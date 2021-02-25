Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  TCL Electronics Holdings Limited    1070   KYG8701T1388

TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1070)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TCL Electronics : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

02/25/2021 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

TCL ཥɿછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01070)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 1 March 2021, the address of Suntera (Cayman) Limited, the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands, will be changed from "Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor, 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586, Grand Cayman, KY1-1110, Cayman Islands" to "Suite 3204, Unit 2A, Block 3, Building D, P.O. Box 1586, Gardenia Court, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-1100, Cayman Islands".

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

On behalf of the Board

LI Dongsheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LI Dongsheng, Mr. WANG Cheng Kevin, Mr. YAN Xiaolin and Mr. HU Dien Chien as executive directors of the Company, Mr. Albert Thomas DA ROSA, Junior, Mr. SUN Li and Mr. LI Yuhao as non-executive directors of the Company and Mr. Robert Maarten WESTERHOF, Dr. TSENG Shieng-chang Carter, Professor WANG Yijiang and Mr. LAU Siu Ki as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 12:40:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:41aTCL ELECTRONICS : Change of address of principal share registrar and transfer of..
PU
01/13TCL ELECTRONICS : Refutes Report of North America Exit
MT
01/11TCL ELECTRONICS : Broadens Multi-year Collaboration with Pixelworks to Extend Di..
PR
01/11TCL ELECTRONICS : Announces its Google TV Launch at CES2021 to Offer Very Best C..
AQ
01/11TCL ELECTRONICS : to Launch Next-Gen OD Zero™ Mini LED Technology at CES 2..
AQ
01/08Huanxi Media Strikes Revenue-Sharing Content Deal with Hisense, Skyworth, TCL
MT
01/04TCL ELECTRONICS : Brings Next Gen Mini-LED and Future Display Technologies to CE..
AQ
2020TCL ELECTRONICS : Names New CFO
MT
2020EQS-NEWS : TCL Electronics (1070.HK): no notice received from the US government ..
DJ
2020TCL ELECTRONICS' : Chairman Boosts Holding; Shares Rally Over 7%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 50 367 M 6 496 M 6 496 M
Net income 2020 1 321 M 170 M 170 M
Net cash 2020 7 617 M 982 M 982 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 3,25%
Capitalization 16 125 M 2 079 M 2 080 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 40 391
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TCL Electronics Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,43 HKD
Last Close Price 6,55 HKD
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cheng Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dien Chien Hu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dong Sheng Li Executive Chairman
Robert Maarten Westerhof Independent Non-Executive Director
Shieng-Chang Tseng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED12.74%2 079
SONY CORPORATION10.11%132 227
PANASONIC CORPORATION19.66%31 367
LG ELECTRONICS INC.11.11%23 115
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION22.88%18 145
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD10.17%16 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ