TCI GENE : Announcement of the Company's Dividend Dstribution Rate Adjustment

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders'meeting:2022/07/15 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: Cash dividends of NT$ 53,646,300 with NT$ 2.5 distribution per share. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: Cash dividends of NT$ 53,646,300 with NT$ 2.02756238 distribution per share 4.Reason for the change: Due to the private placement 5,000,000 shares, the original outstanding shares increased from 21,458,520 shares to 26,458,520 shares, resulting in an adjustment of the dividend distribution rate. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The resolution of the shareholders' meeting held on 30 June 2022 authorized the chairman to adjust the dividend distribution rate.