assumptions and beliefs. Such statements may be identified by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "outlook," "will benefit," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "management believes" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such statements and no assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved. For these statements, TCF claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and we disclaim any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. Certain factors could cause the Corporation's future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include the factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors" or otherwise disclosed in documents filed or furnished by the Corporation with or to the SEC after the filing of such Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any other cautionary statements, written or oral, which may be made or referred to in connection with any such forward-looking statements. Since it is not possible to foresee all such factors, these factors should not be considered as complete or exhaustive. This release also contains forward-looking statements regarding TCF’s outlook or expectations with respect to post-merger integration. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding outlook and expectations with respect to the strategic and financial benefits of the merger, including the expected impact on TCF’s future financial performance (including operating and return metrics and operational aspects of post-merger integration). Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Management uses the adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted ROAA, adjusted ROACE, ROATCE, adjusted ROATCE, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted net interest income, net interest margin (FTE), adjusted net interest margin (FTE), adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets and the allowance for credit losses as percentage of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, internally to measure performance and believes that these financial measures not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") (i.e. non-GAAP) provide meaningful information to investors that will permit them to assess the Corporation's capital and ability to withstand unexpected market or economic conditions and to assess the performance of the Corporation in relation to other banking institutions on the same basis as that applied by management, analysts and banking regulators. TCF adjusts certain results to exclude merger-related expenses and notable items in addition to presenting net interest income and net interest margin (FTE) excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization and the impact of PPP loans. Management believes these measures are useful to investors in understanding TCF's business and operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined by GAAP and other entities may calculate them differently than TCF does. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a corporation, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. In particular, a measure of earnings that excludes selected items does not represent the amount that effectively accrues directly to shareholders. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure may be found in the reconciliation tables included in this press release. TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Change From (Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 $ % $ % ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 538,481 $ 535,507 $ 713,413 $ 491,787 $ 586,060 $ 2,974 0.6% $ (47,579 ) (8.1)% Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 1,232,773 2,545,170 565,458 736,584 736,954 (1,312,397 ) (51.6) 495,819 67.3 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,771,254 3,080,677 1,278,871 1,228,371 1,323,014 (1,309,423 ) (42.5) 448,240 33.9 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 300,444 386,483 484,461 442,440 290,238 (86,039 ) (22.3) 10,206 3.5 Investment securities: Available-for-sale, at fair value 7,446,163 7,219,373 7,025,224 6,720,001 5,579,835 226,790 3.1 1,866,328 33.4 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 170,309 130,101 135,619 139,445 144,000 40,208 30.9 26,309 18.3 Total investment securities 7,616,472 7,349,474 7,160,843 6,859,446 5,723,835 266,998 3.6 1,892,637 33.1 Loans and leases held-for-sale 460,427 532,799 287,177 199,786 1,436,069 (72,372 ) (13.6) (975,642 ) (67.9) Loans and leases 34,343,691 35,535,824 35,921,614 34,497,464 33,510,752 (1,192,133 ) (3.4) 832,939 2.5 Allowance for loan and lease losses (515,229 ) (461,114 ) (406,383 ) (113,052 ) (121,218 ) (54,115 ) (11.7) (394,011 ) N.M. Loans and leases, net 33,828,462 35,074,710 35,515,231 34,384,412 33,389,534 (1,246,248 ) (3.6) 438,928 1.3 Premises and equipment, net 469,699 472,240 516,454 533,138 554,194 (2,541 ) (0.5) (84,495 ) (15.2) Goodwill 1,313,046 1,313,046 1,313,046 1,299,878 1,265,111 0 0.0 47,935 3.8 Other intangible assets, net 151,875 157,373 162,887 168,368 215,910 (5,498 ) (3.5) (64,035 ) (29.7) Loan servicing rights 38,253 38,816 47,283 56,313 55,301 (563 ) (1.5) (17,048 ) (30.8) Other assets 1,615,857 1,656,842 1,828,130 1,479,401 1,439,305 (40,985 ) (2.5) 176,552 12.3 Total assets $ 47,565,789 $ 50,062,460 $ 48,594,383 $ 46,651,553 $ 45,692,511 $ (2,496,671 ) (5.0)% $ 1,873,278 4.1% LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 10,691,041 $ 10,480,245 $ 8,237,916 $ 7,970,590 $ 7,979,900 $ 210,796 2.0% $ 2,711,141 34.0% Interest-bearing 28,481,056 28,730,627 27,561,387 26,497,873 27,306,174 (249,571 ) (0.9) 1,174,882 4.3 Total deposits 39,172,097 39,210,872 35,799,303 34,468,463 35,286,074 (38,775 ) (0.1) 3,886,023 11.0 Short-term borrowings 655,461 2,772,998 3,482,535 2,669,145 2,607,300 (2,117,537 ) (76.4) (1,951,839 ) (74.9) Long-term borrowings 871,845 936,908 2,600,594 2,354,448 860,482 (65,063 ) (6.9) 11,363 1.3 Other liabilities 1,207,966 1,483,127 1,056,118 1,432,256 1,245,238 (275,161 ) (18.6) (37,272 ) (3.0) Total liabilities 41,907,369 44,403,905 42,938,550 40,924,312 39,999,094 (2,496,536 ) (5.6) 1,908,275 4.8 Equity: Preferred stock 169,302 169,302 169,302 169,302 169,302 — — — — Common stock 152,380 152,233 152,186 152,966 153,571 147 0.1 (1,191 ) (0.8) Additional paid-in capital 3,450,669 3,441,925 3,433,234 3,462,080 3,478,159 8,744 0.3 (27,490 ) (0.8) Retained earnings 1,700,044 1,700,480 1,732,932 1,896,427 1,840,214 (436 ) 0.0 (140,170 ) (7.6) Accumulated other comprehensive income 191,771 198,408 166,170 54,277 56,228 (6,637 ) (3.3) 135,543 N.M. Other (27,122 ) (27,093 ) (28,140 ) (28,037 ) (27,370 ) (29 ) (0.1) 248 0.9 Total TCF Financial Corporation shareholders' equity 5,637,044 5,635,255 5,625,684 5,707,015 5,670,104 1,789 0.0 (33,060 ) (0.6) Non-controlling interest 21,376 23,300 30,149 20,226 23,313 (1,924 ) (8.3) (1,937 ) (8.3) Total equity 5,658,420 5,658,555 5,655,833 5,727,241 5,693,417 (135 ) 0.0 (34,997 ) (0.6) Total liabilities and equity $ 47,565,789 $ 50,062,460 $ 48,594,383 $ 46,651,553 $ 45,692,511 $ (2,496,671 ) (5.0)% $ 1,873,278 4.1% N.M. Not Meaningful TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Change From (Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2019 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 $ % $ % Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 373,112 $ 392,826 $ 443,096 $ 446,738 $ 417,370 $ (19,714 ) (5.0)% $ (44,258 ) (10.6)% Interest on investment securities: Taxable 35,648 32,505 40,920 36,282 31,038 3,143 9.7 4,610 14.9 Tax-exempt 3,892 4,155 4,349 4,374 3,385 (263 ) (6.3) 507 15.0 Interest on loans held-for-sale 3,829 3,322 1,561 15,767 1,408 507 15.3 2,421 171.9 Interest on other earning assets 3,967 5,562 5,466 6,617 6,607 (1,595 ) (28.7) (2,640 ) (40.0) Total interest income 420,448 438,370 495,392 509,778 459,808 (17,922 ) (4.1) (39,360 ) (8.6) Interest expense: Interest on deposits 31,852 46,785 67,419 77,003 70,900 (14,933 ) (31.9) (39,048 ) (55.1) Interest on borrowings 11,429 13,226 26,492 24,022 17,115 (1,797 ) (13.6) (5,686 ) (33.2) Total interest expense 43,281 60,011 93,911 101,025 88,015 (16,730 ) (27.9) (44,734 ) (50.8) Net interest income 377,167 378,359 401,481 408,753 371,793 (1,192 ) (0.3) 5,374 1.4 Provision for credit losses 69,664 78,726 96,943 14,403 27,188 (9,062 ) (11.5) 42,476 156.2 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 307,503 299,633 304,538 394,350 344,605 7,870 2.6 (37,102 ) (10.8) Noninterest income: Leasing revenue 31,905 37,172 33,565 46,686 39,590 (5,267 ) (14.2) (7,685 ) (19.4) Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 25,470 22,832 34,597 39,356 34,384 2,638 11.6 (8,914 ) (25.9) Net gains (losses) on sales of loans and leases 23,490 29,034 20,590 12,934 (5,984 ) (5,544 ) (19.1) 29,474 N.M. Card and ATM revenue 23,383 20,636 21,685 24,751 23,315 2,747 13.3 68 0.3 Wealth management revenue 6,506 6,206 6,151 6,172 4,241 300 4.8 2,265 53.4 Servicing fee revenue 321 3,041 6,792 6,022 5,121 (2,720 ) (89.4) (4,800 ) (93.7) Net gains on investment securities 2,324 8 0 8 5,900 2,316 N.M. (3,576 ) (60.6) Other 5,411 14,125 13,583 22,123 (12,309 ) (8,714 ) (61.7) 17,720 N.M. Total noninterest income 118,810 133,054 136,963 158,052 94,258 (14,244 ) (10.7) 24,552 26.0 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 168,323 171,799 171,528 180,969 155,745 (3,476 ) (2.0) 12,578 8.1 Occupancy and equipment 48,233 54,107 57,288 56,771 49,229 (5,874 ) (10.9) (996 ) (2.0) Lease financing equipment depreciation 17,932 18,212 18,450 18,629 19,408 (280 ) (1.5) (1,476 ) (7.6) Net foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets 1,518 998 1,859 4,242 2,203 520 52.1 (685 ) (31.1) Merger-related expenses 54,011 81,619 36,728 47,025 111,259 (27,608 ) (33.8) (57,248 ) (51.5) Other 83,423 73,506 88,746 108,935 87,776 9,917 13.5 (4,353 ) (5.0) Total noninterest expense 373,440 400,241 374,599 416,571 425,620 (26,801 ) (6.7) (52,180 ) (12.3) Income before income tax expense (benefit) 52,873 32,446 66,902 135,831 13,243 20,427 63.0 39,630 N.M. Income tax expense (benefit) (4,429 ) 6,213 13,086 21,375 (11,735 ) (10,642 ) N.M. 7,306 62.3 Income after income tax expense (benefit) 57,302 26,233 53,816 114,456 24,978 31,069 118.4 32,324 129.4 Income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,564 2,469 1,917 2,057 2,830 (905 ) (36.7) (1,266 ) (44.7) Net income attributable to TCF Financial Corporation 55,738 23,764 51,899 112,399 22,148 31,974 134.5 33,590 151.7 Preferred stock dividends 2,494 2,494 2,493 2,494 2,494 — — — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 53,244 $ 21,270 $ 49,406 $ 109,905 $ 19,654 $ 31,974 150.3% $ 33,590 170.9% N.M. Not Meaningful TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 $ % Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 1,209,034 $ 983,890 $ 225,144 22.9% Interest on investment securities: Taxable 109,073 69,745 39,328 56.4 Tax-exempt 12,396 7,277 5,119 70.3 Interest on loans held-for-sale 8,712 2,832 5,880 N.M. Interest on other earning assets 14,995 13,739 1,256 9.1 Total interest income 1,354,210 1,077,483 276,727 25.7 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 146,056 149,154 (3,098 ) (2.1) Interest on borrowings 51,147 48,050 3,097 6.4 Total interest expense 197,203 197,204 (1 ) 0.0 Net interest income 1,157,007 880,279 276,728 31.4 Provision for credit losses 245,333 50,879 194,454 N.M. Net interest income after provision for credit losses 911,674 829,400 82,274 9.9 Noninterest income: Leasing revenue 102,642 117,032 (14,390 ) (12.3) Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 82,899 88,504 (5,605 ) (6.3) Net gains on sales of loans and leases 73,114 13,374 59,740 N.M. Card and ATM revenue 65,704 62,470 3,234 5.2 Wealth management revenue 18,863 4,241 14,622 N.M. Servicing fee revenue 10,154 14,754 (4,600 ) (31.2) Net gains on investment securities 2,332 7,417 (5,085 ) (68.6) Other 33,119 (312 ) 33,431 N.M. Total noninterest income 388,827 307,480 81,347 26.5 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 511,650 395,953 115,697 29.2 Occupancy and equipment 159,628 132,789 26,839 20.2 Lease financing equipment depreciation 54,594 57,797 (3,203 ) (5.5) Net foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets 4,375 9,281 (4,906 ) (52.9) Merger-related expenses 172,358 124,943 47,415 37.9 Other 245,675 194,781 50,894 26.1 Total noninterest expense 1,148,280 915,544 232,736 25.4 Income before income tax expense 152,221 221,336 (69,115 ) (31.2) Income tax expense 14,870 28,866 (13,996 ) (48.5) Income after income tax expense 137,351 192,470 (55,119 ) (28.6) Income attributable to non-controlling interest 5,950 9,401 (3,451 ) (36.7) Net income attributable to TCF Financial Corporation 131,401 183,069 (51,668 ) (28.2) Preferred stock dividends 7,481 7,481 — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 123,920 $ 175,588 $ (51,668 ) (29.4)% N.M. Not Meaningful TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields and Rates (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Sep. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2019 Average Yields & Average Yields & Average Yields & (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) ASSETS: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks $ 361,320 $ 2,973 3.27% $ 401,532 $ 4,376 4.38% $ 230,767 $ 806 1.39% Investment securities held-to-maturity 135,332 573 1.69 132,054 71 0.21 143,078 602 1.68 Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable 6,021,643 35,076 2.33 5,730,762 32,434 2.26 4,232,878 30,436 2.88 Tax-exempt(3) 685,652 4,971 2.90 743,744 5,221 2.81 643,576 4,283 2.66 Loans and leases held-for-sale 490,886 3,829 3.13 356,671 3,322 3.73 118,482 1,408 4.74 Loans and leases(3)(4) Commercial and industrial 11,740,727 127,751 4.30 12,713,714 140,576 4.41 9,290,978 146,865 6.25 Commercial real estate 9,616,301 95,779 3.90 9,658,124 95,373 3.91 6,964,643 97,042 5.45 Lease financing 2,679,142 32,696 4.88 2,712,291 33,803 4.99 2,570,567 32,833 5.11 Residential mortgage 5,987,754 57,609 3.86 6,326,227 62,023 3.93 4,853,627 51,511 4.23 Home equity 3,399,468 43,489 5.09 3,509,107 45,314 5.19 3,433,830 56,166 6.49 Consumer installment 1,386,448 17,551 5.04 1,459,446 17,703 4.88 2,389,830 34,543 5.73 Total loans and leases(3)(4) 34,809,840 374,875 4.26 36,378,909 394,792 4.33 29,503,475 418,960 5.62 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other 2,572,254 994 0.16 1,587,665 1,186 0.30 933,014 5,800 2.44 Total interest-earning assets 45,076,927 423,291 3.72 45,331,337 441,402 3.88 35,805,270 462,295 5.11 Other assets 4,462,673 4,384,779 3,289,096 Total assets $ 49,539,600 $ 49,716,116 $ 39,094,366 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 10,654,288 $ 9,830,687 $ 6,564,195 Interest-bearing deposits: Savings 9,301,198 4,050 0.17 9,082,184 8,930 0.40 7,676,165 14,110 0.73 Certificates of deposit 6,657,697 18,446 1.10 7,491,502 26,744 1.44 7,320,720 38,233 2.07 Checking 7,029,914 2,025 0.11 6,649,288 2,329 0.14 4,805,843 5,520 0.46 Money market 5,501,747 7,331 0.53 5,380,547 8,782 0.66 3,490,922 13,037 1.48 Total interest-bearing deposits 28,490,556 31,852 0.44 28,603,521 46,785 0.66 23,293,650 70,900 1.21 Total deposits 39,144,844 31,852 0.32 38,434,208 46,785 0.49 29,857,845 70,900 0.94 Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 2,153,030 2,511 0.46 3,016,490 4,085 0.54 1,884,228 5,345 1.11 Long-term borrowings 910,149 8,917 3.91 1,072,394 9,141 3.40 1,472,150 11,769 3.17 Total borrowings 3,063,179 11,428 1.48 4,088,884 13,226 1.29 3,356,378 17,114 2.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities 31,553,735 43,280 0.55 32,692,405 60,011 0.74 26,650,028 88,014 1.31 Total deposits and borrowings 42,208,023 43,280 0.41 42,523,092 60,011 0.57 33,214,223 88,014 1.05 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,633,850 1,534,769 1,197,014 Total liabilities 43,841,873 44,057,861 34,411,237 Total TCF Financial Corporation shareholders' equity 5,675,089 5,630,133 4,657,613 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 22,638 28,122 25,516 Total equity 5,697,727 5,658,255 4,683,129 Total liabilities and equity $ 49,539,600 $ 49,716,116 $ 39,094,366 Net interest spread (FTE) 3.31% 3.31% 4.06% Net interest income (FTE) and net interest margin (FTE) $ 380,011 3.34% $ 381,391 3.35% $ 374,281 4.14% Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income Net interest income and net interest margin (GAAP) $377,167 3.31% $378,359 3.33% $371,793 4.12% Adjustments for taxable equivalent interest(1)(3) Loans and leases 1,763 1,966 1,590 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,079 1,066 898 Total FTE adjustments 2,842 3,032 2,488 Net interest income and net interest margin (FTE) $380,009 3.34% $381,391 3.35% $374,281 4.14% (1) Interest and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Annualized. (3) The yield on tax-exempt loans and investment securities available-for-sale is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (4) Average balances of loans and leases include nonaccrual loans and leases and are presented net of unearned income. TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields and Rates (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Average Yields & Average Yields & (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) ASSETS: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks $ 405,680 $ 10,501 3.46% $ 149,801 $ 2,860 2.55% Investment securities held-to-maturity 134,557 1,204 1.19 145,627 2,061 1.89 Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable 5,881,983 107,870 2.45 3,029,754 67,684 2.98 Tax-exempt(3) 734,110 15,695 2.85 461,499 9,210 2.66 Loans and leases held-for-sale 329,131 8,712 3.53 71,739 2,832 5.27 Loans and leases(3)(4) Commercial and industrial 12,092,629 429,129 4.70 7,499,975 363,260 6.45 Commercial real estate 9,522,333 308,895 4.26 4,332,238 173,983 5.30 Lease financing 2,691,208 100,655 4.99 2,554,521 98,116 5.12 Residential mortgage 6,141,855 181,011 3.93 3,188,294 109,634 4.59 Home equity 3,474,012 139,906 5.38 3,161,083 160,206 6.78 Consumer installment 1,454,187 54,996 5.05 1,945,059 82,305 5.66 Total loans and leases(3)(4) 35,376,224 1,214,592 4.55 22,681,170 987,504 5.80 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other 1,569,968 4,494 0.38 494,007 10,878 2.92 Total interest-earning assets 44,431,653 1,363,068 4.07 27,033,597 1,083,029 5.33 Other assets 4,318,287 2,249,678 Total assets $ 48,749,940 $ 29,283,275 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 9,475,952 $ 4,831,271 Interest-bearing deposits: Savings 8,992,197 26,649 0.40 6,799,432 37,094 0.73 Certificates of deposit 7,157,779 78,255 1.46 5,500,105 83,635 2.03 Checking 6,558,232 10,184 0.21 3,256,409 6,347 0.26 Money market 5,225,858 30,968 0.79 2,144,697 22,078 1.38 Total interest-bearing deposits 27,934,066 146,056 0.70 17,700,643 149,154 1.13 Total deposits 37,410,018 146,056 0.52 22,531,914 149,154 0.88 Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 2,617,891 17,178 0.86 838,750 9,433 1.48 Long-term borrowings 1,527,986 33,968 2.95 1,543,398 38,616 3.32 Total borrowings 4,145,877 51,146 1.63 2,382,148 48,049 2.67 Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,079,943 197,202 0.82 20,082,791 197,203 1.31 Total deposits and borrowings 41,555,895 197,202 0.63 24,914,062 197,203 1.06 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,531,759 1,052,709 Total liabilities 43,087,654 25,966,771 Total TCF Financial Corporation shareholders' equity 5,636,933 3,289,946 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 25,353 26,558 Total equity 5,662,286 3,316,504 Total liabilities and equity $ 48,749,940 $ 29,283,275 Net interest spread (FTE) 3.44% 4.27% Net interest income (FTE) and net interest margin (FTE) $ 1,165,866 3.48% $ 885,826 4.36% Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income Net interest income and net interest margin (GAAP) $ 1,157,007 3.45% $ 880,279 4.35% Adjustments for taxable equivalent interest(1)(3) Loans 5,558 3,614 Tax-exempt investment securities 3,299 1,933 Total FTE adjustments 8,857 5,547 Net interest income and net interest margin (FTE) $ 1,165,864 3.48% $ 885,826 4.36% (1) Interest and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Annualized. (3) The yield on tax-exempt loans and investment securities available-for-sale is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (4) Average balances of loans and leases include nonaccrual loans and leases and are presented net of unearned income. TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Change From Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 $ % $ % ASSETS: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks $ 361,320 $ 401,532 $ 454,675 $ 388,640 $ 230,767 $ (40,212 ) (10.0)% $ 130,553 56.6% Investment securities held-to-maturity 135,332 132,054 136,277 140,434 143,078 3,278 2.5 (7,746 ) (5.4 ) Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable 6,021,643 5,730,762 5,892,006 4,960,520 4,232,878 290,881 5.1 1,788,765 42.3 Tax-exempt 685,652 743,744 773,468 778,994 643,576 (58,092 ) (7.8 ) 42,076 6.5 Loans and leases held-for-sale 490,886 356,671 138,058 1,121,326 118,482 134,215 37.6 372,404 N.M. Loans and leases(1) : Commercial and industrial 11,740,727 12,713,714 11,827,315 10,955,937 9,290,978 (972,987 ) (7.7 ) 2,449,749 26.4 Commercial real estate 9,616,301 9,658,124 9,291,540 9,057,834 6,964,643 (41,823 ) (0.4 ) 2,651,658 38.1 Lease financing 2,679,142 2,712,291 2,682,323 2,616,360 2,570,567 (33,149 ) (1.2 ) 108,575 4.2 Residential mortgage 5,987,754 6,326,227 6,113,279 6,023,647 4,853,627 (338,473 ) (5.4 ) 1,134,127 23.4 Home equity 3,399,468 3,509,107 3,514,278 3,604,153 3,433,830 (109,639 ) (3.1 ) (34,362 ) (1.0 ) Consumer installment 1,386,448 1,459,446 1,517,412 1,546,952 2,389,830 (72,998 ) (5.0 ) (1,003,382 ) (42.0 ) Total loans and leases(1) 34,809,840 36,378,909 34,946,147 33,804,883 29,503,475 (1,569,069 ) (4.3 ) 5,306,365 18.0 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other 2,572,254 1,587,665 538,971 656,555 933,014 984,589 62.0 1,639,240 175.7 Total interest-earning assets 45,076,927 45,331,337 42,879,602 41,851,352 35,805,270 (254,410 ) (0.6 ) 9,271,657 25.9 Other assets 4,462,673 4,384,779 4,105,824 4,268,162 3,289,096 77,894 1.8 1,173,577 35.7 Total assets $ 49,539,600 $ 49,716,116 $ 46,985,426 $ 46,119,514 $ 39,094,366 $ (176,516 ) (0.4)% $ 10,445,234 26.7% LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 10,654,288 $ 9,830,687 $ 7,929,933 $ 7,968,769 $ 6,564,195 $ 823,601 8.4% $ 4,090,093 62.3 % Interest-bearing deposits: Savings 9,301,198 9,082,184 8,589,815 8,404,460 7,676,165 219,014 2.4 1,625,033 21.2 Certificates of deposit 6,657,697 7,491,502 7,329,632 7,825,573 7,320,720 (833,805 ) (11.1 ) (663,023 ) (9.1 ) Checking 7,029,914 6,649,288 5,990,309 5,891,566 4,805,843 380,626 5.7 2,224,071 46.3 Money market 5,501,747 5,380,547 4,792,248 4,463,476 3,490,922 121,200 2.3 2,010,825 57.6 Total interest-bearing deposits 28,490,556 28,603,521 26,702,004 26,585,075 23,293,650 (112,965 ) (0.4 ) 5,196,906 22.3 Total deposits 39,144,844 38,434,208 34,631,937 34,553,844 29,857,845 710,636 1.8 9,286,999 31.1 Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 2,153,030 3,016,490 2,689,262 2,585,682 1,884,228 (863,460 ) (28.6 ) 268,802 14.3 Long-term borrowings 910,149 1,072,394 2,608,204 1,739,852 1,472,150 (162,245 ) (15.1 ) (562,001 ) (38.2 ) Total borrowings 3,063,179 4,088,884 5,297,466 4,325,534 3,356,378 (1,025,705 ) (25.1 ) (293,199 ) (8.7 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 31,553,735 32,692,405 31,999,470 30,910,609 26,650,028 (1,138,670 ) (3.5 ) 4,903,707 18.4 Total deposits and borrowings 42,208,023 42,523,092 39,929,403 38,879,378 33,214,223 (315,069 ) (0.7 ) 8,993,800 27.1 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,633,850 1,534,769 1,425,536 1,549,017 1,197,014 99,081 6.5 436,836 36.5 Total liabilities 43,841,873 44,057,861 41,354,939 40,428,395 34,411,237 (215,988 ) (0.5 ) 9,430,636 27.4 Total TCF Financial Corporation shareholders' equity 5,675,089 5,630,133 5,605,159 5,667,436 4,657,613 44,956 0.8 1,017,476 21.8 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 22,638 28,122 25,328 23,683 25,516 (5,484 ) (19.5 ) (2,878 ) (11.3 ) Total equity 5,697,727 5,658,255 5,630,487 5,691,119 4,683,129 39,472 0.7 1,014,598 21.7 Total liabilities and equity $ 49,539,600 $ 49,716,116 $ 46,985,426 $ 46,119,514 $ 39,094,366 $ (176,516 ) (0.4)% $ 10,445,234 26.7 % N.M. Not Meaningful (1) Average balances of loans and leases include nonaccrual loans and leases and are presented net of unearned income. TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Quarterly Yields and Rates(1)(2) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Change From Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 ASSETS: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks 3.27 % 4.38 % 2.79 % 3.24 % 1.39 % (111) bps 188 bps Investment securities held-to-maturity 1.69 0.21 1.64 2.53 1.68 148 1 Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable 2.33 2.26 2.74 2.85 2.88 7 (55) Tax-exempt(3) 2.90 2.81 2.85 2.84 2.66 9 24 Loans and leases held-for-sale 3.13 3.73 4.53 5.58 4.74 (60) (161) Loans and leases(3) Commercial and industrial 4.30 4.41 5.42 5.63 6.25 (11) (195) Commercial real estate 3.90 3.91 5.01 5.38 5.45 (1) (155) Lease financing 4.88 4.99 5.09 5.11 5.11 (11) (23) Residential mortgage 3.86 3.93 4.02 4.05 4.23 (7) (37) Home equity 5.09 5.19 5.85 5.93 6.49 (10) (140) Consumer installment 5.04 4.88 5.23 4.97 5.73 16 (69) Total loans and leases(3) 4.26 4.33 5.08 5.24 5.62 (7) (136) Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other 0.16 0.30 1.72 2.07 2.44 (14) (228) Total interest-earning assets 3.72 3.88 4.64 4.85 5.11 (16) (139) LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Savings 0.17 0.40 0.64 0.71 0.73 (23) (56) Certificates of deposit 1.10 1.44 1.81 1.97 2.07 (34) (97) Checking 0.11 0.14 0.39 0.51 0.46 (3) (35) Money market 0.53 0.66 1.25 1.38 1.48 (13) (95) Total interest-bearing deposits 0.44 0.66 1.02 1.15 1.21 (22) (77) Total deposits 0.32 0.49 0.78 0.88 0.94 (17) (62) Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 0.46 0.54 1.56 1.73 1.11 (8) (65) Long-term borrowings 3.91 3.40 2.42 2.87 3.17 51 74 Total borrowings 1.48 1.29 1.98 2.19 2.01 19 (53) Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.55 0.74 1.18 1.29 1.31 (19) (76) Total deposits and borrowings 0.41 0.57 0.94 1.03 1.05 (16) (64) Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.31 3.33 3.73 3.86 4.12 (2) (81) Net interest margin (FTE) 3.34 3.35 3.76 3.89 4.14 (1) (80) (1) Annualized. (2) Yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (3) The yield on tax-exempt loans and investment securities available-for-sale is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Composition of Loans (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Change From Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 $ % $ % Commercial and industrial $ 11,557,237 $ 12,200,721 $ 12,326,943 $ 11,439,602 $ 10,913,343 $ (643,484 ) (5.3)% $ 643,894 5.9% Commercial real estate 9,627,330 9,628,344 9,486,904 9,136,870 8,773,970 (1,014 ) 0.0 853,360 9.7 Lease financing 2,724,686 2,707,402 2,708,998 2,699,869 2,594,373 17,284 0.6 130,313 5.0 Total commercial loan and lease portfolio 23,909,253 24,536,467 24,522,845 23,276,341 22,281,686 (627,214 ) (2.6) 1,627,567 7.3 Residential mortgage 5,790,251 6,123,118 6,435,314 6,179,805 6,057,404 (332,867 ) (5.4) (267,153 ) (4.4) Home equity 3,302,983 3,445,584 3,453,502 3,498,907 3,609,410 (142,601 ) (4.1) (306,427 ) (8.5) Consumer installment 1,341,204 1,430,655 1,509,953 1,542,411 1,562,252 (89,451 ) (6.3) (221,048 ) (14.1) Total consumer loan portfolio 10,434,438 10,999,357 11,398,769 11,221,123 11,229,066 (564,919 ) (5.1) (794,628 ) (7.1) Total $ 34,343,691 $ 35,535,824 $ 35,921,614 $ 34,497,464 $ 33,510,752 $ (1,192,133 ) (3.4)% $ 832,939 2.5% Composition of Deposits (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Change From Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 $ % $ % Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 10,691,041 $ 10,480,245 $ 8,237,916 $ 7,970,590 $ 7,979,900 $ 210,796 2.0% $ 2,711,141 34.0 % Interest-bearing deposits: Savings 9,295,467 9,310,362 8,703,864 8,506,058 8,347,541 (14,895 ) (0.2) 947,926 11.4 Certificates of deposit 6,334,760 7,142,996 7,463,192 7,455,556 8,385,972 (808,236 ) (11.3) (2,051,212 ) (24.5 ) Checking 7,453,504 6,693,092 6,289,046 5,966,178 6,266,740 760,412 11.4 1,186,764 18.9 Money market 5,397,325 5,584,177 5,105,285 4,570,081 4,305,921 (186,852 ) (3.3) 1,091,404 25.3 Total interest-bearing deposits 28,481,056 28,730,627 27,561,387 26,497,873 27,306,174 (249,571 ) (0.9) 1,174,882 4.3 Total deposits $ 39,172,097 $ 39,210,872 $ 35,799,303 $ 34,468,463 $ 35,286,074 $ (38,775 ) (0.1)% $ 3,886,023 11.0 % TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Credit Quality Data Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jan. 1, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Reserve Rate Balance Reserve Rate Balance Reserve Rate Adjusted for adoption of CECL Balance Reserve Rate Balance Reserve Rate Allowance for loan and lease losses Commercial and industrial $ 145,814 1.26% $ 122,024 1.00% $ 117,507 0.95% $ 93,884 $ 42,430 0.38% $ 39,974 0.37% Commercial real estate 197,892 2.06 162,364 1.69 86,209 0.91 67,620 27,308 0.29 24,090 0.27 Lease financing 36,386 1.34 19,041 0.70 27,610 1.02 21,631 14,742 0.55 14,367 0.55 Residential mortgage 62,006 1.07 79,479 1.30 97,185 1.51 72,939 8,099 0.13 19,816 0.33 Home equity 49,003 1.48 56,824 1.65 57,694 1.67 47,003 17,795 0.51 21,112 0.58 Consumer installment 24,128 1.80 21,382 1.49 20,178 1.34 15,967 2,678 0.17 1,859 0.12 Total allowance for loan and lease losses 515,229 1.50 461,114 1.30 406,383 1.13 319,044 113,052 0.33 121,218 0.36 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments 34,129 42,788 22,188 18,235 3,528 3,461 Total allowance for credit losses $ 549,358 1.60% $ 503,902 1.42% $ 428,571 1.19% $ 337,279 $ 116,580 0.34% $ 124,679 0.37% Changes in Allowance for Credit Losses Quarter Ended Change From Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Allowance for loan and lease losses Balance, beginning of period $ 461,114 $ 406,383 $ 113,052 $ 121,218 $ 146,503 $ 54,731 $ 314,611 Impact of CECL adoption — — 205,992 — — — — Adjusted balance, beginning of period 461,114 406,383 319,044 121,218 146,503 54,731 314,611 Charge-offs (32,235 ) (9,958 ) (14,729 ) (16,891 ) (35,547 ) (22,277 ) 3,312 Recoveries 7,659 6,563 9,252 10,654 6,969 1,096 690 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (24,576 ) (3,395 ) (5,477 ) (6,237 ) (28,578 ) (21,181 ) 4,002 Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases(1) 78,323 58,126 92,990 14,403 27,188 20,197 51,135 Other(2) 368 — (174 ) (16,332 ) (23,895 ) 368 24,263 Balance, end of period 515,229 461,114 406,383 113,052 121,218 54,115 394,011 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments Balance, beginning of period 42,788 22,188 3,528 3,461 1,936 20,600 40,852 Impact of CECL adoption — — 14,707 —