TCL Electronics (01070.HK) and Tencent START Cloud Gaming Launch a Joint Laboratory * * * * * * Partnership Set to Promote a New Big-Screen Gaming Ecosystem (December 2, 2021, Hong Kong) -TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or "Company", 01070.HK) officially set up a joint laboratory with Tencent's START cloud gaming in Shenzhen, China. The event was attended by senior executives including the Company's Deputy General Manager of Smart Screen BU, Chen Zhanyuan, General Manager of the Company's Software Engineering Center, Wang Lingchen, Tencent START Cloud Gaming's General Manger, Yang Wei, and Tencent START Cloud Gaming's CTO, Wei Xue, who presided the unveiling ceremony of the laboratory. Leveraging TCL's integrated electronic platform and technological edge, together with Tencent START's industry-leading cloud virtualization, audio and video technology and game resources, both parties will engage in collaborative innovation and in-depth cooperation around wireless connection, encoding and decoding, edge-cloud collaboration, and custom optimization systems, and jointly tap the cloud gaming potential on big screens to create the ultimate experience for consumers. It is noteworthy that this is not only the first-ever cloud gaming joint laboratory in the big-screen industry, but also a key step for TCL Electronics to establish its presence in the big-screen cloud gaming ecosystem. As the industry leader in big screens, TCL Electronics partnered with Tencent START Cloud Gaming since the beginning of 2020, exploring big screen cloud games possibilities, - 1 -

including device adaptation, technology upgrades, experience optimization, content, interactive experiences and many other aspects at the forefront of the industry. In terms of hardware, TCL Electronics launched the sixth-generation primary color quantum dot smart screens, dazzling the world with its high-quality big screens that feature a billion colors. In 2020, the sales volume of the series in the PRC market has enabled the Company to gain the second largest market share of quantum dot smart screen 1. Meanwhile, the Company has adopted the next-generation display technology QD-Mini LED to enhance big screens with higher brightness, higher contrast and better colors to boost customers' gaming experiences. In terms of content, Falcon Network Technology, a subsidiary of TCL Electronics, debuted popular console games including Overcooked and Moving Out online, which greatly enhanced users' home entertainment experience. To date, Falcon Network Technology has launched a few high-quality boutique cloud games, shaping it as one of the most diverse platforms for OTT. TCL Electronics made a breakthrough in interactive experiences, pushing the full path of cloud gaming terminal operation including input, decoding, CPU, memory and network, while achieving a 42.7% optimization of TCL Smart Screen's full path delay and START Cloud Gaming to reach 68.8ms. It is the fastest in the industry and will bring better gaming experience than only using the main console. In September this year, TCL Electronics became the first among the industry to receive the Four-star Certification from Tencent START Cloud Gaming. The Cloud Gaming operation also broke new ground in touch latency and visual frame. Such achievements are also inseparable from the core technology breakthroughs made in OS. In recent years, TCL Electronics has explored its core optimization of CPU, GPU, memory and filing system, breaking the technical barriers to ensure that users can enjoy a smooth and stable cloud gaming experience. - 2 -

Cloud gaming will contribute to a rapid development while cloud computing, big data and other new generation information technology mature. According to the China's Cloud Gaming Market Trend Report jointly released by Tencent Research Institute and Newzoo, the global market for cloud games will grow approximately 7.2 times to reach $5.135 billion from 2020 to 2023. It is expected that the compound annual growth rate of China's cloud gaming market revenue will reach 135%, reaching nearly 60.65 milion potential users. Today Tencent START application has already been released on most of TCL Smart Screens. Considering the establishment of the joint laboratory as an opportunity, TCL Electronics will continue to focus on breaking through core technology with Tencent START Cloud Gaming and exploring more strategic cooperation such as joint models of big screen games and professional game system construction in the future. - End - 1data source: CMM omni-channel data - 3 -

About TCL Electronics TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or "the Company", stock code: 01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) was listed on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 1999. The Company is mainly engaged in R&D, manufacturing and sales of smart screen, smart mobile and connected device, smart commercial display, smart home products and other diversified IoT products, as well as independently developed home Internet services. TCL Electronics is the only diversified consumer electronics company within the industry in China with vertically integrated supply chain. Focusing on the smart display business, supported by 5G technology and "AI x IoT" strategy, TCL Electronics is committed to providing a smart and healthy life in households, mobile and commercial scenarios, and dedicated to becoming a global leading smart technology company. TCL Electronics is part of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program and is included in the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, the Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index, and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. Every year since 2018, the Company has received an A rating for ESG from Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited. For more information, please visit the website of investor relations of TCL Electronics: http://electronics.tcl.com, or TCL Electronics Investor Relations WeChat Page. Media Contacts: TCL Electronics Cassie Chow Email: weiheng.zhou@tcl.com Citigate Dewe Rogerson Linda Pui Email: linda.pui@citigatedewerogerson.com - 4 -