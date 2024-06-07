TClarke plc is a United Kingdom-based building services company. The Company provides electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users. It has five core service areas: engineering services, technologies, infrastructure, residential and hotels, and facilities management. It provides mechanical, electrical and technology engineering, incorporating modern methods of construction (MMC) that deploy offsite prefabrication, pre-assembly and design standardization. The Company provides designing and delivering the technology components for all projects, including smart buildings technologies and data centers. Its infrastructure service area includes healthcare, education, defense and growth areas of public sector infrastructure. The Company's residential and hotels service area includes residential accommodation, including luxury hotels, affordable hotels, student accommodation and private residential. It operates from around 19 locations.