TClarke PLC - London-based engineering services firm - Proposed bid by Regent Acquisitions Ltd is cleared under UK National Security and Investment Act 2021. The acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions and further terms set out in the scheme document, including the court sanctioning the scheme at the court hearing and delivery of a copy of the court order to the Registrar of Companies.
Current stock price: 159.00 pence, unchanged in London on Friday
12-month change: up 3.3%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.