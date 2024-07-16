TCL Electronics (01070.HK) Announces Positive Profit Alert
Expects 130% to 160% Year-on-Year Growth in Adjusted Net Profit
for the First Half of 2024
(16 July 2024, Hong Kong) --TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or the "Company", stock code: 01070.HK) issued a positive profit alert. Based on the preliminary review of the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the First Half of 2024 and information currently available to the Board, the Company is expected to record an increase by approximately 130% to 160% in its adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent for the First Half of 2024 when compared with that for the corresponding period of 2023.
In the First Half of 2024, the global market space of the display industry was stable with a clear industry layout and accelerated trend of concentration among leading enterprises. As a leading consumer technology company, TCL Electronics has vigorously promoted its "Mid-to-high-end + Large-screen" strategy and global operations, while actively developing new businesses, driving significant improvements in the operating results of various business segments including the display business and innovative business. Driven by economies of scale and improvement on quality and efficiency, the Company's overall expense ratio was effectively reduced and operational efficiency has been further enhanced in the First Half of 2024, leading to substantial growth in adjusted net profit attributable to owners of parent.
Since its listing, TCL Electronics has continuously optimised its overall development strategy, steadily anchored in the strategic direction of "Value Led by Brand with Global Efficiency in Operations, Driven by Technology and Paramount Vitality", actively implemented key initiatives, and continued to enhance its five core capabilities in products, marketing, operations, organization and co-creation, successfully achieving diversified revenue growth and steadily improving the Company's operating quality. Although the market environment in the second half of 2024 still presents opportunities and challenges, the management remains cautiously optimistic about the Company's full-year performance and is full of confidence in its future business development.
Going forward, the Company will stick to its "Globalisation" and "Technologisation" strategies, and move towards the goal of becoming a "world-leading smart device enterprise".
About TCL Electronics
TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) was listed on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 1999. It is engaged in display business, innovative business and internet business. TCL Electronics actively transforms and innovates under the strategy of "Value Led by Brand with Global Efficiency in Operations, Driven by Technology and Paramount Vitality". Focusing on the mid- to-high-end markets around the world, the Company strives to consolidate the "Intelligent IoT Ecosystem" strategy and is committed to providing users with an all-scenario smart and healthy life while developing into a world-leading smart technology company. TCL Electronics is part of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program and is included in the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, the Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. Besides, it has received Hang Seng Index's ESG rating of A for consecutive years since 2018.
For more information, please visit the investor relations web page of TCL Electronics at http://electronics.tcl.com
