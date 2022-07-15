TCI GENE : Announcement of matters relating to the Ex-dividend Record Date of the Company

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/07/15 2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividends of NT$ 53,646,300 (NT$ 2.02756238 per share allotted) 4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/08/09 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/10 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/11 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/15 8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/15 9.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/09/05 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The board of directors authorizes the chairman to adjust the dividend distribution rate for shareholders in the event of any subsequent changes in the number of outstanding shares due to changes in the Company's share capital.