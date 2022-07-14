TCI GENE : Update the contents of 2021 annual report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/14 2.Company name:TCI GENE INC 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:Update the contents of 2021 annual report 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:2021 annual report 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:p.17,p.19,p.119 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: p.17,p.19,the ratio of "(A+B+C+D+E+F+G)as a % of net income" has been added. p.119(5) update the content of "The impact and planning in response to technological changes (including information security risks) and industrial changes" 9.Countermeasures: upload the revised 2021 annual report to the Market Observation Post System (MOPS).(Revised after shareholders meeting) 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.