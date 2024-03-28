28.03.2024 16:54:30 (local time)

Company: Tchaikapharma High Quality Medicines AD-Sofia (THQM)

The Commercial Register refused through a notice of rejection to register the capital increase of Tchaikapharma High Quality Medicines AD (THQM) as per the decision adopted by the GMS held on 20 June 2023. In this regard, BSE reinstates the parameters of the financial instrument in the historical data to the state before 03 July 2023, applying a correction factor of 1.05089.

Therefore, as of 01 April 2024, the market capitalisation of the company will be calculated on the basis of 84,500,000 shares.

