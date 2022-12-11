Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. TCI Express Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCIEXP   INE586V01016

TCI EXPRESS LIMITED

(TCIEXP)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-09 am EST
1865.60 INR   -0.38%
12:23pTci Express : Loss of share certificate
PU
10/31Transcript : TCI Express Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2022
CI
10/31TCI Express Limited Declares Interim Dividend
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TCI Express : Loss of share certificate

12/11/2022 | 12:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dated: December 11, 2022

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street - Mumbai- 400001

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 540212

Scrip Symbol: TCIEXP

Sub: Intimation for issue of Letter of Confirmation against request of duplicate share certificate.

Ref: Regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Company has been informed by its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA), KFIN Technologies Limited vide letter no. KFIN/RIS/TEL/DUP/2022 dated December 10, 2022, about issuance of confirmation letter in lieu of duplicate share certificate to the below shareholder on completion of the requisite formalities.

S.

Folio No.

Name of the

No. of

Certificate No.

Distinctive Nos.

No.

Shareholder

Shares

1.

TEL0021968

Jaimala S Sharma

82

28392

35986122 to 35986203

The letter received from the RTA is enclosed herewith. Please arrange to take the above information on your records.

Thanking you,

For TCI Express Limited

Digitally signed by

PRIYANKA PRIYANKA

Date: 2022.12.11 22:23:06 +05'30'

PRIYANKA

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

Website: www.tciexpress.in

Corporate Office: TCI House, Plot No. 69, Sector 32, Institutional Area, Gurugram - 122001, India

Tel.: +91-124-2384090-94 • Email: info@tciexpress.in • CIN: L62200TG2008PLC061781

Registered Office: Flat Nos. 306 & 307, 1-8-273, Third Floor, Ashoka Bhoopal Chambers,

S. P. Road, Secunderabad - 500003 • Tel.: ++91 40 27840104

KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Selenium Tower B, Plot 31-32, Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad - 500 008.

E-mail:einward.ris@kfintech.comToll Free No. 1800 309 4001

KFIN/RIS/ TEL/DUP/2022

Date:10/12/2022

Company Secretary

TCI Express Limited

69, TCI House

Institutional Area, Sector-32

Gurgaon-122 001

Dear Sir,

Sub.

Issue of Confirmation Letter against request of duplicate share certificates.

Ref.:

Folio No. TEL0021968

This has reference to the captioned subject.

Furnishing below the details of shareholders in whose favour the Confirmation letters were issued against their request for duplicate share certificates with approval date 10.12.2022 .

Folio No.

TEL0021968

Certificate No.

28392

Distinctive Nos.

35986122 to 35986203

No. of Shares

82

Name

JAIMALA S SHARMA

Yours faithfully

For Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Sd/-

Rajeev Kumar

Dy. Manager

Disclaimer

TCI Express Ltd. published this content on 11 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2022 17:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TCI EXPRESS LIMITED
12:23pTci Express : Loss of share certificate
PU
10/31Transcript : TCI Express Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2022
CI
10/31TCI Express Limited Declares Interim Dividend
CI
10/31Tranche Update on TCI Express Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 27, 2022.
CI
10/31TCI Express Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
09/14Crisil Keeps AA- Rating on TCI Express' Bank Loans; Outlook Stable
MT
09/12ICRA Maintains A1+ Rating on TCI Express' Commercial Paper
MT
08/18Tci Express : Buyback - others
PU
08/05Tci Express : Annual General Meeting
PU
08/05Tci Express : Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TCI EXPRESS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 838 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2023 1 594 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net cash 2023 470 M 5,70 M 5,70 M
P/E ratio 2023 44,9x
Yield 2023 0,35%
Capitalization 71 901 M 872 M 872 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,56x
EV / Sales 2024 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 858
Free-Float 29,2%
Chart TCI EXPRESS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TCI Express Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCI EXPRESS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 865,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chander Agarwal Managing Director & Executive Director
Mukti lal Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Dharmpal P. Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Pabitra Mohan Panda Chief Operating Officer
Priyanka Bhadana Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCI EXPRESS LIMITED-15.71%872
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-15.80%40 512
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.-7.83%20 826
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.-18.75%12 831
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.29.20%10 659
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.105.28%3 079