TCG BDC : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 11/05/2020 | 05:42am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TCG BDC, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS NOVEMBER 4, 2020 EXHIBIT 99.2 Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by TCG BDC, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "we," "us," "our," "TCG BDC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CGBD) and may only be used for informational purposes only. This Presentation should be viewed in conjunction with the earnings conference call of the Company held on November 5, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020. The information contained herein may not be used, reproduced, referenced, quoted, linked by website, or distributed to others, in whole or in part, except as agreed in writing by the Company. This Presentation does not constitute a prospectus and should under no circumstances be understood as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy our common stock or any other securities nor will there be any sale of the common stock or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. This Presentation provides limited information regarding the Company and is not intended to be taken by, and should not be taken by, any individual recipient as investment advice, a recommendation to buy, hold or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase, our common stock or any other securities that may be issued by the Company, or as legal, accounting or tax advice. An investment in securities of the type described herein presents certain risks. This Presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 on the business. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which we make them. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ, possibly materially from our expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors we identify in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and it is not possible for us to predict or identify all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Information throughout the Presentation provided by sources other than the Company (including information relating to portfolio companies) has not been independently verified and, accordingly, the Company makes no representation or warranty in respect of this information. The following slides contain summaries of certain financial and statistical information about the Company. The information contained in this Presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of our SEC filings and other public announcements that we may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. We undertake no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this Presentation. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C. (the "Investment Adviser"), an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. (together with its affiliates, "Carlyle"). This Presentation contains information about the Company and certain of its affiliates and includes the Company's historical performance. You should not view information related to the past performance of the Company as indicative of the Company's future results, the achievement of which is dependent on many factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and the Investment Adviser and cannot be assured. There can be no assurances that future dividends will match or exceed historical rates or will be paid at all. Further, an investment in the Company is discrete from, and does not represent an interest in, any other Carlyle entity. Nothing contained herein shall be relied upon as a promise or representation whether as to the past or future performance of the Company or any other Carlyle entity. 2 TCG BDC Highlights TCG BDC Overview Investment Strategy Benefits of Carlyle Defensively Positioned Portfolio Middle-market lending focused BDC externally managed by Carlyle (1)

lending focused BDC externally managed by Carlyle Current market capitalization of $478 million (2) (NASDAQ listed; ticker: CGBD)

(NASDAQ listed; ticker: CGBD) Track record of consistent dividend delivery to shareholders - LTM dividend yield on quarter-end net asset value ("NAV") of 11.1%

quarter-end net asset value ("NAV") of 11.1% Directly originate private credit investments, with a focus on U.S. private equity finance

Maintain appropriately diversified, defensively oriented portfolio of primarily senior secured debt instruments

Utilize Carlyle's extensive platform resources to generate differentiated results for TCG BDC shareholders

Founded in 1987, Carlyle is a leading global investment firm with $230bn of AUM

Carlyle's Global Credit segment, with $53bn of AUM, has a 20-year track record of successful credit investing

20-year track record of successful credit investing Carlyle's broad capabilities, scaled capital base and depth of expertise create sustainable competitive advantages across market environments

Well-diversified by issuer and industry: top 10 borrowers and top 3 industries 20% and 29% of exposure, respectively

by issuer and industry: top 10 borrowers and top 3 industries 20% and 29% of exposure, respectively Heavy portfolio tilt to 1st lien loans: historically 70% of portfolio, of which, >90% contain a financial covenant (3)

Approximately half the exposure of broader markets to cyclical industries Source: The Carlyle Group Inc. As of September 30, 2020 unless otherwise stated. 3 (1) TCG BDC is externally managed by the Investment Adviser, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. (2) As of November 3, 2020 (3) LTM average of approximately 70% of fair value, and excludes loans categorized as first lien last out. Stock and Dividend Information CGBD $478 Million Nasdaq Ticker Market Cap (2) Exchange $1.9 billion 146 69% 11.1% $86 Million Current Portfolio Size Unique Investments 1st Lien Debt (3) LTM Dividend Yield Inception-to-date Share Repurchases Historical Dividend Data 12.3% 10.6% 10.5% 11.2% 11.1% 10.1% 10.1% 10.2% 10.3% 9.9% 9.6% 9.6% 9.8% 9.7% 9.2% 9.0% 9.1% 9.1% 8.8% 8.7% 8.8% 8.9% 7.9% $0.18 $0.20 $0.18 $0.07 $0.12 $0.08 $0.05 $0.37 $0.37 $0.42 $0.40 $0.40 $0.40 $0.40 $0.41 $0.41 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 $0.32 Q1'15 Q2'15 Q3'15 Q4'15 Q1'16 Q2'16 Q3'16 Q4'16 Q1'17 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Dividend Special Dividend LTM Dividend Yield Note: Historical dividend data for dividends declared prior to the period shown are available on the Company's website at tcgbdc.com. There can be no assurance that the Company will continue to achieve comparable results. (1) Last-twelve-month ("LTM ") dividend yield is calculated by dividing the sum of the declared dividends for the most recent four quarters by the ending net asset value. (2) As of November 3,4 2020 (3) Based on fair value, and excludes loans categorized as first lien last out. Q3 2020 Quarterly Results 3rd Quarter Results Portfolio & Investment Activity Dividend & Capital Activity Net investment income per common share, net of the preferred dividend, was $0.36, comfortably covering the regular dividend of $0.32

There were no additional investments put on non-accrual status during the quarter, while risk rated 3-5 assets declined by approximately 2%

non-accrual status during the quarter, while risk rated 3-5 assets declined by approximately 2% Net realized and unrealized gains totaled $12 million, or approximately $0.22 per common share

NAV per common share increased to $15.01 (up 1.4% from $14.80 last quarter), driven largely by underlying credit improvement and tightening yield benchmarks

Total investments at fair value were flat compared to last quarter at $1.9 billion

New fundings totaled $61 million with a yield of 8.78% and repayment/sale activity totaled $36 million with a yield of 8.44%

Borrower financial performance and liquidity continues to improve alongside the economic recovery, while the new deal environment is on a path to normalization

On November 3, we formed Middle Market Credit Fund II, LLC, an 84% owned joint-venture with a leading institutional credit investor, further solidifying our balance sheet position

joint-venture with a leading institutional credit investor, further solidifying our balance sheet position Paid Q3 dividend at new regular level of $0.32 per common share, plus a special $0.05 dividend per common share, resulting in a LTM dividend yield of 11.1% based on quarter-end NAV

quarter-end NAV Declared Q4 dividend of $0.32 per common share, plus a special $0.04 dividend per common share

Closed successful amendment to the corporate revolver facility that extended the reinvestment period and final maturity by one year 5 TCG BDC Portfolio Highlights Key Statistics (1) Diversification by Borrower Total Investments and Commitments ($mm) $2,073 10% 20% Unfunded Commitments (1) ($mm) $125 Investments at Fair Value ($mm) $1,948 Top 10 Investments Yield of Debt Investments at Cost (2) (%) 7.44% Next 11-25 Investments Yield of Debt Investments at Fair Value (2) (%) 7.94% Remaining Investments Investment Fund Number of Investments 146 23% 47% Number of Portfolio Companies 114 Floating / Fixed (3) (%) 99.1% / 0.9% Asset Mix Diversification by Industry 10% 2% First Lien Debt High Tech Industries (ex Unitranche) Investment Fund First Lien/Last Out 15% Business Services Unitranche Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Second Banking, Finance, Insurance & Real Estate Lien Debt Telecommunications Equity 4% Aerospace & Defense Investments Software Investment 69% Beverage, Food & Tobacco Fund All Others consolidated with the Company. (2) Weighted on interest rates as of period end. Actual yields earned over the life of each investment could differ materially from the yields presented above. Weighted average yields for TCG BDC do not include TCG BDC's investment in Credit Fund. (3) % of fair value of first and second lien debt. 11% 32% 4% 6%6% 6% 6% 6 10% 8% 7% Financial Performance Summary (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Net Asset Value Per Common Share Net Investment Income Per Common Share (1) $0.45 $0.43 $0.42 $0.38 $0.36 Net Realized & Unrealized Gain (Loss) Per Common Share (0.60) 0.02 (2.57) 0.61 0.22 Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share (0.15) 0.46 (2.15) 0.99 0.58 Dividends Paid Per Common Share 0.37 0.55 0.37 0.37 0.37 Impact of Share Repurchases Per Common Share 0.04 0.06 0.14 - - Net Asset Value Per Common Share $16.58 $16.56 $14.18 $14.80 $15.01 Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding for the Period 59,588 58,785 59,588 56,309 56,309 Common Shares Outstanding at End of Period 59,013 57,764 56,309 56,309 56,309 Portfolio Highlights Total Fair Value of Investments $2,126,688 $2,123,964 $2,024,277 $1,907,555 $1,948,173 Number of Portfolio Companies 110 112 110 111 114 Average Size of Investment in Portfolio Company (Notional) (2) $20,828 $19,848 $20,337 $18,380 $19,119 Weighted Average all-in Yield on Investments at Amortized Cost (3) 8.88% 8.22% 7.74% 7.34% 7.44% Weighted Average all-in Yield on Investments at Fair Value (3) 9.33% 8.50% 8.56% 7.90% 7.94% Debt to Equity Net Assets $978,601 $956,471 $798,534 $883,304 $895,222 Debt $1,202,739 $1,177,832 $1,262,960 $1,035,799 $1,074,806 Net Financial Leverage at Quarter End (4) 1.17x 1.20x Statutory Debt To Equity at Quarter End (5) 1.23x 1.23x 1.58x 1.31x 1.33x Note: The net asset value per common share and dividends declared per common share are based on the common shares outstanding at each respective quarter-end. Net investment income per common share and net change in realized and unrealized gain (loss) per common share are based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. (1) Net of the preferred dividend. (2) Excludes equity investments. (3) Weighted average yields include the effect of accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums and are based on interest rates as of each respective period end. Actual yields earned over the life of each investment could differ materially from the yields presented above. (4) Reflects7 cumulative convertible preferred securities as equity. (5) Reflects cumulative convertible preferred securities as debt. These securities are considered "senior securities" for the purposes of calculating asset coverage pursuant to the Investment Company Act. Origination Activity Detail (Dollar amounts in thousands and based on par/principal) Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 TCG BDC Originations and Net Investment Activity Investment Fundings $ 237,004 $ 289,763 $ 328,119 $ 63,080 $ 60,826 Unfunded Commitments, Net Change 719 (23,963) (45,902) 13,630 7,706 Sales and Repayments (165,672) (319,882) (288,190) (264,200) (36,441) Net Investment Activity $ 72,051 $ (54,082) $ (5,973) $ (187,490) $ 32,091 TCG BDC Originations by Asset Type First Lien Debt 68.10% 87.80% 43.87% 65.43% 99.41% First Lien, Last-out Debt 12.25% 3.50% -% 33.17% -% Second Lien Debt 19.32% 7.92% 50.03% 0.58% -% Equity Investments 0.33% 0.78% 6.10% 0.82% 0.59% TCG BDC Total Investment Portfolio at Fair Value (1) First Lien Debt 68.05% 74.63% 73.02% 69.03% 69.01% First Lien, Last-out Debt 10.04% 3.68% 2.79% 4.10% 4.04% Second Lien Debt 10.92% 11.04% 13.59% 14.61% 14.77% Equity Investments 1.44% 1.02% 1.45% 1.66% 1.69% Investment Fund / Credit Fund 9.55% 9.63% 9.15% 10.60% 10.49% Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended ended September 30, 2020 ("Form 10-Q") for more information. No assurance is given that the Company will continue to achieve comparable results. (1) At quarter end. 8 Quarterly Operating Results Detail (Dollar amounts in thousands) Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Investment Income Interest Income $45,168 $44,248 $41,009 $35,026 $33,114 Payment-In-Kind Interest Income 2,396 910 643 1,202 1,810 Income From Credit Fund 6,459 7,028 6,549 5,500 5,750 Other Income 1,756 1,279 2,344 3,547 2,110 Total Investment Income $55,779 $53,465 $50,545 $45,275 $42,784 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Expenses Management Fees (1) 8,016 7,702 7,386 7,065 7,134 Incentive Fees (2) 5,710 5,383 5,086 4,667 4,322 Interest Expense & Credit Facility Fees 14,083 13,321 12,769 10,231 8,019 Other Expenses 1,166 1,447 1,280 1,520 1,688 Excise Tax Expense 49 235 52 100 387 Net Expenses 29,024 28,088 26,573 23,583 21,550 Net Investment Income 26,755 25,377 23,972 21,692 21,234 Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) (35,744) 1,459 (145,072) 34,466 12,374 Net Income (Loss) $(8,989) $26,836 $(121,100) $56,158 $33,608 Beginning October 1, 2017, the base management fee is calculated at an annual rate of 1.50% of the Company's gross assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents but including assets acquired through the use of leverage. In addition, on August 6, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved a one-third (0.50%) reduction in the 1.50% annual base management fee rate charged by the Investment Adviser on assets financed using leverage in excess of 1.0x debt to equity. Effective July 1, 2018, the reduced annual fee of 1.00% applies to the average value of the Company's gross assets as of the end of the two most recently completed calendar quarters that exceeds the product of (i) 200% and (ii) the average value of the Company's net asset value at the end of the two most recently completed calendar quarters. Effective October 1, 2017, the Investment Adviser agreed to charge 17.5% instead of 20% with respect to the entire calculation of the incentive fee. Note: There can be no assurance that we will continue to earn income at this rate and our income may decline. If our income declines, we may reduce the dividend we pay and the yield you earn may 9 decline. Refer to the consolidated financial statements included in Part I, Item 1 of the Company's Form 10-Q for additional details. Quarterly Balance Sheet Detail (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Assets Investments-non-controlled/non-affiliated, at fair value $1,893,216 $1,897,057 $1,826,422 $1,692,073 $1,737,044 Investments-non-controlled/affiliated, at fair value 6,607 - - - - Investments-controlled/affiliated, at fair value 226,865 226,907 197,855 215,482 211,129 Total investments, at fair value 2,126,688 2,123,964 2,024,277 1,907,555 1,948,173 Cash and cash equivalents 70,281 36,751 65,525 29,916 37,088 Receivable for investment sold 5,725 6,162 15,655 53 74 Deferred financing costs 4,687 4,032 4,026 3,749 3,651 Interest Receivable from Non-Controlled/Non-Affiliated/Affiliated Investments 11,561 9,462 10,406 10,873 12,791 Interest and Dividend Receivable from Controlled/Affiliated Investments 6,951 6,845 6,350 5,589 5,754 Prepaid expenses and other assets 97 317 587 899 856 Total assets $2,225,990 $2,187,533 $2,126,826 $1,958,634 $2,008,387 Liabilities Payable for investments purchased $11 $- $24,345 $61 $- Secured borrowings 756,511 616,543 701,609 474,386 513,332 2015-1 Notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 446,228 446,289 446,351 446,413 446,474 Senior Notes - 115,000 115,000 115,000 115,000 Due to Investment Adviser 142 - - - - Interest and credit facility fees payable 7,680 6,764 6,100 4,532 3,405 Dividend payable 21,825 31,760 20,824 21,379 20,830 Base management and incentive fees payable 13,726 13,236 12,333 11,572 11,473 Administrative service fees payable 66 77 98 129 85 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 1,200 1,393 1,632 1,858 2,566 Total liabilities 1,247,389 1,231,062 1,328,292 1,075,330 1,113,165 Net assets 978,601 956,471 798,534 883,304 895,222 Total liabilities & net assets $2,225,990 $2,187,533 $2,126,826 $1,958,634 $2,008,387 Net Asset Value Per Common Share $16.58 $16.56 $14.18 $14.80 $15.01 Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for more information. 10 Credit Fund Update (10% of TCG BDC Portfolio) Credit Fund Key Statistics Portfolio Composition Total Investments and Commitments ($mm) $1,376 Diversification by Borrower Diversification by Industry Unfunded Commitments ($mm) $85 Investments at Fair Value ($mm) $1,291 Yield of Debt Investments (%) (1) 5.95% Number of Investments 65 First Lien Exposure (%) (2) 96% Floating / Fixed (%) (3) 98.3% / 1.7% Dividend Yield to TCG BDC 11% (Dollar amounts in thousands and based on par/principal) Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Credit Fund Originations and Net Investment Activity Investment Fundings $ 93,821 $ 139,134 $ 179,383 $ 56,795 $ 46,575 Unfunded Commitments, Net Change 1,429 11,101 (33,615) (26,933) 18,929 Sales and Repayments (154,969) (165,292) (141,762) (39,584) (31,413) Net Investment Activity $ (59,719) $ (15,057) $ 4,006 $ (9,722) $ 34,091 (1) Weighted average yields at cost of the debt investments include the effect of accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums and are based on interest rates as of period end. Actual yields earned over the life of each investment could differ materially from the yields presented above. (2) First lien, excluding loans categorized as first lien last out, as a % of fair value. (3) % of11 fair value of first and second lien debt. Net Asset Value Per Common Share Bridge Third Quarter 2020 YTD 3Q 2020 $0.36 $1.16 $0.22 $15.01 $14.80 $16.56 $(1.11) $(0.37) $0.14 $(1.74) $15.01 June 30, 2020 Net Investment Dividend Net Realized and September 30, December 31, Net Dividend Net Realized Impact of September NAV Income Declared Unrealized Gain 2020 NAV 2019 NAV Investment Declared and Share 30, 2020 NAV (Loss) Income Unrealized Repurchases Gain (Loss) Note: The net asset value per common share and dividends declared per common share are based on the common shares outstanding at each respective quarter-end. Net investment income per common share and net realized and unrealized gain (loss) per common share are based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Net investment Income is also net of the preferred dividend. 12 Risk Rating Distribution • As of September 30, 2020, 5 borrowers were on non-accrual status, representing 3.5% of total investments at fair value and 5.9% at amortized cost Portfolio Risk Ratings (Dollar amounts in millions) June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Internal Risk Rating Fair Value % of Fair Value Fair Value % of Fair Value 1 $37.3 2.23% $38.8 2.27% 2 1,145.7 68.46% 1,201.4 70.22% 3 412.4 24.65% 380.8 22.26% 4 36.8 2.20% 48.9 2.86% 5 41.3 2.47% 40.9 2.39% Total $1,673.5 100.00% $1,710.9 100.00% Rating Definition Borrower is operating above expectations, and the trends and risk factors are generally favorable. Borrower is operating generally as expected or at an acceptable level of performance. The level of risk to our initial cost bases is similar to the risk to our initial cost basis at the time of origination. This is the initial risk rating assigned to all new borrowers. Borrower is operating below expectations and level of risk to our cost basis has increased since the time of origination. The borrower may be out of compliance with debt covenants. Payments are generally current although there may be higher risk of payment default. Borrower is operating materially below expectations and the loan's risk has increased materially since origination. In addition to the borrower being generally out of compliance with debt covenants, loan payments may be past due, but generally not by more than 120 days. It is anticipated that we may not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a loss of our initial cost basis upon exit. Borrower is operating substantially below expectations and the loan's risk has increased substantially since origination. Most or all of the debt covenants are out of compliance and payments are substantially delinquent. It is anticipated that we will not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a substantial loss of our initial cost basis upon exit. 13 Funding and Capital Management Overview Overview of Financing Facilities (1) Debt on Company's Balance Sheet (in millions) Credit SPV Credit 2015-1R Senior Unsecured Facility (2) Facility (2) Notes (2) (6) Notes Size $688 million $275 million $449 million $115 million Original Tenor / 5 years (4 year 5 years (3 years revolving); maturity revolving); maturity 10/15/2031 12/31/2024 Maturity Date date 10/28/2025 date 5/23/2023 Pricing L + 225 bps / 37.5 bps L +200bps / 50-75bps 238 bps (3) 475 bps unused fee unused fee Fixed Credit Fund Sub 2017-1 2019-2 Credit Fund Warehouse Facility (2) (3) Notes (4) Notes (5) II Facility (7) Size $640 million $181 million $267 million $150 million outstanding outstanding Original Tenor / 6 years (3 years 3 years (2 years revolving); maturity 1/15/2028 4/15/2029 revolving); maturity date Maturity Date date 5/22/2024 8/16/2022 Pricing L + 225 bps / 50-75 274 bps (3) 293 bps (3) L + 115 bps bps unused fee Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (8) $2,000 $1,527 $1,600 $1,077 $1,200 $800 $400 $- Leverage Leverage Utilized Committed Mark to Market vs. Non-Mark to Market Debt 100% 80% 60% 48% 52% 40% Price Shares Outstanding Dividend Convertible Feature 20% $25 per share / 7.0% Cash or Convertible at the option of the holder 2,000,000 beginning 11/5/2020 at the Liquidation -% $50 million total 9.0% PIK Preference divided by $9.50 MTM Non-MTM (1) Refer to Notes 6 and 7 to the consolidated financial statements included in Part I, Item 1 of the Company's Form 10-Q for additional details regarding the financing maximum principal amount of the facility and is subject to availability under the facility, which is based on certain advance rates multiplied by the value of certain portfolio investments of the Company or Credit Fund (subject to certain concentration limitations) and may be net of certain other indebtedness that the Company or Credit Fund may incur in accordance with the terms of the facility. Middle Market Credit Fund SPV, LLC (the "Credit Fund Sub"), a Delaware limited liability company, was formed on April 5, 2016. Credit Fund Sub is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Credit Fund and is consolidated in Credit Fund's consolidated financial statements commencing from the date of its formation. (3) Weighted average interest rate, including amortization of debt issuance costs on the 2015-1R Notes, 2017-1 Notes and 2019-2 Notes, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. (4) MMCF CLO 2017-1 LLC, the issuer, is a wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary of Credit Fund. (5) MMCF CLO 2019-2 LLC, the issuer, is a wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary of Credit Fund. (6) Carlyle Direct Lending CLO 2015-1R LLC, the issuer, is a wholly-owned and 14 consolidated subsidiary of the Company. (7) MMCF Warehouse II, LLC, is a wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary of Credit Fund. (8) Refer to Note 9 to the consolidated financial statements included in Part I, Item 1 of the Company's Form 10-Q for full details regarding the terms of the cumulative convertible preferred stock. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TCG BDC Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 10:41:02 UTC

0 All news about TCG BDC, INC. 05:42a TCG BDC : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation PU 05:37a TCG BDC : Q3 2020 Earnings Press Release PU 11/04 TCG BDC, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K) AQ 11/04 TCG BDC, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis.. AQ 11/04 TCG BDC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result.. AQ 11/04 TCG BDC : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Declares Fourth Qua.. AQ 11/04 TCG BDC : Announces Formation of MMCF II AQ 11/04 TCG BDC, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Declares Fou.. GL 11/04 TCG BDC Announces Formation of MMCF II GL 10/30 TCG BDC, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K) AQ