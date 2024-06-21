TClarke PLC - London-headquartered engineering services company - Says Court has today issued the court order sanctioning the scheme by which the bid by Regent Acquisitions Ltd will be implemented. As a result, shares in TClarke are expected to be suspended from June 25. Cancellation of TClarke shares is likely the day after.
Current stock price: 159.00 pence
12-month change: up 10%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
