TCI GENE : Update the contents of 2021 annual report
07/14/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Provided by: TCI GENE INC
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/14
Time of announcement
15:58:00
Subject
Update the contents of 2021 annual report
Date of events
2022/07/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 44
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/14
2.Company name:TCI GENE INC
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
office" or "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Update the contents of 2021 annual report
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:2021 annual report
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:p.17,p.19,p.119
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
p.17,p.19,the ratio of "(A+B+C+D+E+F+G)as a % of net income" has been added.
p.119(5) update the content of "The impact and planning in response to
technological changes (including information security risks) and
industrial changes"
9.Countermeasures: upload the revised 2021 annual report to the Market
Observation Post System (MOPS).(Revised after shareholders meeting)
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.