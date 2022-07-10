TCI Express : General updates

July 10, 2022 To, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., BSE Ltd., "Exchange Plaza", Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Dalal Street, Mumbai-400051 Mumbai-400001 Scrip Symbol: TCIEXP Scrip Code: 540212

Sub: Intimation of 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2021-22

Dear Sir/Madam,

We wish to inform that fourteenth (14th) Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of TCI Express Limited ('Company') will be held on Wednesday, August 03, 2022 at 10:30 A.M., through Video Conferencing ('VC')/ Other Audio Visual Means ('OAVM') to transact the business that will be set forth in the Notice of the 14th AGM.

In compliance of circular numbers 2/2022 and 21/2021, which is in continuation of circulars issued in previous years with numbers 14/2020, 17/2020, 20/2020, 02/2021, by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") read with the circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") having numbers SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2021/11 and SEBI/ HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2022/62, and other relevant circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI (collectively referred to as "circulars") and in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), AGM of the Company will be held through VC/ OAVM, in view of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, Annual Report containing Notice of 14th AGM and financial statements along with requisite disclosure will be filed before the Stock Exchange(s) in due course of time.

This Notice may kindly be taken as our disclosure as required under the relevant provisions of the Listing Regulations. Hope you shall find the same in order and request you to take it on your records.

