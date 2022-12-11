TCI Express : Loss of share certificate

Dated: December 11, 2022 Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Dalal Street - Mumbai- 400001 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 540212 Scrip Symbol: TCIEXP

Sub: Intimation for issue of Letter of Confirmation against request of duplicate share certificate.

Ref: Regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Company has been informed by its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA), KFIN Technologies Limited vide letter no. KFIN/RIS/TEL/DUP/2022 dated December 10, 2022, about issuance of confirmation letter in lieu of duplicate share certificate to the below shareholder on completion of the requisite formalities.

S. Folio No. Name of the No. of Certificate No. Distinctive Nos. No. Shareholder Shares 1. TEL0021968 Jaimala S Sharma 82 28392 35986122 to 35986203

The letter received from the RTA is enclosed herewith. Please arrange to take the above information on your records.

For TCI Express Limited

