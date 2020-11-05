TCG BDC : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

TCG BDC, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
NOVEMBER 4, 2020
TCG BDC Highlights
TCG BDC
Overview
Investment
Strategy
Benefits of
Carlyle
Defensively
Positioned Portfolio
Middle-marketlending focused BDC externally managed by Carlyle (1)
Current market capitalization of $478 million(2) (NASDAQ listed; ticker: CGBD)
Track record of consistent dividend delivery to shareholders - LTM dividend yield on quarter-end net asset value ("NAV") of 11.1%
Directly originate private credit investments, with a focus on U.S. private equity finance
Utilize Carlyle's extensive platform resources to generate differentiated results for TCG BDC shareholders
Founded in 1987, Carlyle is a leading global investment firm with $230bn of AUM
Carlyle's Global Credit segment, with $53bn of AUM, has a 20-year track record of successful credit investing
Carlyle's broad capabilities, scaled capital base and depth of expertise create sustainable competitive advantages across market environments
Well-diversifiedby issuer and industry: top 10 borrowers and top 3 industries 20% and 29% of exposure, respectively
Heavy portfolio tilt to 1st lien loans: historically 70% of portfolio, of which, >90% contain a financial covenant(3)
Approximately half the exposure of broader markets to cyclical industries
Source: The Carlyle Group Inc. As of September 30, 2020 unless otherwise stated.
of fair value, and excludes loans categorized as first lien last out.
Stock and Dividend Information
CGBD
$478 Million
Nasdaq
Ticker
Market Cap (2)
Exchange
$1.9 billion
146
69%
11.1%
$86 Million
Current Portfolio Size
Unique Investments
1st Lien Debt (3)
LTM Dividend Yield
Inception-to-date
Share Repurchases
Historical Dividend Data
12.3%
10.6%
10.5%
11.2%
11.1%
10.1%
10.1%
10.2%
10.3%
9.9%
9.6%
9.6%
9.8%
9.7%
9.2%
9.0%
9.1%
9.1%
8.8%
8.7%
8.8%
8.9%
7.9%
$0.18
$0.20
$0.18
$0.07
$0.12
$0.08
$0.05
$0.37
$0.37
$0.42
$0.40
$0.40
$0.40
$0.40
$0.41
$0.41
$0.37
$0.37
$0.37
$0.37
$0.37
$0.37
$0.37
$0.37
$0.37
$0.37
$0.37
$0.37
$0.37
$0.32
Q1'15
Q2'15
Q3'15
Q4'15
Q1'16
Q2'16
Q3'16
Q4'16
Q1'17
Q2'17
Q3'17
Q4'17
Q1'18
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Dividend
Special Dividend
LTM Dividend Yield
Note: Historical dividend data for dividends declared prior to the period shown are available on the Company's website at tcgbdc.com. There can be no assurance that the Company will continue to achieve comparable results.
Last-twelve-month ("LTM ") dividend yield is calculated by dividing the sum of the declared dividends for the most recent four quarters by the ending net asset value. As of November 3, 2020. Based on fair value, and excludes loans categorized as first lien last out.
Q3 2020 Quarterly Results
3rd Quarter Results
Portfolio &
Investment
Activity
Dividend &
Capital
Activity
Net investment income per common share, net of the preferred dividend, was $0.36, comfortably covering the regular dividend of $0.32
There were no additional investments put on non-accrual status during the quarter, while risk rated 3-5 assets declined by approximately 2%
Net realized and unrealized gains totaled $12 million, or approximately $0.22 per common share
NAV per common share increased to $15.01 (up 1.4% from $14.80 last quarter), driven largely by underlying credit improvement and tightening yield benchmarks
Total investments at fair value were flat compared to last quarter at $1.9 billion
New fundings totaled $61 million with a yield of 8.78% and repayment/sale activity totaled $36 million with a yield of 8.44%
Borrower financial performance and liquidity continues to improve alongside the economic recovery, while the new deal environment is on a path to normalization
On November 3, we formed Middle Market Credit Fund II, LLC, an 84% owned joint-venture with a leading institutional credit investor, further solidifying our balance sheet position
Paid Q3 dividend at new regular level of $0.32 per common share, plus a special $0.05 dividend per common share, resulting in a LTM dividend yield of 11.1% based on quarter-end NAV
Declared Q4 dividend of $0.32 per common share, plus a special $0.04 dividend per common share
Closed successful amendment to the corporate revolver facility that extended the reinvestment period and final maturity by one year
TCG BDC Portfolio Highlights
Key Statistics (1)
Diversification by Borrower
Total Investments and Commitments ($mm)
$2,073
10%
20%
Unfunded Commitments (1) ($mm)
$125
Investments at Fair Value ($mm)
$1,948
Top 10 Investments
Yield of Debt Investments at Cost (2) (%)
7.44%
Next 11-25 Investments
Yield of Debt Investments at Fair Value (2) (%)
7.94%
Remaining Investments
Investment Fund
Number of Investments
146
23%
47%
Number of Portfolio Companies
114
Floating / Fixed (3) (%)
99.1% / 0.9%
Asset Mix
Diversification by Industry
10%
2%
First Lien Debt
High Tech Industries
(ex Unitranche)
Investment Fund
First Lien/Last Out
15%
Business Services
Unitranche
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Second
Banking, Finance, Insurance & Real Estate
Lien Debt
Telecommunications
Equity
4%
Aerospace & Defense
Investments
Software
Investment
69%
Beverage, Food & Tobacco
Fund
All Others
consolidated with the Company. Weighted on interest rates as of period end. Actual yields earned over the life of each investment could differ materially from the yields presented above. Weighted average yields for TCG BDC do not include TCG BDC's investment in Credit Fund. % of fair value of first and second lien debt.
investment in Credit Fund. (3) % of fair value of first and second lien debt.
11%
32%
4%
6%6%
6% 6%
10%
8%
7%
Financial Performance Summary
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Net Asset Value Per Common Share
Net Investment Income Per Common Share (1)
$0.45
$0.43
$0.42
$0.38
$0.36
Net Realized & Unrealized Gain (Loss) Per Common Share
(0.60)
0.02
(2.57)
0.61
0.22
Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share
(0.15)
0.46
(2.15)
0.99
0.58
Dividends Paid Per Common Share
0.37
0.55
0.37
0.37
0.37
Impact of Share Repurchases Per Common Share
0.04
0.06
0.14
-
-
Net Asset Value Per Common Share
$16.58
$16.56
$14.18
$14.80
$15.01
Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding for the Period
59,588
58,785
59,588
56,309
56,309
Common Shares Outstanding at End of Period
59,013
57,764
56,309
56,309
56,309
Portfolio Highlights
Total Fair Value of Investments
$2,126,688
$2,123,964
$2,024,277
$1,907,555
$1,948,173
Number of Portfolio Companies
110
112
110
111
114
Average Size of Investment in Portfolio Company (Notional) (2)
$20,828
$19,848
$20,337
$18,380
$19,119
Weighted Average all-in Yield on Investments at Amortized Cost (3)
8.88%
8.22%
7.74%
7.34%
7.44%
Weighted Average all-in Yield on Investments at Fair Value (3)
9.33%
8.50%
8.56%
7.90%
7.94%
Debt to Equity
Net Assets
$978,601
$956,471
$798,534
$883,304
$895,222
Debt
$1,202,739
$1,177,832
$1,262,960
$1,035,799
$1,074,806
Net Financial Leverage at Quarter End (4)
1.17x
1.20x
Statutory Debt To Equity at Quarter End (5)
1.23x
1.23x
1.58x
1.31x
1.33x
Note: The net asset value per common share and dividends declared per common share are based on the common shares outstanding at each respective quarter-end. Net investment income per common share and net change in realized and unrealized gain (loss) per common share are based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. (1) Net of the preferred dividend. (2) Excludes equity investments. (3) Weighted average yields include the effect of accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums and are
based on interest rates as of each respective period end. Actual yields earned over the life of each investment could differ materially from the yields presented above. (4) Reflects7 cumulative convertible preferred securities as equity. (5) Reflects cumulative convertible preferred securities as debt. These securities are considered "senior securities" for the purposes
of calculating asset coverage pursuant to the Investment Company Act.
Origination Activity Detail
(Dollar amounts in thousands and based on par/principal)
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
TCG BDC Originations and Net Investment Activity
Investment Fundings
$
237,004
$
289,763
$
328,119
$
63,080
$
60,826
Unfunded Commitments, Net Change
719
(23,963)
(45,902)
13,630
7,706
Sales and Repayments
(165,672)
(319,882)
(288,190)
(264,200)
(36,441)
Net Investment Activity
$
72,051
$
(54,082)
$
(5,973)
$
(187,490)
$
32,091
TCG BDC Originations by Asset Type
First Lien Debt
68.10%
87.80%
43.87%
65.43%
99.41%
First Lien, Last-out Debt
12.25%
3.50%
-%
33.17%
-%
Second Lien Debt
19.32%
7.92%
50.03%
0.58%
-%
Equity Investments
0.33%
0.78%
6.10%
0.82%
0.59%
TCG BDC Total Investment Portfolio at Fair Value (1)
First Lien Debt
68.05%
74.63%
73.02%
69.03%
69.01%
First Lien, Last-out Debt
10.04%
3.68%
2.79%
4.10%
4.04%
Second Lien Debt
10.92%
11.04%
13.59%
14.61%
14.77%
Equity Investments
1.44%
1.02%
1.45%
1.66%
1.69%
Investment Fund / Credit Fund
9.55%
9.63%
9.15%
10.60%
10.49%
Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended ended September 30, 2020 ("Form 10-Q") for more information. No assurance is given that the Company will continue to achieve comparable results.
At quarter end.
Quarterly Operating Results Detail
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Investment Income
Interest Income
$45,168
$44,248
$41,009
$35,026
$33,114
Payment-In-Kind Interest Income
2,396
910
643
1,202
1,810
Income From Credit Fund
6,459
7,028
6,549
5,500
5,750
Other Income
1,756
1,279
2,344
3,547
2,110
Total Investment Income
$55,779
$53,465
$50,545
$45,275
$42,784
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Expenses
Management Fees (1)
8,016
7,702
7,386
7,065
7,134
Incentive Fees (2)
5,710
5,383
5,086
4,667
4,322
Interest Expense & Credit Facility Fees
14,083
13,321
12,769
10,231
8,019
Other Expenses
1,166
1,447
1,280
1,520
1,688
Excise Tax Expense
49
235
52
100
387
Net Expenses
29,024
28,088
26,573
23,583
21,550
Net Investment Income
26,755
25,377
23,972
21,692
21,234
Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses)
(35,744)
1,459
(145,072)
34,466
12,374
Net Income (Loss)
$(8,989)
$26,836
$(121,100)
$56,158
$33,608
Beginning October 1, 2017, the base management fee is calculated at an annual rate of 1.50% of the Company's gross assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents but including assets acquired through the use of leverage. In addition, on August 6, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved a one-third (0.50%) reduction in the 1.50% annual base management fee rate charged by the Investment Adviser on assets financed using leverage in excess of 1.0x debt to equity. Effective July 1, 2018, the reduced annual fee of 1.00% applies to the average value of the Company's gross assets as of the end of the two most recently completed calendar quarters that exceeds the product of (i) 200% and (ii) the average value of the Company's net asset value at the end of the two most recently completed calendar quarters.

Effective October 1, 2017, the Investment Adviser agreed to charge 17.5% instead of 20% with respect to the entire calculation of the incentive fee.
Effective October 1, 2017, the Investment Adviser agreed to charge 17.5% instead of 20% with respect to the entire calculation of the incentive fee.
Note: There can be no assurance that we will continue to earn income at this rate and our income may decline. If our income declines, we may reduce the dividend we pay and the yield you earn may
decline. Refer to the consolidated financial statements included in Part I, Item 1 of the Company's Form 10-Q for additional details.
Quarterly Balance Sheet Detail
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Assets
Investments-non-controlled/non-affiliated, at fair value
$1,893,216
$1,897,057
$1,826,422
$1,692,073
$1,737,044
Investments-non-controlled/affiliated, at fair value
6,607
-
-
-
-
Investments-controlled/affiliated, at fair value
226,865
226,907
197,855
215,482
211,129
Total investments, at fair value
2,126,688
2,123,964
2,024,277
1,907,555
1,948,173
Cash and cash equivalents
70,281
36,751
65,525
29,916
37,088
Receivable for investment sold
5,725
6,162
15,655
53
74
Deferred financing costs
4,687
4,032
4,026
3,749
3,651
Interest Receivable from Non-Controlled/Non-Affiliated/Affiliated Investments
11,561
9,462
10,406
10,873
12,791
Interest and Dividend Receivable from Controlled/Affiliated Investments
6,951
6,845
6,350
5,589
5,754
Prepaid expenses and other assets
97
317
587
899
856
Total assets
$2,225,990
$2,187,533
$2,126,826
$1,958,634
$2,008,387
Liabilities
Payable for investments purchased
$11
$-
$24,345
$61
$-
Secured borrowings
756,511
616,543
701,609
474,386
513,332
2015-1 Notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
446,228
446,289
446,351
446,413
446,474
Senior Notes
-
115,000
115,000
115,000
115,000
Due to Investment Adviser
142
-
-
-
-
Interest and credit facility fees payable
7,680
6,764
6,100
4,532
3,405
Dividend payable
21,825
31,760
20,824
21,379
20,830
Base management and incentive fees payable
13,726
13,236
12,333
11,572
11,473
Administrative service fees payable
66
77
98
129
85
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
1,200
1,393
1,632
1,858
2,566
Total liabilities
1,247,389
1,231,062
1,328,292
1,075,330
1,113,165
Net assets
978,601
956,471
798,534
883,304
895,222
Total liabilities & net assets
$2,225,990
$2,187,533
$2,126,826
$1,958,634
$2,008,387
Net Asset Value Per Common Share
$16.58
$16.56
$14.18
$14.80
$15.01
Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for more information.
Credit Fund Update (10% of TCG BDC Portfolio)
Credit Fund Key Statistics
Portfolio Composition
Total Investments and Commitments ($mm)
$1,376
Diversification by Borrower
Diversification by Industry
Unfunded Commitments ($mm)
$85
Investments at Fair Value ($mm)
$1,291
Yield of Debt Investments (%) (1)
5.95%
Number of Investments
65
First Lien Exposure (%) (2)
96%
Floating / Fixed (%) (3)
98.3% / 1.7%
Dividend Yield to TCG BDC
11%
(Dollar amounts in thousands and based on par/principal)
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Credit Fund Originations and Net Investment Activity
Investment Fundings
$
93,821
$
139,134
$
179,383
$
56,795
$
46,575
Unfunded Commitments, Net Change
1,429
11,101
(33,615)
(26,933)
18,929
Sales and Repayments
(154,969)
(165,292)
(141,762)
(39,584)
(31,413)
Net Investment Activity
$
(59,719)
$
(15,057)
$
4,006
$
(9,722)
$
34,091
(1) Weighted average yields at cost of the debt investments include the effect of accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums and are based on interest rates as of period end. Actual
yields earned over the life of each investment could differ materially from the yields presented above. (2) First lien, excluding loans categorized as first lien last out, as a % of fair value. (3) % of11 fair value of first and second lien debt.
Net Asset Value Per Common Share Bridge
Third Quarter 2020
YTD 3Q 2020
$0.36
$1.16
$0.22
$15.01
$14.80
$16.56
$(1.11)
$(0.37)
$0.14
$(1.74)
$15.01
June 30, 2020
Net Investment
Dividend
Net Realized and
September 30,
December 31,
Net
Dividend
Net Realized
Impact of
September
NAV
Income
Declared
Unrealized Gain
2020 NAV
2019 NAV
Investment
Declared
and
Share
30, 2020 NAV
(Loss)
Income
Unrealized
Repurchases
Gain (Loss)
Note: The net asset value per common share and dividends declared per common share are based on the common shares outstanding at each respective quarter-end. Net investment
income per common share and net realized and unrealized gain (loss) per common share are based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Net
investment Income is also net of the preferred dividend.
Risk Rating Distribution
• As of September 30, 2020, 5 borrowers were on non-accrual status, representing 3.5% of total investments at fair value and 5.9% at amortized cost
Portfolio Risk Ratings
(Dollar amounts in millions)
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Internal Risk Rating
Fair Value
% of Fair Value
Fair Value
% of Fair Value
1
$37.3
2.23%
$38.8
2.27%
2
1,145.7
68.46%
1,201.4
70.22%
3
412.4
24.65%
380.8
22.26%
4
36.8
2.20%
48.9
2.86%
5
41.3
2.47%
40.9
2.39%
Total
$1,673.5
100.00%
$1,710.9
100.00%
Rating Definition
Borrower is operating above expectations, and the trends and risk factors are generally favorable.
Borrower is operating generally as expected or at an acceptable level of performance. The level of risk to our initial cost bases is similar to the risk to our initial cost basis at the time of origination. This is the initial risk rating assigned to all new borrowers.
Borrower is operating below expectations and level of risk to our cost basis has increased since the time of origination. The borrower may be out of compliance with debt covenants. Payments are generally current although there may be higher risk of payment default.
Borrower is operating materially below expectations and the loan's risk has increased materially since origination. In addition to the borrower
being generally out of compliance with debt covenants, loan payments may be past due, but generally not by more than 120 days. It is anticipated that we may not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a loss of our initial cost basis upon exit.
Borrower is operating substantially below expectations and the loan's risk has increased substantially since origination. Most or all of the debt
covenants are out of compliance and payments are substantially delinquent. It is anticipated that we will not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a substantial loss of our initial cost basis upon exit.
Funding and Capital Management Overview
Overview of Financing Facilities (1)
Debt on Company's Balance Sheet (in millions)
Credit
SPV Credit
2015-1R
Senior Unsecured
Facility (2)
Facility (2)
Notes (2) (6)
Notes
Size
$688 million
$275 million
$449 million
$115 million
Original Tenor /
5 years (4 year
5 years (3 years
revolving); maturity
revolving); maturity
10/15/2031
12/31/2024
Maturity Date
date 10/28/2025
date 5/23/2023
Pricing
L + 225 bps / 37.5 bps
L +200bps / 50-75bps
238 bps (3)
475 bps
unused fee
unused fee
Fixed
Credit Fund Sub
2017-1
2019-2
Credit Fund Warehouse
Facility (2) (3)
Notes (4)
Notes (5)
II Facility (7)
Size
$640 million
$181 million
$267 million
$150 million
outstanding
outstanding
Original Tenor /
6 years (3 years
3 years (2 years
revolving); maturity
1/15/2028
4/15/2029
revolving); maturity date
Maturity Date
date 5/22/2024
8/16/2022
Pricing
L + 225 bps / 50-75
274 bps (3)
293 bps (3)
L + 115 bps
bps unused fee
Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (8)
$2,000
$1,527
$1,600
$1,077
$1,200
$800
$400
$-
Leverage
Leverage
Utilized
Committed
Mark to Market vs. Non-Mark to Market Debt
100%
80%
60%
48%
52%
40%
Price
Shares Outstanding
Dividend
Convertible Feature
20%
$25 per share /
7.0% Cash or
Convertible at the option of the holder
2,000,000
beginning 11/5/2020 at the Liquidation
-%
$50 million total
9.0% PIK
Preference divided by $9.50
MTM
Non-MTM
(1) Refer to Notes 6 and 7 to the consolidated financial statements included in Part I, Item 1 of the Company's Form 10-Q for additional details regarding the financing
maximum principal amount of the facility and is subject to availability under the facility, which is based on certain advance rates multiplied by the value of certain portfolio investments of the Company or
Credit Fund (subject to certain concentration limitations) and may be net of certain other indebtedness that the Company or Credit Fund may incur in accordance with the terms of the facility. Middle
Market Credit Fund SPV, LLC (the "Credit Fund Sub"), a Delaware limited liability company, was formed on April 5, 2016. Credit Fund Sub is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Credit Fund and is
consolidated in Credit Fund's consolidated financial statements commencing from the date of its formation. (3) Weighted average interest rate, including amortization of debt issuance costs on the
2015-1R Notes, 2017-1 Notes and 2019-2 Notes, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
(4) MMCF CLO 2017-1 LLC, the issuer, is a wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary of
Credit Fund. (5) MMCF CLO 2019-2 LLC, the issuer, is a wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary of Credit Fund. (6) Carlyle Direct Lending CLO 2015-1R LLC, the issuer, is a wholly-owned and
consolidated subsidiary of the Company. (7) MMCF Warehouse II, LLC, is a wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary of Credit Fund. (8) Refer to Note 9 to the consolidated financial statements
included in Part I, Item 1 of the Company's Form 10-Q for full details regarding the terms of the cumulative convertible preferred stock.