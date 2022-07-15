Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  TCI GENE Inc.
  News
  Summary
    6879   TW0006879000

TCI GENE INC.

(6879)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-13
132.00 TWD   -2.58%
09:14aTCI GENE : Announcement of the Company's Dividend Dstribution Rate Adjustment
PU
09:14aTCI GENE : Announcement of matters relating to the Ex-dividend Record Date of the Company
PU
07/14TCI GENE : Update the contents of 2021 annual report
PU
Summary 
Most relevant

TCI GENE : Announcement of matters relating to the Ex-dividend Record Date of the Company

07/15/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TCI GENE INC
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 21:10:27
Subject 
 Announcement of matters relating to the
Ex-dividend Record Date of the Company
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/07/15
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
 "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Cash dividends of NT$ 53,646,300 (NT$ 2.02756238 per share allotted)
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/08/09
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/10
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/11
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/15
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/15
9.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/09/05
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The board
 of directors authorizes the chairman to adjust the dividend
 distribution rate for shareholders in the event of any
 subsequent changes in the number of outstanding shares due
 to changes in the Company's share capital.

Disclaimer

TCI Gene Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 13:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
