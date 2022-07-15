TCI GENE : Announcement of matters relating to the Ex-dividend Record Date of the Company
07/15/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Provided by: TCI GENE INC
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/15
Time of announcement
21:10:27
Subject
Announcement of matters relating to the
Ex-dividend Record Date of the Company
Date of events
2022/07/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/07/15
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends of NT$ 53,646,300 (NT$ 2.02756238 per share allotted)
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/08/09
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/10
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/11
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/15
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/15
9.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/09/05
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The board
of directors authorizes the chairman to adjust the dividend
distribution rate for shareholders in the event of any
subsequent changes in the number of outstanding shares due
to changes in the Company's share capital.