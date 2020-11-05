Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TCG BDC, Inc.    CGBD

TCG BDC, INC.

(CGBD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/04 04:00:00 pm
8.47 USD   -0.24%
05:42aTCG BDC : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
05:37aTCG BDC : Q3 2020 Earnings Press Release
PU
11/04TCG BDC, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TCG BDC : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 05:42am EST

TCG BDC, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

NOVEMBER 4, 2020

EXHIBIT 99.2

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by TCG BDC, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "we," "us," "our," "TCG BDC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CGBD) and may only be used for informational purposes only. This Presentation should be viewed in conjunction with the earnings conference call of the Company held on November 5, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020. The information contained herein may not be used, reproduced, referenced, quoted, linked by website, or distributed to others, in whole or in part, except as agreed in writing by the Company.

This Presentation does not constitute a prospectus and should under no circumstances be understood as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy our common stock or any other securities nor will there be any sale of the common stock or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

This Presentation provides limited information regarding the Company and is not intended to be taken by, and should not be taken by, any individual recipient as investment advice, a recommendation to buy, hold or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase, our common stock or any other securities that may be issued by the Company, or as legal, accounting or tax advice. An investment in securities of the type described herein presents certain risks.

This Presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 on the business. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which we make them. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ, possibly materially from our expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors we identify in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and it is not possible for us to predict or identify all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information throughout the Presentation provided by sources other than the Company (including information relating to portfolio companies) has not been independently verified and, accordingly, the Company makes no representation or warranty in respect of this information.

The following slides contain summaries of certain financial and statistical information about the Company. The information contained in this Presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of our SEC filings and other public announcements that we may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. We undertake no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this Presentation.

TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C. (the "Investment Adviser"), an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. (together with its affiliates, "Carlyle").

This Presentation contains information about the Company and certain of its affiliates and includes the Company's historical performance. You should not view information related to the past performance of the Company as indicative of the Company's future results, the achievement of which is dependent on many factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and the Investment Adviser and cannot be assured. There can be no assurances that future dividends will match or exceed historical rates or will be paid at all. Further, an investment in the Company is discrete from, and does not represent an interest in, any other Carlyle entity. Nothing contained herein shall be relied upon as a promise or representation whether as to the past or future performance of the Company or any other Carlyle entity.

2

TCG BDC Highlights

TCG BDC

Overview

Investment

Strategy

Benefits of

Carlyle

Defensively

Positioned Portfolio

  • Middle-marketlending focused BDC externally managed by Carlyle (1)
  • Current market capitalization of $478 million(2) (NASDAQ listed; ticker: CGBD)
  • Track record of consistent dividend delivery to shareholders - LTM dividend yield on quarter-end net asset value ("NAV") of 11.1%
  • Directly originate private credit investments, with a focus on U.S. private equity finance
  • Maintain appropriately diversified, defensively oriented portfolio of primarily senior secured debt instruments
  • Utilize Carlyle's extensive platform resources to generate differentiated results for TCG BDC shareholders
  • Founded in 1987, Carlyle is a leading global investment firm with $230bn of AUM
  • Carlyle's Global Credit segment, with $53bn of AUM, has a 20-year track record of successful credit investing
  • Carlyle's broad capabilities, scaled capital base and depth of expertise create sustainable competitive advantages across market environments
  • Well-diversifiedby issuer and industry: top 10 borrowers and top 3 industries 20% and 29% of exposure, respectively
  • Heavy portfolio tilt to 1st lien loans: historically 70% of portfolio, of which, >90% contain a financial covenant (3)
  • Approximately half the exposure of broader markets to cyclical industries

Source: The Carlyle Group Inc. As of September 30, 2020 unless otherwise stated.

3

(1) TCG BDC is externally managed by the Investment Adviser, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. (2) As of November 3, 2020 (3) LTM average of approximately 70%

of fair value, and excludes loans categorized as first lien last out.

Stock and Dividend Information

CGBD

$478 Million

Nasdaq

Ticker

Market Cap (2)

Exchange

$1.9 billion

146

69%

11.1%

$86 Million

Current Portfolio Size

Unique Investments

1st Lien Debt (3)

LTM Dividend Yield

Inception-to-date

Share Repurchases

Historical Dividend Data

12.3%

10.6%

10.5%

11.2%

11.1%

10.1%

10.1%

10.2%

10.3%

9.9%

9.6%

9.6%

9.8%

9.7%

9.2%

9.0%

9.1%

9.1%

8.8%

8.7%

8.8%

8.9%

7.9%

$0.18

$0.20

$0.18

$0.07

$0.12

$0.08

$0.05

$0.37

$0.37

$0.42

$0.40

$0.40

$0.40

$0.40

$0.41

$0.41

$0.37

$0.37

$0.37

$0.37

$0.37

$0.37

$0.37

$0.37

$0.37

$0.37

$0.37

$0.37

$0.37

$0.32

Q1'15

Q2'15

Q3'15

Q4'15

Q1'16

Q2'16

Q3'16

Q4'16

Q1'17

Q2'17

Q3'17

Q4'17

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Dividend

Special Dividend

LTM Dividend Yield

Note: Historical dividend data for dividends declared prior to the period shown are available on the Company's website at tcgbdc.com. There can be no assurance that the Company will continue to achieve comparable results.

(1) Last-twelve-month ("LTM ") dividend yield is calculated by dividing the sum of the declared dividends for the most recent four quarters by the ending net asset value. (2) As of November 3,4 2020 (3) Based on fair value, and excludes loans categorized as first lien last out.

Q3 2020 Quarterly Results

3rd Quarter Results

Portfolio &

Investment

Activity

Dividend &

Capital

Activity

  • Net investment income per common share, net of the preferred dividend, was $0.36, comfortably covering the regular dividend of $0.32
  • There were no additional investments put on non-accrual status during the quarter, while risk rated 3-5 assets declined by approximately 2%
  • Net realized and unrealized gains totaled $12 million, or approximately $0.22 per common share
  • NAV per common share increased to $15.01 (up 1.4% from $14.80 last quarter), driven largely by underlying credit improvement and tightening yield benchmarks
  • Total investments at fair value were flat compared to last quarter at $1.9 billion
  • New fundings totaled $61 million with a yield of 8.78% and repayment/sale activity totaled $36 million with a yield of 8.44%
  • Borrower financial performance and liquidity continues to improve alongside the economic recovery, while the new deal environment is on a path to normalization
  • On November 3, we formed Middle Market Credit Fund II, LLC, an 84% owned joint-venture with a leading institutional credit investor, further solidifying our balance sheet position
  • Paid Q3 dividend at new regular level of $0.32 per common share, plus a special $0.05 dividend per common share, resulting in a LTM dividend yield of 11.1% based on quarter-end NAV
  • Declared Q4 dividend of $0.32 per common share, plus a special $0.04 dividend per common share
  • Closed successful amendment to the corporate revolver facility that extended the reinvestment period and final maturity by one year

5

TCG BDC Portfolio Highlights

Key Statistics (1)

Diversification by Borrower

Total Investments and Commitments ($mm)

$2,073

10%

20%

Unfunded Commitments (1) ($mm)

$125

Investments at Fair Value ($mm)

$1,948

Top 10 Investments

Yield of Debt Investments at Cost (2) (%)

7.44%

Next 11-25 Investments

Yield of Debt Investments at Fair Value (2) (%)

7.94%

Remaining Investments

Investment Fund

Number of Investments

146

23%

47%

Number of Portfolio Companies

114

Floating / Fixed (3) (%)

99.1% / 0.9%

Asset Mix

Diversification by Industry

10%

2%

First Lien Debt

High Tech Industries

(ex Unitranche)

Investment Fund

First Lien/Last Out

15%

Business Services

Unitranche

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Second

Banking, Finance, Insurance & Real Estate

Lien Debt

Telecommunications

Equity

4%

Aerospace & Defense

Investments

Software

Investment

69%

Beverage, Food & Tobacco

Fund

All Others

consolidated with the Company. (2) Weighted on interest rates as of period end. Actual yields earned over the life of each investment could differ materially from the yields presented above. Weighted average yields for TCG BDC do not include TCG BDC's

investment in Credit Fund. (3) % of fair value of first and second lien debt.

11%

32%

4%

6%6%

6% 6%

6

10%

8%

7%

Financial Performance Summary

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Net Asset Value Per Common Share

Net Investment Income Per Common Share (1)

$0.45

$0.43

$0.42

$0.38

$0.36

Net Realized & Unrealized Gain (Loss) Per Common Share

(0.60)

0.02

(2.57)

0.61

0.22

Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share

(0.15)

0.46

(2.15)

0.99

0.58

Dividends Paid Per Common Share

0.37

0.55

0.37

0.37

0.37

Impact of Share Repurchases Per Common Share

0.04

0.06

0.14

-

-

Net Asset Value Per Common Share

$16.58

$16.56

$14.18

$14.80

$15.01

Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding for the Period

59,588

58,785

59,588

56,309

56,309

Common Shares Outstanding at End of Period

59,013

57,764

56,309

56,309

56,309

Portfolio Highlights

Total Fair Value of Investments

$2,126,688

$2,123,964

$2,024,277

$1,907,555

$1,948,173

Number of Portfolio Companies

110

112

110

111

114

Average Size of Investment in Portfolio Company (Notional) (2)

$20,828

$19,848

$20,337

$18,380

$19,119

Weighted Average all-in Yield on Investments at Amortized Cost (3)

8.88%

8.22%

7.74%

7.34%

7.44%

Weighted Average all-in Yield on Investments at Fair Value (3)

9.33%

8.50%

8.56%

7.90%

7.94%

Debt to Equity

Net Assets

$978,601

$956,471

$798,534

$883,304

$895,222

Debt

$1,202,739

$1,177,832

$1,262,960

$1,035,799

$1,074,806

Net Financial Leverage at Quarter End (4)

1.17x

1.20x

Statutory Debt To Equity at Quarter End (5)

1.23x

1.23x

1.58x

1.31x

1.33x

Note: The net asset value per common share and dividends declared per common share are based on the common shares outstanding at each respective quarter-end. Net investment income per common share and net change in realized and unrealized gain (loss) per common share are based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. (1) Net of the preferred dividend. (2) Excludes equity investments. (3) Weighted average yields include the effect of accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums and are

based on interest rates as of each respective period end. Actual yields earned over the life of each investment could differ materially from the yields presented above. (4) Reflects7 cumulative convertible preferred securities as equity. (5) Reflects cumulative convertible preferred securities as debt. These securities are considered "senior securities" for the purposes

of calculating asset coverage pursuant to the Investment Company Act.

Origination Activity Detail

(Dollar amounts in thousands and based on par/principal)

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

TCG BDC Originations and Net Investment Activity

Investment Fundings

$

237,004

$

289,763

$

328,119

$

63,080

$

60,826

Unfunded Commitments, Net Change

719

(23,963)

(45,902)

13,630

7,706

Sales and Repayments

(165,672)

(319,882)

(288,190)

(264,200)

(36,441)

Net Investment Activity

$

72,051

$

(54,082)

$

(5,973)

$

(187,490)

$

32,091

TCG BDC Originations by Asset Type

First Lien Debt

68.10%

87.80%

43.87%

65.43%

99.41%

First Lien, Last-out Debt

12.25%

3.50%

-%

33.17%

-%

Second Lien Debt

19.32%

7.92%

50.03%

0.58%

-%

Equity Investments

0.33%

0.78%

6.10%

0.82%

0.59%

TCG BDC Total Investment Portfolio at Fair Value (1)

First Lien Debt

68.05%

74.63%

73.02%

69.03%

69.01%

First Lien, Last-out Debt

10.04%

3.68%

2.79%

4.10%

4.04%

Second Lien Debt

10.92%

11.04%

13.59%

14.61%

14.77%

Equity Investments

1.44%

1.02%

1.45%

1.66%

1.69%

Investment Fund / Credit Fund

9.55%

9.63%

9.15%

10.60%

10.49%

Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended ended September 30, 2020 ("Form 10-Q") for more information. No assurance is given that the Company will continue to achieve comparable results.

(1) At quarter end.

8

Quarterly Operating Results Detail

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Investment Income

Interest Income

$45,168

$44,248

$41,009

$35,026

$33,114

Payment-In-Kind Interest Income

2,396

910

643

1,202

1,810

Income From Credit Fund

6,459

7,028

6,549

5,500

5,750

Other Income

1,756

1,279

2,344

3,547

2,110

Total Investment Income

$55,779

$53,465

$50,545

$45,275

$42,784

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Expenses

Management Fees (1)

8,016

7,702

7,386

7,065

7,134

Incentive Fees (2)

5,710

5,383

5,086

4,667

4,322

Interest Expense & Credit Facility Fees

14,083

13,321

12,769

10,231

8,019

Other Expenses

1,166

1,447

1,280

1,520

1,688

Excise Tax Expense

49

235

52

100

387

Net Expenses

29,024

28,088

26,573

23,583

21,550

Net Investment Income

26,755

25,377

23,972

21,692

21,234

Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses)

(35,744)

1,459

(145,072)

34,466

12,374

Net Income (Loss)

$(8,989)

$26,836

$(121,100)

$56,158

$33,608

  1. Beginning October 1, 2017, the base management fee is calculated at an annual rate of 1.50% of the Company's gross assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents but including assets acquired through the use of leverage. In addition, on August 6, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved a one-third (0.50%) reduction in the 1.50% annual base management fee rate charged by the Investment Adviser on assets financed using leverage in excess of 1.0x debt to equity. Effective July 1, 2018, the reduced annual fee of 1.00% applies to the average value of the Company's gross assets as of the end of the two most recently completed calendar quarters that exceeds the product of (i) 200% and (ii) the average value of the Company's net asset value at the end of the two most recently completed calendar quarters.
  2. Effective October 1, 2017, the Investment Adviser agreed to charge 17.5% instead of 20% with respect to the entire calculation of the incentive fee.

Note: There can be no assurance that we will continue to earn income at this rate and our income may decline. If our income declines, we may reduce the dividend we pay and the yield you earn may

9

decline. Refer to the consolidated financial statements included in Part I, Item 1 of the Company's Form 10-Q for additional details.

Quarterly Balance Sheet Detail

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Assets

Investments-non-controlled/non-affiliated, at fair value

$1,893,216

$1,897,057

$1,826,422

$1,692,073

$1,737,044

Investments-non-controlled/affiliated, at fair value

6,607

-

-

-

-

Investments-controlled/affiliated, at fair value

226,865

226,907

197,855

215,482

211,129

Total investments, at fair value

2,126,688

2,123,964

2,024,277

1,907,555

1,948,173

Cash and cash equivalents

70,281

36,751

65,525

29,916

37,088

Receivable for investment sold

5,725

6,162

15,655

53

74

Deferred financing costs

4,687

4,032

4,026

3,749

3,651

Interest Receivable from Non-Controlled/Non-Affiliated/Affiliated Investments

11,561

9,462

10,406

10,873

12,791

Interest and Dividend Receivable from Controlled/Affiliated Investments

6,951

6,845

6,350

5,589

5,754

Prepaid expenses and other assets

97

317

587

899

856

Total assets

$2,225,990

$2,187,533

$2,126,826

$1,958,634

$2,008,387

Liabilities

Payable for investments purchased

$11

$-

$24,345

$61

$-

Secured borrowings

756,511

616,543

701,609

474,386

513,332

2015-1 Notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

446,228

446,289

446,351

446,413

446,474

Senior Notes

-

115,000

115,000

115,000

115,000

Due to Investment Adviser

142

-

-

-

-

Interest and credit facility fees payable

7,680

6,764

6,100

4,532

3,405

Dividend payable

21,825

31,760

20,824

21,379

20,830

Base management and incentive fees payable

13,726

13,236

12,333

11,572

11,473

Administrative service fees payable

66

77

98

129

85

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

1,200

1,393

1,632

1,858

2,566

Total liabilities

1,247,389

1,231,062

1,328,292

1,075,330

1,113,165

Net assets

978,601

956,471

798,534

883,304

895,222

Total liabilities & net assets

$2,225,990

$2,187,533

$2,126,826

$1,958,634

$2,008,387

Net Asset Value Per Common Share

$16.58

$16.56

$14.18

$14.80

$15.01

Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for more information.

10

Credit Fund Update (10% of TCG BDC Portfolio)

Credit Fund Key Statistics

Portfolio Composition

Total Investments and Commitments ($mm)

$1,376

Diversification by Borrower

Diversification by Industry

Unfunded Commitments ($mm)

$85

Investments at Fair Value ($mm)

$1,291

Yield of Debt Investments (%) (1)

5.95%

Number of Investments

65

First Lien Exposure (%) (2)

96%

Floating / Fixed (%) (3)

98.3% / 1.7%

Dividend Yield to TCG BDC

11%

(Dollar amounts in thousands and based on par/principal)

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Credit Fund Originations and Net Investment Activity

Investment Fundings

$

93,821

$

139,134

$

179,383

$

56,795

$

46,575

Unfunded Commitments, Net Change

1,429

11,101

(33,615)

(26,933)

18,929

Sales and Repayments

(154,969)

(165,292)

(141,762)

(39,584)

(31,413)

Net Investment Activity

$

(59,719)

$

(15,057)

$

4,006

$

(9,722)

$

34,091

(1) Weighted average yields at cost of the debt investments include the effect of accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums and are based on interest rates as of period end. Actual

yields earned over the life of each investment could differ materially from the yields presented above. (2) First lien, excluding loans categorized as first lien last out, as a % of fair value. (3) % of11 fair value of first and second lien debt.

Net Asset Value Per Common Share Bridge

Third Quarter 2020

YTD 3Q 2020

$0.36

$1.16

$0.22

$15.01

$14.80

$16.56

$(1.11)

$(0.37)

$0.14

$(1.74)

$15.01

June 30, 2020

Net Investment

Dividend

Net Realized and

September 30,

December 31,

Net

Dividend

Net Realized

Impact of

September

NAV

Income

Declared

Unrealized Gain

2020 NAV

2019 NAV

Investment

Declared

and

Share

30, 2020 NAV

(Loss)

Income

Unrealized

Repurchases

Gain (Loss)

Note: The net asset value per common share and dividends declared per common share are based on the common shares outstanding at each respective quarter-end. Net investment

income per common share and net realized and unrealized gain (loss) per common share are based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Net

investment Income is also net of the preferred dividend.

12

Risk Rating Distribution

• As of September 30, 2020, 5 borrowers were on non-accrual status, representing 3.5% of total investments at fair value and 5.9% at amortized cost

Portfolio Risk Ratings

(Dollar amounts in millions)

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

Internal Risk Rating

Fair Value

% of Fair Value

Fair Value

% of Fair Value

1

$37.3

2.23%

$38.8

2.27%

2

1,145.7

68.46%

1,201.4

70.22%

3

412.4

24.65%

380.8

22.26%

4

36.8

2.20%

48.9

2.86%

5

41.3

2.47%

40.9

2.39%

Total

$1,673.5

100.00%

$1,710.9

100.00%

Rating Definition

  • Borrower is operating above expectations, and the trends and risk factors are generally favorable.
  • Borrower is operating generally as expected or at an acceptable level of performance. The level of risk to our initial cost bases is similar to the risk to our initial cost basis at the time of origination. This is the initial risk rating assigned to all new borrowers.
  • Borrower is operating below expectations and level of risk to our cost basis has increased since the time of origination. The borrower may be out of compliance with debt covenants. Payments are generally current although there may be higher risk of payment default.

Borrower is operating materially below expectations and the loan's risk has increased materially since origination. In addition to the borrower

  • being generally out of compliance with debt covenants, loan payments may be past due, but generally not by more than 120 days. It is anticipated that we may not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a loss of our initial cost basis upon exit.

Borrower is operating substantially below expectations and the loan's risk has increased substantially since origination. Most or all of the debt

  • covenants are out of compliance and payments are substantially delinquent. It is anticipated that we will not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a substantial loss of our initial cost basis upon exit.

13

Funding and Capital Management Overview

Overview of Financing Facilities (1)

Debt on Company's Balance Sheet (in millions)

Credit

SPV Credit

2015-1R

Senior Unsecured

Facility (2)

Facility (2)

Notes (2) (6)

Notes

Size

$688 million

$275 million

$449 million

$115 million

Original Tenor /

5 years (4 year

5 years (3 years

revolving); maturity

revolving); maturity

10/15/2031

12/31/2024

Maturity Date

date 10/28/2025

date 5/23/2023

Pricing

L + 225 bps / 37.5 bps

L +200bps / 50-75bps

238 bps (3)

475 bps

unused fee

unused fee

Fixed

Credit Fund Sub

2017-1

2019-2

Credit Fund Warehouse

Facility (2) (3)

Notes (4)

Notes (5)

II Facility (7)

Size

$640 million

$181 million

$267 million

$150 million

outstanding

outstanding

Original Tenor /

6 years (3 years

3 years (2 years

revolving); maturity

1/15/2028

4/15/2029

revolving); maturity date

Maturity Date

date 5/22/2024

8/16/2022

Pricing

L + 225 bps / 50-75

274 bps (3)

293 bps (3)

L + 115 bps

bps unused fee

Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (8)

$2,000

$1,527

$1,600

$1,077

$1,200

$800

$400

$-

Leverage

Leverage

Utilized

Committed

Mark to Market vs. Non-Mark to Market Debt

100%

80%

60%

48%

52%

40%

Price

Shares Outstanding

Dividend

Convertible Feature

20%

$25 per share /

7.0% Cash or

Convertible at the option of the holder

2,000,000

beginning 11/5/2020 at the Liquidation

-%

$50 million total

9.0% PIK

Preference divided by $9.50

MTM

Non-MTM

(1) Refer to Notes 6 and 7 to the consolidated financial statements included in Part I, Item 1 of the Company's Form 10-Q for additional details regarding the financing

maximum principal amount of the facility and is subject to availability under the facility, which is based on certain advance rates multiplied by the value of certain portfolio investments of the Company or

Credit Fund (subject to certain concentration limitations) and may be net of certain other indebtedness that the Company or Credit Fund may incur in accordance with the terms of the facility. Middle

Market Credit Fund SPV, LLC (the "Credit Fund Sub"), a Delaware limited liability company, was formed on April 5, 2016. Credit Fund Sub is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Credit Fund and is

consolidated in Credit Fund's consolidated financial statements commencing from the date of its formation. (3) Weighted average interest rate, including amortization of debt issuance costs on the

2015-1R Notes, 2017-1 Notes and 2019-2 Notes, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

(4) MMCF CLO 2017-1 LLC, the issuer, is a wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary of

Credit Fund. (5) MMCF CLO 2019-2 LLC, the issuer, is a wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary of Credit Fund. (6) Carlyle Direct Lending CLO 2015-1R LLC, the issuer, is a wholly-owned and

14

consolidated subsidiary of the Company. (7) MMCF Warehouse II, LLC, is a wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary of Credit Fund. (8) Refer to Note 9 to the consolidated financial statements

included in Part I, Item 1 of the Company's Form 10-Q for full details regarding the terms of the cumulative convertible preferred stock.

Disclaimer

TCG BDC Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 10:41:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TCG BDC, INC.
05:42aTCG BDC : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
05:37aTCG BDC : Q3 2020 Earnings Press Release
PU
11/04TCG BDC, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11/04TCG BDC, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
11/04TCG BDC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
11/04TCG BDC : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Declares Fourth Qua..
AQ
11/04TCG BDC : Announces Formation of MMCF II
AQ
11/04TCG BDC, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Declares Fou..
GL
11/04TCG BDC Announces Formation of MMCF II
GL
10/30TCG BDC, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 181 M - -
Net income 2020 -24,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 892 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -45,0x
Yield 2020 17,1%
Capitalization 477 M 477 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,55x
EV / Sales 2021 8,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart TCG BDC, INC.
Duration : Period :
TCG BDC, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCG BDC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,40 $
Last Close Price 8,47 $
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Linda Pace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Hennigan Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Leslie E. Bradford Independent Director
John G. Nestor Independent Director
Nigel Derek Tracy Andrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCG BDC, INC.-36.70%477
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED10.78%7 860
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.13.26%4 208
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED5.75%3 950
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-36.83%3 803
INTRUM-15.03%3 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group