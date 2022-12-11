TCI Express : Loss of share certificate

|
Dated: December 11, 2022
Listing Department
Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Dalal Street - Mumbai- 400001
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400051
Scrip Code: 540212
Scrip Symbol: TCIEXP
Sub: Intimation for issue of Letter of Confirmation against request of duplicate share certificate.
Ref: Regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Company has been informed by its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA), KFIN Technologies Limited vide letter no. KFIN/RIS/TEL/DUP/2022 dated December 10, 2022, about issuance of confirmation letter in lieu of duplicate share certificate to the below shareholder on completion of the requisite formalities.
S.
Folio No.
Name of the
No. of
Certificate No.
Distinctive Nos.
No.
Shareholder
Shares
1.
TEL0021968
Jaimala S Sharma
82
28392
35986122 to 35986203
The letter received from the RTA is enclosed herewith. Please arrange to take the above information on your records.
Thanking you,
For TCI Express Limited
Digitally signed by
PRIYANKA PRIYANKA
Date: 2022.12.11 22:23:06 +05'30'
PRIYANKA
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl: as above
KFIN/RIS/ TEL/DUP/2022
Date:10/12/2022
Company Secretary
TCI Express Limited
69, TCI House
Institutional Area, Sector-32
Gurgaon-122 001
Dear Sir,
Sub.
Issue of Confirmation Letter against request of duplicate share certificates.
Ref.:
Folio No. TEL0021968
This has reference to the captioned subject.
Furnishing below the details of shareholders in whose favour the Confirmation letters were issued against their request for duplicate share certificates with approval date 10.12.2022 .
Folio No.
TEL0021968
Certificate No.
28392
Distinctive Nos.
35986122 to 35986203
No. of Shares
82
Name
JAIMALA S SHARMA
Yours faithfully
For Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Sd/-
Rajeev Kumar
Dy. Manager