TCL Electronics : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

TCL ཥɿછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01070)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 1 March 2021, the address of Suntera (Cayman) Limited, the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands, will be changed from "Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor, 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586, Grand Cayman, KY1-1110, Cayman Islands" to "Suite 3204, Unit 2A, Block 3, Building D, P.O. Box 1586, Gardenia Court, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-1100, Cayman Islands".

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

On behalf of the Board

LI Dongsheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LI Dongsheng, Mr. WANG Cheng Kevin, Mr. YAN Xiaolin and Mr. HU Dien Chien as executive directors of the Company, Mr. Albert Thomas DA ROSA, Junior, Mr. SUN Li and Mr. LI Yuhao as non-executive directors of the Company and Mr. Robert Maarten WESTERHOF, Dr. TSENG Shieng-chang Carter, Professor WANG Yijiang and Mr. LAU Siu Ki as independent non-executive directors of the Company.