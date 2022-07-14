Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  TCI GENE Inc.
  News
  Summary
    6879   TW0006879000

TCI GENE INC.

(6879)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-12
135.50 TWD   +5.04%
04:14aTCI GENE : Update the contents of 2021 annual report
PU
07/07TCI GENE : Monthly revenue report, June 2022
PU
07/07TCI Gene Inc. Reports Revenue for the Month of June 2022
CI
TCI GENE : Update the contents of 2021 annual report

07/14/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TCI GENE INC
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/14 Time of announcement 15:58:00
Subject 
 Update the contents of 2021 annual report
Date of events 2022/07/14 To which item it meets paragraph 44
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/14
2.Company name:TCI GENE INC
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
office" or  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Update the contents of 2021 annual report
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:2021 annual report
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:p.17,p.19,p.119
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
p.17,p.19,the ratio of "(A+B+C+D+E+F+G)as a % of net income" has been added.
p.119(5) update the content of "The impact and planning in response to
technological changes (including information security risks) and
industrial changes"
9.Countermeasures: upload the revised 2021 annual report to the Market
 Observation Post System (MOPS).(Revised after shareholders meeting)
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

TCI Gene Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
