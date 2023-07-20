TCL Electronics Announces 12.9% YoY Increase in Global Shipment of Smart

Screens in 1H2023

Shipment in the PRC Increased 14% YoY Driven by the 618 Shopping Festival

(20 July 2023, Hong Kong) --TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or the "Company", stock code: 01070.HK) today announced global shipment data for the first half of 2023 ("1H2023"). Global shipment of TCL smart screens in 1H2023 reached 11.46 million units with an increase of 12.9% year-over-year ("YoY"). Driven by market recovery and the 618 (18 June) shopping festival, shipment in the PRC increased 14.0% YoY and 43.1% quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ").

"Mid-to-High-End + Large Screen" and "TCL + Falcon" Dual-Brand Strategies are Driving a Significant Increase in Shipment

As demand for large-screen entertainment and a high-quality audiovisual experience grows, the TV industry is rapidly trending towards larger screens and higher-end products. Large- sized TVs are gradually becoming the mainstream choice for upgrades. To take advantage of this opportunity and to adapt to the shifting trends in the global market, TCL Electronics continues to execute its "mid-to-high-end + large screen" and "TCL + Falcon" dual-brand strategies. In 1H2023, shipment of 65-inch and above TCL smart screens increased by 67.8% YoY, accounting for 22.5% of total shipment during the period, an increase of 7.4 percentage points YoY.

This reflects TCL Electronics position as a global leader driven by its mid-to-high-end transformation strategy. In 1H2023, TCL Mini LED smart screen maintained its leading position globally with shipment increasing 114.5% YoY. Global shipment of quantum dot ("QLED") smart screens increased by 69.9% during the same period. During the 618 shopping festival, TCL Mini LED smart screens, QLED smart screens, 75-inch and above TCL smart screens, and 98-inch large smart screens all ranked first in terms of both sales revenue and sales volume for their respective category1.

As a pioneer in Mini LED display technology, TCL Electronics continues to invest in research and development in Mini LED to enhance users' audio-visual experience through technological innovation. Following the launch of its blockbuster products in March 2023, the TCL X11G QD-Mini LED smart screen and the Q10G Pro Mini LED smart screen, the Company launched its TCL Q10H flagship Mini LED smart screen in May 2023. This product was specifically designed to meet the needs of audio-visual enthusiasts. The TCL Q10H flagship Mini LED smart screen uses micron-level Mini LED beads and has up to 2,304 Mini LED partitions, an XDR peak brightness of 3,000 nits, and an ultra-high dynamic contrast ratio of 30M:1. It has greatly improved key dimensions of image quality in luminance, contrast ratio, and dynamic range, presenting images that are closer to natural scenes.

1 Data source: TCL ecommerce platform, JDSZ and Tmall SYCM etc., with the statistical period spanning from May 31 to June 18.

